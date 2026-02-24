5 Tour Pros Set To Earn Open Spots This Week As Qualifying Series Ramps Up

The Open Qualifying Series continues with a busy week as five players are set to earn their way into the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale this July.

The series got underway in October with Marco Penge securing his spot at the Spanish Open while LIV Golf star Tom McKibbin earned his way in via the Hong Kong Open the following month.

Spots have also been won at the Japan Open and Australian Open, and five more players will qualify across three different events this week.

The spots are broken down into three at the DP World Tour's South African Open, and one each at the Asian Tour's New Zealand Open and Korn Ferry Tour's Argentina Open.

South African Open, Stellenbosch Golf Club: 3 spots

The leading three players who make the cut at Stellenbosch, who are not already exempt, will achieve qualification to Birkdale.

First played formally in 1903, the South African Open is the second oldest national open in golf and this is only the second time in history Stellenbosch Golf Club is hosting it.

The top-ranked player in the field, and one surely to be a media focus, is World No.18 Patrick Reed. After his departure from the LIV Golf League in January, Reed has been in exceptional form, collecting victories in Dubai and Qatar, as well as winning the International Swing - which earned him a $200,000 bonus.

There will also be a pack of home talent looking to make their mark. Casey Jarvis, fresh off his maiden title at the Magical Kenyan Open, will look to continue the local dominance at this event, after Dylan Naidoo became the seventh South African in a row to take the title.

Jayden Schaper will also be one to watch as he seeks his third win of the season, after back-to-back victories at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Players in South African Open field already exempt:

Angel Ayora

Jack Buchanan (a)

Martin Couvra

Ernie Els

Michael Hollick

Kota Kaneko

Joakim Lagergren

New Zealand Open, Millbrook Resort: 1 spot

The New Zealand Open offers a sole Open spot for the leading player who is not already exempt.

Kevin Na will be making his first appearance since departing the LIV Golf League at the start of the year, and it will also be his first professional tournament since mid-November, where he finished 42nd in the Asian Tour’s Saudi International.

Also teeing it up from the LIV cohort this week is New Zealand native Ben Campbell and Australian Lucas Herbert.

Another notable name from last year competing is Ryan Peake, the former prisoner whose story of retribution captured the media. Peake’s persistence to play paid off last time round at the Millbrook Resort as he was crowned champion after shooting 23-under par to win by a single stroke.

Players in New Zealand Open field already exempt:

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Naoyuki Kataoka

Argentina Open, Jockey Club: 1 spot

This is the only qualifying event this week that will not allow the involvement of LIV golfers, as it is part of the PGA Tour-owned Korn Ferry Tour. The leading golfer (not already exempt) will qualify for the 154th Open.

Last year, Ian Holt finished runner-up and is currently leading the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, aided by victories at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and The Panama Championship. At 107th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he is the highest-ranked player to tee up at the Jockey Club.

At number eight on the points list sits Mason Andersen, who won the 2024 Argentina Open. Already this season, he has accumulated three top-25 finishes from four starts.

Nobody in the field has yet qualified for The Open, meaning this week's champion will earn their spot.

The 154th Open will be held at Royal Birkdale from July 16-19.

Final qualifying will be played out on Tuesday, 30th June at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire. There will also be, for the first time, a new 18-hole Last-Chance Qualifier event at Royal Birkdale on Monday, July 14, offering one final spot.