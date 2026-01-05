Wow! Mizuno Adds To Iron Family With Stunning New Options For 2026

Mizuno has established a reputation all of its own when it comes to irons, known for its elite craftsmanship and signature feel that creates brand loyalists every year. This reputation was built upon with its recent Pro Series range, which comprised three iron models plus a utility iron, and now it hopes to cement this with the new Modern Series unveiled today.

This new subset of irons, which features all-new M-13 and M-15 models, will sit alongside the Signature Series (featuring the Pro S-1 and S-3 irons) to complete the Mizuno Pro iron line-up for 2026 and cater for golfers seeking that Mizuno feel with added distance thrown in.

Key Technology

First things first, the M-13 is the successor to the Mizuno Pro 243, while the M-15 will replace the Pro 245, models that ranked among the best golf irons on the market and regularly featured on the pro circuits.

The M-13 will provides users with a more traditional, tour-preferred option, while the M-15 caters for those searching for higher launch with additional distance and forgiveness.

(Image credit: Future)

The main tech-story of the M-13 comes in the form of the face. In fact, on the 4 and 5 irons, Mizuno’s engineers have created the brand's thinnest ever Contour Ellipse Face, at just 1.37mm. This is around 35% thinner than the Mizuno Pro 243, and helps create higher ball speeds and distances.

While the 4 and 5 irons have a Pocket Cavity Grain Flow Forged construction, the 6, 7 and 8 irons have a Micro-Slot Grain Flow Forged construction, with the face once again thinner than its predecessor, this time by 0.3mm.

In the scoring section of the bag (9 iron to gap wedge) we find single-piece 1025 Elite forging, which creates the control and soft impact that has been a regular feature in the best Mizuno irons.

Read our full Mizuno M-13 iron review

Image 1 of 3 The new Mizuno M-13 iron (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Aesthetically, the M-13 features traditional head shaping and a more tour-ready look, while the M-15 is more contemporary with tour-informed shaping.

As we've mentioned, the M-15 is designed for those searching for forgiveness and launch, with the emphasis being on the brand's Contoured Ellipse Face, the latest development of Mizuno’s Cortech technology.

Found in the 4-8 irons, it's a multi-thickness forged construction and a hollow-body design. What's more, to help with stability and accuracy, Mizuno has added tungsten weighting of 51g in the long-irons and 50.3g in the mid-irons.

Image 1 of 3 The new Mizuno M-15 iron (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Another way in which they differ is via the sole construction. The M-13 has been built with a Triple Cut Sole that has sharper leading edges, it also has bevelled trailing relief that helps with turf interaction from a variety of lies.

In the M-15, you will find refined sole geometry with added bounce. This helps encourage a cleaner entry and smoother exit through the turf on impact.

Read our full Mizuno M-15 iron review

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Along with the M-13 and M-15, the company has also added the new Pro Fli-Hi utility iron to its range, which possesses a Contoured Ellipse Cortech design that Mizuno claims expands the effective hitting area by 37 percent.

There's also 26 grams of tungsten positioned low and deep within the head that helps with trajectory, stability and forgiveness. It's also a first for Mizuno, as the Pro Fli-Hi is the first of their irons to use a Nickel Chromoly 4335+ Hollow Body technology, which helps with ball speed and adjustability.

Specs, Pricing & Availability

The Mizuno M-13, M-15 and Pro Fli-Hi will be available for website/presale on January 19th, as well as in-store from February 5th.

In terms of specs, both the M-13 and M-15 are available in a 4 iron to pitching wedge, with the M-13 featuring a Modus 3 Tour 120 S shaft as standard. The M-15, meanwhile, is available with either the Modus 3 115 S or Modus Tour 105 R shaft as standard, as well as MC Teams Black/Grey 60 Round grips.

Moving to the Pro Fli-Hi, which you'll find in a 2, 3 and 4 iron set-up. Possessing the same grips as the M-13 and M-15, the standard shafts are Tensei 1K Black Hybrid 85 S or X models.

Price-wise, the M-13 and M-15 irons retail at £240 (€295/$215) per iron, while the Pro Fli-Hi is £275 (€330/$270).