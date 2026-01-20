Bridgestone Makes Hefty Claims With New Tour B Ball Family
Bridgestone has revealed its Tour B golf ball line-up for 2026 with promises of added distance and 'more pop off the tee' according to Tiger Woods
January is product launch season but while club families like TaylorMade Qi4D and Callaway Quantum will steal the limelight, there are plenty of new golf balls to get excited about. None have arguably come with more hype than Bridgestone's new Tour B family, which has already secured victory on the PGA Tour prior to its official release.
Used by Chris Gotterup for his Sony Open in Hawaii victory, it's been claimed that he and other Bridgestone Tour staffers, as well as amateur players of varying swing speeds, have gained 2.3 mph in ball speed and 8.7 yards in distance on average.
Even Tiger Woods is calling the new 26' Tour B family fast, so if it's good enough for the 15-time Major winner...
To begin with, the then prototype golf balls were teased back in November, as the VS Prototype Project showcased four different golf balls - Red, Green, Black and Blue.
Signifying that it will follow a similar pattern to the previous Tour B range, we now have confirmation that the VS Red is the Tour B RX, the VS Green is the Tour B RXS, the VS Black is the Tour B X and the VS Blue is the Tour B XS.
The VS in the Proto Project name stands for VeloSurge, which is the main headline in terms of technology in the new Tour B ball family aiming to be among the best golf balls on the market. Creating a new material, the VeloSurge is designed to make the mantle and core of the golf ball work together seamlessly.
Bridgestone's engineers have also managed to create a new denser mantle material that increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and, with it, increases ball speed and distance.
MOI has been a big talking point among the best golf drivers over the last few years, with both Ping and TaylorMade creating models that possess over 10,000g of MOI.
What do the pros say about the new Tour B range, which is designed to increase ball speed and distance without compromising spin or greenside control? Well, according to Day, "the new ball is ridiculous."
Using it during the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025, the Major winner reportedly gained 9.2 yards of distance, as well as "+2.339 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and +8.6% Driver Accuracy.
The Aussie went on to add: "I went to Bridgestone for the best short-game control and now the new Tour B X is giving me more ball speed and longer drives."
“I am always looking for more pop off the tee, and this new ball absolutely delivers,” said Tiger Woods. “I’ve trusted Bridgestone for more than 25 years, and this one takes performance to a whole new level. This is a ball you are going to have to try.”
Like the previous range, there is a Tour B model to suit everyone's game.
- Tour B RX: Designed for swing speeds of under 105mph and a softer feel
- Tour B RXS: Designed for swing speeds of under 105mph and a firmer feel
- Tour B X: Designed for swing speeds of over 105mph and a softer feel
- Tour B XS: Designed for swing speeds of over 105mph and a firmer feel
Along with the standard versions, Bridgestone will continue to offer Mindset in its Tour B range, which uses a graphic to highlight a three-step system to help golfers with a better pre-shot routine - Identify, Visualize and Focus.
The red circle prompts the player to identify their target and gather information, the yellow circle encourages visualization of the shot's path, and the green dot provides a final, focused point of concentration before execution.
Gotterup used it in Hawaii, while Day, Kurt Kitayama and Boo Weekly are among the other Bridgestone staffers using Tour B models with Mindset. Likely be the best Bridgestone balls money can buy, it will be interesting to see who else puts one in play.
Bridgestone’s latest Tour B golf balls will be available at retail on January 30th 2026 with a street price of $54.99 per dozen.
If you're not sure what model will suit your game, then you can access Bridgestone’s online ball-selection tool via its website to determine which model is right for you.
