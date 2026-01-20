PXG Confirm Signing Of PGA Tour's Biggest Hitter Ahead Of 2026 Season

A week after PXG revealed the signing of Marco Penge, the brand has announced that 21-year-old Aldrich Potgieter is to join its expanding roster.

Claiming his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic in June last year, the South African is predicted to go far in the game and, after topping the PGA Tour's Driving Distance charts for 2025, another big-hitter is moving to the PXG brand.

Potgieter celebrates his Rocket Classic win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the signing, Founder and CEO of PXG, Bob Parsons, stated "Aldrich didn’t just have a good rookie year – he set a standard,.

"He’s disciplined, powerful, and knows what he wants out of his equipment. That clarity and competitiveness make him a great fit for PXG as he takes the next step in his career."

Averaging 325 yards off the tee during the 2025 PGA Tour season, Potgieter previously wielded a Titleist GT2 driver, as well as Titleist irons and wedges. At the Nedbank Golf Challenge, though, he did appear with a PXG mini driver and utility iron, hinting that a change could be in the works.

Now, in mid-January, it has been confirmed he will be joining PXG, with Potgieter using a full PXG bag that includes the Lightning Tour Driver, the Secret Weapon Mini Driver and 0311 X GEN8 Driving Iron.

Along with the upper portion of the bag, he will use the PXG 0311 T GEN8 4-iron, as well as the 0317 ST irons from 5-iron to 9-iron, the PXG Sugar Daddy III wedges in 46° and 60°, rounding it out with the PXG Brandon Tour putter.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: PXG)

The announcement coincides with Penge's signing, who was second in the DP World Tour's Driving Distance stats for 2025, with Potgieter joining the likes of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, as well as Jake Knapp and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Although Penge and Potgieter are two stars joining the PXG brand, there is still an empty space which PXG has teased will be filled by someone from the LPGA Tour.

A post shared by Parsons Xtreme Golf (@pxg) A photo posted by on

Posting to their social media, the brand uploaded a picture of a a board of their staffers with a spot missing.

The text reads "Guess Who #1", with the caption stating: "We expect big things from our roster of @LPGA_Tour Pros this year, which will include a new addition that we will be announcing in February."