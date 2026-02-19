What Are The Oldest Drivers Still Being Used On Tour?

In the modern era, the emphasis has been on distance off the tee, with players putting the effort in the gym and using the latest equipment to maximize how far their tee shots go.

However, just because new equipment has been released doesn't mean it will go straight into the bags of the world's best players. In fact, in some instances, older equipment remains the preference for some.

It's no secret that some players continue to use older clubs, especially when it comes to the fairway wood and putter department. When it comes to drivers, though, it's a lot rarer.

Drivers are continually evolving with the main technological breakthroughs centered around boosting the forgiveness of the clubheads.

If you look at the TaylorMade Qi10 Max and Ping G430 Max 10K, you will notice drivers that produce over 10,000 Moment of Inertia (MOI), making them the most forgiving drivers money can buy.

Ping's G430 Max 10K and TaylorMade's Qi10 Max both produce an incredible amount of forgiveness (Image credit: Future)

That said, there can also be extra distance to be gained by upgrading to the latest models. Here, though, we're interested in the oldest drivers still used on the professional circuits and, below, we have listed several players still using big sticks that have stood the test of the time.

Check out the full list below and, if you feel we've missed any, let us know in the comments.

Aaron Rai - TaylorMade M6 (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rai claimed the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the tail-end of 2025, with the Englishman using his TaylorMade M6 to do so.

Released in 2019, Rai has had it in his set-up ever since, claiming a maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship in 2024, as well as the 2020 Scottish Open.

Although he isn't the longest off the tee, ranking 171st in Driving Distance on the PGA Tour, averaging 289.6 yards, he is one of the most accurate, finishing second for Driving Accuracy Percentage. In fact, using his M6, Rai finished 22nd in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee on the PGA Tour in 2025.

Adam Schenk - Ping G400 (2017)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it was released back in 2017, the Ping G400 has remained in the bag of some notable players including PGA Tour winner William Mouw and two-time Major winner Bernhard Langer.

Most recently, Adam Schenk had it in-play for his victory at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, a win that helped save the American's PGA Tour career.

Like the current Ping G440 range, it featured in a standard driver head, as well as an SFT and LST model. Throughout the club's history, it has racked up a number of wins, including the 2018 Masters, when Patrick Reed used it to win at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler also used it prior to signing with TaylorMade.

Nick Taylor - Titleist TSi3 (2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titleist makes some of the best drivers on the market and, such is the brand's quality, a number of professionals still use its older models.

Along with the new GT range, you'll find the TSR and TSi still being played on the top circuits, with five-and-four-time PGA Tour winners Nick Taylor and Jhonattan Vegas using them.

Released in 2020, the TSi3 is the model of choice for the pair, as it provides plenty of workability and adjustability, as well as a compact look at address.

Akshay Bhatia - Callaway Rogue ST (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of 2026, Bhatia was spotted with the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max in the bag but, at his most recent start, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he had returned to his trusty Callaway Rogue ST.

Coming to the market in 2022, the Rogue ST range followed the successful Rogue and Mavrik range, and it was a popular model among Callaway staffers.

For Bhatia, he stuck the Rogue ST in the bag back in 2022 and, ever since, has had it in-play, using it for his two PGA Tour wins at the 2023 Barracuda Championship and 2024 Valero Texas Open.

Lexi Thompson - Cobra RadSpeed (2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thompson possesses one of the more interesting bags on the professional circuits, with her Cobra S2 Forged irons released back in 2009 and her RadSpeed driver in 2021.

In May 2024, the American announced her retirement from the game of golf but, since then, she has teed it up at several events, with her set-up not really changing in that timeframe.

At the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational, Thompson did game a Cobra mini driver and, with the 31-year-old yet to tee it up in an event in 2026, it will be interesting to see if the driver is switched out ahead of the new season.

Jason Day - TaylorMade M5 (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being an equipment-free agent, Day is able to use any driver and clubs he wants, which is why it was a big surprise to see him using a TaylorMade M5 at the end of 2025.

Teeing it up at the Grant Thornton Invitational with the M5 driver and fairway woods in the bag, both remained for the start of the 2026 season, but it appears the Major winner may have put the Ping G440 LST driver back in the bag.

Time will tell whether Day uses the TaylorMade or Ping model, but what we know is the M5 was released in 2019, alongside the M6, and was used by Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods for their Major wins of that year.

Alex Cejka - Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may not be the oldest club on the list, but the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond was pictured in the hands of a number of players at the recent Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.

The players in question were Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani, as the duo opted to put the driver in the bag for the tournament in Naples, Florida.

Released in 2023, the Paradym Triple Diamond featured a 450cc, low-spin, compact head, and was followed by the Paradym Ai Smoke range, which is still incredibly popular on the professional circuits today.

Rikuya Hoshino - Srixon ZX5 MK II (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the Paradym above, the Srixon ZX5 MK II was also released at the beginning of 2023 and, although it's over three years old, it's still used on the DP World Tour and LPGA Tour.

Rikuya Hoshino, who has six wins on the Japan Golf Tour and one on the DP World Tour, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, has the driver in-play and has done so since its release in 2023.

Using the standard head, the ZX5 MK II is packed with forgiveness and a no-nonsense head design.

Lucy Li - TaylorMade SIM (2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A final TaylorMade model that's still in play is the SIM, which was released back in 2020 and featured an aerodynamically designed Asymmetric Sole.

Used by Dustin Johnson for his Masters win, Collin Morikawa had the SIM driver in-play for his PGA Championship and Open Championship victories for 2020 and 2021, with it only being replaced recently.

Morikawa may no longer have it in the bag, but one player that does is LPGA Tour player, Lucy Li, who used it most recently at The Annika in November 2025. Holding several amateur records, the SIM was introduced by the American around August 2023, where it has remained ever since.

Notable Mentions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although these aren't the oldest clubs on the various Tours, they are still incredibly popular, with Major winners Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose using big sticks from 2024.

Scheffler and Maverick McNealy are still using the TaylorMade Qi10, specifically the Dot version. Rose and fellow European Ryder Cup teammate, Alex Noren, opt for the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke, with their versions being the Triple Diamond Max and the Max D.