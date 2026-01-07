New Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Bolsters Most Revered Golf Ball Franchise
After a four year wait while moonlighting on pro tours, the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash golf ball is finally set to hit the retail market
Titleist is known for producing some of the best golf balls on the market and, at the start of 2026, its most iconic and successful family has expanded with the release of the updated version of the Pro V1x Left Dash.
The brand debuted a new version of the golf ball back in September 2025 and, sitting alongside the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, has been four years in the making.
Key Technology
First introduced in 2018 as a Custom Performance Option (CPO), the Pro V1x Left Dash was used to win the 2019 US Amateur Championship, before Bryson DeChambeau then had the model in play for his epic US Open victory at Pinehurst No.2 in 2024.
Featuring a new, faster high gradient dual core formulation, it also possesses a thicker, high-flex casing layer, which helps increase ball speed and provides more long-game spin.
Like the best premium golf balls, there is also a cast urethane cover, which Titleist has made slightly thinner to help with control and spin around the greens.
Designed to provide a flight similar to that of the standard Pro V1x, Titleist claim the Left Dash differs by offering dramatically lower long game spin and a firmer feel.
This flight and feel comes from a new aerodynamics package, specifically a spherically-tiled 348 tetrahedral dimple design, which creates consistent flight and performance in the air.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What Titleist Says
"We won’t introduce a product just because it’s new, It has to be better, and it has to be validated by players. If you’re a Dash player, you should be very excited to play the new Dash because we’ve taken everything that you love about it and just made it a little bit better. It’s still low spin off the tee. It’s faster, it’s longer, it’s more penetrating into the wind. It’s everything that a Dash player loves with a little bit more."
Where Does The Pro V1x Left Dash Sit In The Pro V1 Range?
As the Left Dash hits the retail market, it's worth noting where it sits among the Pro V1 range and how it might benefit your game.
To summarize, the standard Pro V1 has a mid-trajectory flight, low long-game spin and soft feel, while the Pro V1x provides a higher flight with more spin and a slightly firmer feel compared to the Pro V1.
Pro V1x Left Dash, meanwhile, has a similar flight to the Pro V1x, but has dramatically lower long-game spin and a firmer feel, bridging the gap perfectly within the Pro V1 range.
Specs, Pricing & Availability
The new Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash will be available in golf shops worldwide from Wednesday January 21st, with a dozen costing £52.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.