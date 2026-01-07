New Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Bolsters Most Revered Golf Ball Franchise

Titleist is known for producing some of the best golf balls on the market and, at the start of 2026, its most iconic and successful family has expanded with the release of the updated version of the Pro V1x Left Dash.

The brand debuted a new version of the golf ball back in September 2025 and, sitting alongside the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, has been four years in the making.

Key Technology

First introduced in 2018 as a Custom Performance Option (CPO), the Pro V1x Left Dash was used to win the 2019 US Amateur Championship, before Bryson DeChambeau then had the model in play for his epic US Open victory at Pinehurst No.2 in 2024.

Featuring a new, faster high gradient dual core formulation, it also possesses a thicker, high-flex casing layer, which helps increase ball speed and provides more long-game spin.

Like the best premium golf balls, there is also a cast urethane cover, which Titleist has made slightly thinner to help with control and spin around the greens.

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

Designed to provide a flight similar to that of the standard Pro V1x, Titleist claim the Left Dash differs by offering dramatically lower long game spin and a firmer feel.

This flight and feel comes from a new aerodynamics package, specifically a spherically-tiled 348 tetrahedral dimple design, which creates consistent flight and performance in the air.

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

What Titleist Says

Mike Madson Senior Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball R&D

"We won’t introduce a product just because it’s new, It has to be better, and it has to be validated by players. If you’re a Dash player, you should be very excited to play the new Dash because we’ve taken everything that you love about it and just made it a little bit better. It’s still low spin off the tee. It’s faster, it’s longer, it’s more penetrating into the wind. It’s everything that a Dash player loves with a little bit more."

Where Does The Pro V1x Left Dash Sit In The Pro V1 Range?

As the Left Dash hits the retail market, it's worth noting where it sits among the Pro V1 range and how it might benefit your game.

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

To summarize, the standard Pro V1 has a mid-trajectory flight, low long-game spin and soft feel, while the Pro V1x provides a higher flight with more spin and a slightly firmer feel compared to the Pro V1.

Pro V1x Left Dash, meanwhile, has a similar flight to the Pro V1x, but has dramatically lower long-game spin and a firmer feel, bridging the gap perfectly within the Pro V1 range.

Specs, Pricing & Availability

The new Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash will be available in golf shops worldwide from Wednesday January 21st, with a dozen costing £52.