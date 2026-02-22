Genesis Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Tiger Woods hosts the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of the season at Riviera Country Club, and there's one of the biggest prize purses of the year on offer
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The Genesis Invitational - originally known as the Los Angeles Open - is back at its rightful home of Riviera Country Club after a year away due to the California wild fires of January 2025.
And the grand old course has proved to be quite the test for the 72 players who began the week hoping to conquer it and claim one of the eight PGA Tour Signature Event titles on offer this season.
Despite Pacific storms which led to heavy rain early in the week, scoring has remained relatively sensible through the first three days for all but one member of the field. Jacob Bridgeman opened up a six-stroke lead through 54 holes and sat on 19-under with 18 holes left to play.
Although the Genesis Invitational is a Signature Event with a limited field compared to a regular PGA Tour tournament, the 36-hole cut which is in operation ensured not every player will earn a pay check come Sunday night.
And because of the jeopardy involved, the payouts have been adjusted to recognize that. While five of the eight Signature Events offer $3.6 million to the winner, this week's champion will bank an initial $4 million before various takeaways affect how much they really see.
Finishing solo second at Riviera will score a check for $2.2 million while even third and fourth could be destined to secure a seven-figure payout, too.
A top-10 finish should be enough to clinch more than $500,000 for one week's work and even just making the cut could earn a player around $50,000.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In terms of non-financial rewards, the Genesis Invitational winner is projected to claim around 70 OWGR points as well as being guaranteed an extremely helpful 700 FedEx Cup points.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Genesis Invitational, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 50 players making the cut. All figures will be updated once play has finished on Sunday.
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,200,000
3rd
$1,400,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.