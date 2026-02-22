Genesis Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Tiger Woods hosts the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of the season at Riviera Country Club, and there's one of the biggest prize purses of the year on offer

Tiger Woods (left) and Ludvig Aberg cross their arms and smile while looking on at the Genesis Invitational trophy after the Swede&#039;s win in 2025
The Genesis Invitational - originally known as the Los Angeles Open - is back at its rightful home of Riviera Country Club after a year away due to the California wild fires of January 2025.

Despite Pacific storms which led to heavy rain early in the week, scoring has remained relatively sensible through the first three days for all but one member of the field. Jacob Bridgeman opened up a six-stroke lead through 54 holes and sat on 19-under with 18 holes left to play.

Although the Genesis Invitational is a Signature Event with a limited field compared to a regular PGA Tour tournament, the 36-hole cut which is in operation ensured not every player will earn a pay check come Sunday night.

And because of the jeopardy involved, the payouts have been adjusted to recognize that. While five of the eight Signature Events offer $3.6 million to the winner, this week's champion will bank an initial $4 million before various takeaways affect how much they really see.

Finishing solo second at Riviera will score a check for $2.2 million while even third and fourth could be destined to secure a seven-figure payout, too.

A top-10 finish should be enough to clinch more than $500,000 for one week's work and even just making the cut could earn a player around $50,000.

In terms of non-financial rewards, the Genesis Invitational winner is projected to claim around 70 OWGR points as well as being guaranteed an extremely helpful 700 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Genesis Invitational, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 50 players making the cut. All figures will be updated once play has finished on Sunday.

Genesis Invitational Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,200,000

3rd

$1,400,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

