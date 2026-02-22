Genesis Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The Genesis Invitational - originally known as the Los Angeles Open - is back at its rightful home of Riviera Country Club after a year away due to the California wild fires of January 2025.

And the grand old course has proved to be quite the test for the 72 players who began the week hoping to conquer it and claim one of the eight PGA Tour Signature Event titles on offer this season.

Despite Pacific storms which led to heavy rain early in the week, scoring has remained relatively sensible through the first three days for all but one member of the field. Jacob Bridgeman opened up a six-stroke lead through 54 holes and sat on 19-under with 18 holes left to play.

Although the Genesis Invitational is a Signature Event with a limited field compared to a regular PGA Tour tournament, the 36-hole cut which is in operation ensured not every player will earn a pay check come Sunday night.

And because of the jeopardy involved, the payouts have been adjusted to recognize that. While five of the eight Signature Events offer $3.6 million to the winner, this week's champion will bank an initial $4 million before various takeaways affect how much they really see.

Tiger Woods (left) and Ludvig Aberg pose with the Genesis Invitational trophy in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing solo second at Riviera will score a check for $2.2 million while even third and fourth could be destined to secure a seven-figure payout, too.

A top-10 finish should be enough to clinch more than $500,000 for one week's work and even just making the cut could earn a player around $50,000.

In terms of non-financial rewards, the Genesis Invitational winner is projected to claim around 70 OWGR points as well as being guaranteed an extremely helpful 700 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Genesis Invitational, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 50 players making the cut. All figures will be updated once play has finished on Sunday.

Genesis Invitational Prize Money Breakdown