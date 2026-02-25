LIV Golf’s Torque GC Announces Multi-Year Title Sponsorship Of AJGA Event

LIV Golf team Torque GC and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) are joining forces in a multi-year partnership that establishes them as the title sponsor of the Torque GC Championship.

The event returns to the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club in Florida for the second successive year, running from 9-11 June.

The newly named Torque GC Championship will host 78 of the world’s highest-ranked junior golfers, and an AJGA Qualifier will take place the day before, giving an additional 78 players the chance to enter the championship field.

Last time out, Lee Smith, who is set to graduate from Marietta High School in Georgia in 2027, took home the title at Santa Rosa. He won with a score of nine-under, which was six shots better than runner-up Paxton Lane.

Krishny Elwin won the girls' competition, beating Sophia Lee and Neely Kight by four shots.

The AJGA is the leading pathway for the USA’s best junior golfers, and this new partnership strengthens its connection with professional golf.

LIV has been involved in previous youth development schemes before, such as the Rising Stars program and the Valderrama Foundation scholarship program, but this is the first high-profile AJGA tournament it has sponsored.

Jason Etzen, the AJGA’s Chief Business Officer, reaffirmed the benefits this partnership could have.

“We are excited to partner with Torque GC to bring the Torque GC Championship to Florida,” he said.

“This event gives young golfers world-class opportunities to compete while creating experiences that shape the future of competitive junior golf.”

Torque GC boasts a roster full of AJGA alumni, including Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, and Carlos Ortiz, who all fought on the AJGA circuit before turning pro.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Niemann collected three AJGA championships, including consecutive victories at the Sergio Garcia Foundation Junior Championship, and Ortiz played in seven AJGA events.

Niemann, Torque GC’s captain, spoke on how important the AJGA is to those who competed in it, and how LIV can help aid the game’s development.

“Supporting junior golf through this championship is personal to us. The AJGA played an important role in our development, and now we have the opportunity to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation,” he said.

“LIV Golf is built around emerging global talent, and this partnership is about strengthening that pathway, opening doors, raising the standard, and helping young players see a clear route from junior golf to the world stage.”

This is also a very smart move in terms of boosting LIV’s and Torque GC’s brand visibility. The team will have its brand integrated throughout the week, including social media coverage across AJGA platforms, in the hope of expanding its audience.