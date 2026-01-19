January Transfer Window 2026: Marco Penge To PXG And Has Tommy Fleetwood Split With Nike?

January is the time of year when those on the professional circuits show off their new equipment and, for 2026, it's no different.

Although there hasn't been as much transfer action as we've seen in previous years, there has still been a significant amount of players appearing with new clubs in the bag, or new clothing logos on their chests.

We've spotted some notable changes in January and, below, we've run through the big talking points.

Marco Penge Signs With PXG

(Image credit: PXG)

The biggest move of the window, so far, comes in the form of World No.29 Marco Penge, who swapped Mizuno for PXG ahead of his PGA Tour rookie season.

Claiming three DP World Tour wins in 2025, as well as being one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world, the Englishman has joined the brand's roster and is set to use a near-full bag of PXG golf clubs.

Being the first high-profile player to swap to brand-new equipment for 2026, PXG might not be finished with signing new players yet, with a post on their social media showing that a PGA Tour and LPGA Tour player could be joining Penge at the company.

Tommy Fleetwood Spotted Wearing New Apparel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big move comes in the form of another Englishman, as Tommy Fleetwood was spotted without Nike logos on his clothing for the first time in over a decade.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Playing a practice round at the Dubai Invitational, the only Nike logos present were on his golf shoes, as Fleetwood initially appeared to be rocking Lululemon, then athletic and performance clothing company Vuori, before wearing G/FORE during his first round.

It's unclear as to whether the move is an official one, with an announcement likely coming in the next few weeks, as Fleetwood ramps up his playing schedule. According to reports, Maverick McNealy has signed with Vuori for 2026.

Wyndham Clark Becomes Equipment Free Agent?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark had been previously using a near full bag of Titleist clubs but, at the TGL match between The Bay Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club, he was spotted using a Ping G430 LST driver.

The American signed with Titleist in 2020, but it is reportedly not under a full contract anymore, despite still using their irons, wedges and golf ball during the TGL match.

Listed as only a golf ball player on Titleist's website, time will tell what happens with Clark, who is coming off a poor 2025 season on the PGA Tour, where he finished his year with two top 10s in 24 starts.

LIV Golf Teams Reveal New Apparel Providers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparel changes have been the main equipment transfer stories throughout January, with some big moves being made in the LIV Golf League, specifically around teams.

Majesticks GC and Crushers GC signed with Castore and Reebok in 2025, while 4Aces GC and Torque GC are the most recent sides to announce clothing deals for 2026.

4Aces GC will be wearing Under Armour, with Dustin Johnson adding Thomas Detry to his quartet. In terms of Torque, Abraham Ancer links up with the South American side, who will be wearing Greyson Clothiers, the same brand who sponsor Legion XIII GC and Ripper GC.

Daniel Berger Repping Ping

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the beginning of 2025, Berger swapped his 13-year-old TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC irons to the Ping Blueprint S, with the American also using a Ping G430 LST driver.

Making his first start of 2026 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Berger was spotted with a Ping tour bag, signifying that perhaps a deal had been made with the brand, although this hasn't been confirmed.

Callaway Sign DP World Tour Winner

A post shared by Callaway Golf Europe (@callawaygolfeu) A photo posted by on

A deal that is confirmed, though, is Antoine Rozner to Callaway, with the multiple-time DP World Tour winner joining the brand at the beginning of the season.

Using Callaway's new Quantum range in the top-order of his bag, Rozner stated: "I played Callaway during my college years and when I started testing clubs again, I immediately had those familiar, positive sensations.

"I’ve spent time with the Tour team, and I've really enjoyed the atmosphere with them and of course the performance of the products. I'm excited about starting the partnership, and confident that it will help me compete for more titles."

Ecco Adds Aaron Rai To Line-Up

(Image credit: ECCO Golf)

After a stellar 2025, that included claiming the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rai joins Ecco's Tour Ambassador line-up for the foreseeable future.

The Englishman has worn Ecco golf shoes, which rank as some of the best on the market, for a number of years, with the signing confirmed in the first week of January.

"I’m thrilled to officially become an Ecco Golf ambassador," stated Rai. "I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to quality and innovation, and it feels fantastic to make our partnership official... I’m proud to now be representing the brand on tour."

Tony Finau Becomes Jordan Brand Ambassador

(Image credit: Instagram: tonyfinaugolf)

After signing with Nike back in 2016, it was announced that Finau was joining the Jordan Brand golf team, exclusively wearing the 'Jumpman' logo, which is still part of the Nike umbrella.

Having worn Air Jordan golf shoes on the course since around 2022, the move is, perhaps, not a surprising one, with Finau posting “Excited to be part of the @jumpman23 family. Let’s work,” on his social media.

Sporting-legend, Michael Jordan, is known as being a massive golf fan and is the owner of the ultra-exclusive golf course called The Grove XXIII.

Ben Griffin Signs Maxfli Bag Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in May 2024, Griffin made the surprising decision to sign with Maxfli, specifically a golf ball partnership that, since then, has proved to be incredibly successful.

Going on to win three times on the PGA Tour, as well as making a Ryder Cup appearance, the American's decision to join the brand has been a good one, with Griffin going one step further and signing a bag deal.

It means that we’ll see the Maxfli logo on a bag in PGA Tour events this year for the first time since the 1990s. Certainly, with his success alongside Maxfli, Griffin will hope that continues into 2026.

Tour Edge Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension With Bernhard Langer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially signing a multi-year deal with Tour Edge in 2021, Langer has extended it multiple times since then, with it being revealed that the brand has signed Langer to a new two-year agreement.

Using Tour Edge's Exotics irons, the two-time Masters winner also has the brand on his bag, with the 68-year-old enjoying several successes with Tour Edge on the PGA Tour Champions Circuit.

Speaking about the extension, Langer stated: "I’m excited to continue my relationship with Tour Edge. I’ve always enjoyed working closely with their team, testing new equipment, and helping make products better for golfers at every level... I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in 2026 and beyond."

More Clothing Deals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deals with equipment may be short in 2026, but there have been notable moves when it comes to apparel, with Johnnie-O, Malbon, Stromberg and Lyle & Scott spotted on different players at the start of the year.

In terms of Johnnie-O, PGA Tour winners Jake Knapp and JT Poston have joined them in multi-year contracts, while former Ryder Cup player, Andy Sullivan has joined Stromberg.

Malbon, meanwhile, have signed Masters winner Fred Couples to a major apparel and endorsement deal, with fan-favorite, Michael Block, also joining its roster. Although it's yet to be confirmed, Malbon also appear to be working with Anthony Kim, who earned his LIV Golf card back via its Promotions event.

Finally, following an excellent 2025 on the PGA Tour, it appears that Englishman, Harry Hall, is now wearing Lyle & Scott clothing, with the first sighting being at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.