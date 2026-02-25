Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour steps foot in the Sunshine State this week, starting at PGA National's Champion Course for the Cognizant Classic.

Earlier in the week, the field was altered as Adam Scott, Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman all withdrew, leaving no players ranked inside the world's top 25 - a stark contrast to the Genesis Invitational last time out which had all of the world's top ten present.

American Ryan Gerard and Ireland's Shane Lowry are now the two highest-ranked players and among the favorites for the title.

Gerard tees off the first at 12:11pm on Thursday, then at 7:21am from the tenth on Friday. Lowry has the same tee times, but reversed (7:21am Thursday and 12:11pm Friday).

Eyes will also be on home favorite Brooks Koepka, who is looking to improve on his PGA Tour return. The former LIV Golf man will get underway from the first at 12:23pm on Thursday and then 7:33am on Friday from the tenth.

See all of the Cognizant Classic first and second round tee times below:

COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE

(All times are local ET , add 5hrs for GMT)

1st Tee:

6:45am: Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda

6:57am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin, Doug Ghim

7:09am: Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace, Mac Meissner

7:21am: Brendon Todd, Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley

7:33am: Steven Fisk, Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu

7:45am: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson

7:57am: Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

8:09am: Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring, Christo Lamprecht

8:21am: Jimmy Stanger, Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang

8:33am: Austin Smotherman, Jordan Smith, Chandler Blanchet

11:35am: Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley

11:47am: Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky

11:59am: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker

12:11pm: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa

12:23pm: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:35pm: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

12:47pm: Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam, Kristoffer Reitan

12:59pm: Haotong Li, Marcelo Rozo, Davis Chatfield

1:11pm: Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata, Luke Clanton

1:23pm: Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, A.J. Ewart

10th Tee:

6:45am: Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler

6:57am: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder

7:09am: Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy

7:21am: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel

7:33am: Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley

7:45am: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell

7:57am: Rafael Campos, Nicolai Højgaard, S.H. Kim

8:09am: Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Blades Brown

8:21am: Ricky Castillo, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Keita Nakajima

8:33am: Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

11:35am: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Carson Young

11:47am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin

11:59am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya

12:11pm: Adam Schenk, William Mouw, Aaron Wise

12:23pm: Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar

12:35pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjørn Olesen, Chandler Phillips

12:47pm: Seamus Power, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:59pm: Kris Ventura, Dan Brown, Pontus Nyholm

1:11pm: Alejandro Tosti, Frankie Capan III, John VanDerLaan

1:23pm: Chan Kim, John Parry, Gordon Sargent

1:35pm: Zecheng Dou, David Ford, Justin Hicks

COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND TWO

1st Tee:

6:45am: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Carson Young

6:57am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin

7:09am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya

7:21am: Adam Schenk, William Mouw, Aaron Wise

7:33am: Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar

7:45am: Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjørn Olesen, Chandler Phillips

7:57am: Seamus Power, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:09am: Kris Ventura, Dan Brown, Pontus Nyholm

8:21am: Alejandro Tosti, Frankie Capan III, John VanDerLaan

8:33am: Chan Kim, John Parry, Gordon Sargent

8:45am: Zecheng Dou, David Ford, Justin Hicks

11:35am: Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler

11:47am: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder

11:59am: Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy

12:11pm: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel

12:23pm: Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley

12:35pm: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell

12:47pm: Rafael Campos, Nicolai Højgaard, S.H. Kim

12:59pm: Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Blades Brown

1:11pm: Ricky Castillo, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Keita Nakajima

1:23pm: Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

10th Tee: