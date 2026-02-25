Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
See below all the starting tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of this week's Cognizant Classic
The PGA Tour steps foot in the Sunshine State this week, starting at PGA National's Champion Course for the Cognizant Classic.
Earlier in the week, the field was altered as Adam Scott, Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman all withdrew, leaving no players ranked inside the world's top 25 - a stark contrast to the Genesis Invitational last time out which had all of the world's top ten present.
American Ryan Gerard and Ireland's Shane Lowry are now the two highest-ranked players and among the favorites for the title.
Gerard tees off the first at 12:11pm on Thursday, then at 7:21am from the tenth on Friday. Lowry has the same tee times, but reversed (7:21am Thursday and 12:11pm Friday).
Eyes will also be on home favorite Brooks Koepka, who is looking to improve on his PGA Tour return. The former LIV Golf man will get underway from the first at 12:23pm on Thursday and then 7:33am on Friday from the tenth.
See all of the Cognizant Classic first and second round tee times below:
COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE
(All times are local ET , add 5hrs for GMT)
1st Tee:
- 6:45am: Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda
- 6:57am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin, Doug Ghim
- 7:09am: Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace, Mac Meissner
- 7:21am: Brendon Todd, Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley
- 7:33am: Steven Fisk, Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu
- 7:45am: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
- 7:57am: Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
- 8:09am: Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring, Christo Lamprecht
- 8:21am: Jimmy Stanger, Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang
- 8:33am: Austin Smotherman, Jordan Smith, Chandler Blanchet
- 11:35am: Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
- 11:47am: Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky
- 11:59am: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker
- 12:11pm: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
- 12:23pm: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:35pm: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
- 12:47pm: Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam, Kristoffer Reitan
- 12:59pm: Haotong Li, Marcelo Rozo, Davis Chatfield
- 1:11pm: Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata, Luke Clanton
- 1:23pm: Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, A.J. Ewart
10th Tee:
- 6:45am: Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler
- 6:57am: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder
- 7:09am: Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy
- 7:21am: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel
- 7:33am: Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley
- 7:45am: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell
- 7:57am: Rafael Campos, Nicolai Højgaard, S.H. Kim
- 8:09am: Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Blades Brown
- 8:21am: Ricky Castillo, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Keita Nakajima
- 8:33am: Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11:35am: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Carson Young
- 11:47am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin
- 11:59am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya
- 12:11pm: Adam Schenk, William Mouw, Aaron Wise
- 12:23pm: Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar
- 12:35pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjørn Olesen, Chandler Phillips
- 12:47pm: Seamus Power, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:59pm: Kris Ventura, Dan Brown, Pontus Nyholm
- 1:11pm: Alejandro Tosti, Frankie Capan III, John VanDerLaan
- 1:23pm: Chan Kim, John Parry, Gordon Sargent
- 1:35pm: Zecheng Dou, David Ford, Justin Hicks
COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND TWO
1st Tee:
- 6:45am: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Carson Young
- 6:57am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin
- 7:09am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya
- 7:21am: Adam Schenk, William Mouw, Aaron Wise
- 7:33am: Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar
- 7:45am: Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjørn Olesen, Chandler Phillips
- 7:57am: Seamus Power, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:09am: Kris Ventura, Dan Brown, Pontus Nyholm
- 8:21am: Alejandro Tosti, Frankie Capan III, John VanDerLaan
- 8:33am: Chan Kim, John Parry, Gordon Sargent
- 8:45am: Zecheng Dou, David Ford, Justin Hicks
- 11:35am: Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler
- 11:47am: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder
- 11:59am: Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy
- 12:11pm: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel
- 12:23pm: Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley
- 12:35pm: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell
- 12:47pm: Rafael Campos, Nicolai Højgaard, S.H. Kim
- 12:59pm: Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Blades Brown
- 1:11pm: Ricky Castillo, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Keita Nakajima
- 1:23pm: Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
10th Tee:
- 6:45am: Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
- 6:57am: Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky
- 7:09am: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker
- 7:21am: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
- 7:33am: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 7:45am: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
- 7:57am: Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8:09am: Haotong Li, Marcelo Rozo, Davis Chatfield
- 8:21am: Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata, Luke Clanton
- 8:33am: Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, A.J. Ewart
- 11:35am: Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda
- 11:47am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin, Doug Ghim
- 11:59am: Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace, Mac Meissner
- 12:11pm: Brendon Todd, Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley
- 12:23pm: Steven Fisk, Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu
- 12:35pm: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
- 12:47pm: Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
- 12:59pm: Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring, Christo Lamprecht
- 1:11pm: Jimmy Stanger, Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang
- 1:23pm: Austin Smotherman, Jordan Smith, Chandler Blanchet
