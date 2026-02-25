Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

See below all the starting tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of this week's Cognizant Classic

A blue Cognizant-branded tee marker seen at the PGA Tour&#039;s Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches tournament
The PGA Tour steps foot in the Sunshine State this week, starting at PGA National's Champion Course for the Cognizant Classic.

Earlier in the week, the field was altered as Adam Scott, Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman all withdrew, leaving no players ranked inside the world's top 25 - a stark contrast to the Genesis Invitational last time out which had all of the world's top ten present.

COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE

(All times are local ET , add 5hrs for GMT)

1st Tee:

  • 6:45am: Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda
  • 6:57am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin, Doug Ghim
  • 7:09am: Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace, Mac Meissner
  • 7:21am: Brendon Todd, Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley
  • 7:33am: Steven Fisk, Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu
  • 7:45am: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
  • 7:57am: Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
  • 8:09am: Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring, Christo Lamprecht
  • 8:21am: Jimmy Stanger, Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang
  • 8:33am: Austin Smotherman, Jordan Smith, Chandler Blanchet
  • 11:35am: Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
  • 11:47am: Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky
  • 11:59am: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker
  • 12:11pm: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
  • 12:23pm: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
  • 12:35pm: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 12:47pm: Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam, Kristoffer Reitan
  • 12:59pm: Haotong Li, Marcelo Rozo, Davis Chatfield
  • 1:11pm: Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata, Luke Clanton
  • 1:23pm: Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, A.J. Ewart

10th Tee:

  • 6:45am: Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler
  • 6:57am: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder
  • 7:09am: Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy
  • 7:21am: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel
  • 7:33am: Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley
  • 7:45am: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell
  • 7:57am: Rafael Campos, Nicolai Højgaard, S.H. Kim
  • 8:09am: Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Blades Brown
  • 8:21am: Ricky Castillo, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Keita Nakajima
  • 8:33am: Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
  • 11:35am: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Carson Young
  • 11:47am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin
  • 11:59am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya
  • 12:11pm: Adam Schenk, William Mouw, Aaron Wise
  • 12:23pm: Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:35pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjørn Olesen, Chandler Phillips
  • 12:47pm: Seamus Power, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:59pm: Kris Ventura, Dan Brown, Pontus Nyholm
  • 1:11pm: Alejandro Tosti, Frankie Capan III, John VanDerLaan
  • 1:23pm: Chan Kim, John Parry, Gordon Sargent
  • 1:35pm: Zecheng Dou, David Ford, Justin Hicks

COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND TWO

1st Tee:

  • 6:45am: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Lower, Carson Young
  • 6:57am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin
  • 7:09am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya
  • 7:21am: Adam Schenk, William Mouw, Aaron Wise
  • 7:33am: Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Matt Kuchar
  • 7:45am: Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjørn Olesen, Chandler Phillips
  • 7:57am: Seamus Power, Charley Hoffman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 8:09am: Kris Ventura, Dan Brown, Pontus Nyholm
  • 8:21am: Alejandro Tosti, Frankie Capan III, John VanDerLaan
  • 8:33am: Chan Kim, John Parry, Gordon Sargent
  • 8:45am: Zecheng Dou, David Ford, Justin Hicks
  • 11:35am: Austin Eckroat, Danny Willett, Beau Hossler
  • 11:47am: Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder
  • 11:59am: Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy
  • 12:11pm: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel
  • 12:23pm: Garrick Higgo, Karl Vilips, Davis Riley
  • 12:35pm: Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell
  • 12:47pm: Rafael Campos, Nicolai Højgaard, S.H. Kim
  • 12:59pm: Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Blades Brown
  • 1:11pm: Ricky Castillo, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Keita Nakajima
  • 1:23pm: Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

10th Tee:

  • 6:45am: Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
  • 6:57am: Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky
  • 7:09am: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy, Danny Walker
  • 7:21am: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
  • 7:33am: Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
  • 7:45am: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 7:57am: Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam, Kristoffer Reitan
  • 8:09am: Haotong Li, Marcelo Rozo, Davis Chatfield
  • 8:21am: Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata, Luke Clanton
  • 8:33am: Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, A.J. Ewart
  • 11:35am: Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda
  • 11:47am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin, Doug Ghim
  • 11:59am: Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace, Mac Meissner
  • 12:11pm: Brendon Todd, Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley
  • 12:23pm: Steven Fisk, Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu
  • 12:35pm: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
  • 12:47pm: Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
  • 12:59pm: Adrien Saddier, Paul Waring, Christo Lamprecht
  • 1:11pm: Jimmy Stanger, Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang
  • 1:23pm: Austin Smotherman, Jordan Smith, Chandler Blanchet
