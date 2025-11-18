Bridgestone Unveils New Prototype Golf Balls That Jason Day Is Using... And They Could Be Making Their Way Into The Bag Of Tiger Woods
After it was teased that new Bridgestone golf balls were in the works, the company has revealed on social media that the 'VS Prototype Project is finally here'
Recently, we've seen new golf clubs being put in play by the world's best, but it's not just clubs that are being trialed, as new golf balls have also been spotted in the professional ranks.
Bridgestone produce some of the best golf balls on the market, with Tiger Woods and Jason Day among the big names using them, and it's the latter who has been one of the main triallists of the brand's newest prototype model.
A post shared by Bridgestone Golf (@bridgestonegolf)
A photo posted by on
First things first, on Monday evening, Bridgestone posted a lengthy thread to their social media channels with the opening line: "The VS Prototype Project is finally here."
According to the brand, the testing alone included four years of engineering, as well as "20+ new material formulas explored and 240+ prototypes," with the results including "+2.3 mph ball speed" and "+8.7 yards average distance."
Like its current Tour B range, which has four options available, there also appears to be four prototype models of the new VS. These are Red, Green, Black and Blue.
As of writing, it's unclear as to which model will fit into individual player's specs but, given the Tour B models and their coloring system (as seen below), it could well be that Bridgestone go down a similar route with the new line of prototype models.
Within the lengthy thread, Bridgestone revealed that Day and Chris Gotterup had put the ball in play at their respective tournaments with some strong results.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Reportedly, Day used the VS Prototypes during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the Major winner gaining 9.2 yards of distance, as well as "+2.339 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and +8.6% Driver Accuracy."
In fact, Tiger Woods, who was spotted at the brand's recent shoot for the first time since undergoing back surgery, "personally confirmed the ball speed jump and is fired up for 2026," according to Bridgestone.
Currently, details of the VS Prototype golf balls are limited but, with new golf gear season just around the corner, it's likely that the models will hit the market sooner rather than later.
Rounding out the post, Bridgestone stated: "The VS Proto Project is already one of our biggest breakthroughs ever… And this is just the beginning." Exciting words from the brand and, no doubt, Golf Monthly will have the full review for you when these become available.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.