Bridgestone Unveils New Prototype Golf Balls That Jason Day Is Using... And They Could Be Making Their Way Into The Bag Of Tiger Woods

Recently, we've seen new golf clubs being put in play by the world's best, but it's not just clubs that are being trialed, as new golf balls have also been spotted in the professional ranks.

Bridgestone produce some of the best golf balls on the market, with Tiger Woods and Jason Day among the big names using them, and it's the latter who has been one of the main triallists of the brand's newest prototype model.

First things first, on Monday evening, Bridgestone posted a lengthy thread to their social media channels with the opening line: "The VS Prototype Project is finally here."

According to the brand, the testing alone included four years of engineering, as well as "20+ new material formulas explored and 240+ prototypes," with the results including "+2.3 mph ball speed" and "+8.7 yards average distance."

Like its current Tour B range, which has four options available, there also appears to be four prototype models of the new VS. These are Red, Green, Black and Blue.

As of writing, it's unclear as to which model will fit into individual player's specs but, given the Tour B models and their coloring system (as seen below), it could well be that Bridgestone go down a similar route with the new line of prototype models.

Within the lengthy thread, Bridgestone revealed that Day and Chris Gotterup had put the ball in play at their respective tournaments with some strong results.

Reportedly, Day used the VS Prototypes during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the Major winner gaining 9.2 yards of distance, as well as "+2.339 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and +8.6% Driver Accuracy."

In fact, Tiger Woods, who was spotted at the brand's recent shoot for the first time since undergoing back surgery, "personally confirmed the ball speed jump and is fired up for 2026," according to Bridgestone.

Currently, details of the VS Prototype golf balls are limited but, with new golf gear season just around the corner, it's likely that the models will hit the market sooner rather than later.

Rounding out the post, Bridgestone stated: "The VS Proto Project is already one of our biggest breakthroughs ever… And this is just the beginning." Exciting words from the brand and, no doubt, Golf Monthly will have the full review for you when these become available.