The Surprise Iron Brand Used In 53% Of PGA Tour Wins This Year

It's been yet another strong year on the PGA Tour for certain manufacturers, with one of those being Srixon, which has been flying under the radar on the PGA Tour.

Not only did it feature predominantly in JJ Spaun's bag for his US Open victory, but also in a number of set-ups of DP World Tour and PGA Tour winners in 2025, including the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Such is Srixon's quality, its irons were ranked as the second most successful in terms of PGA Tour wins for this year, earning 25 victories, with various models being wielded by Ryder Cup stars and Major winners.

For all six of Scheffler's victories he had at least one Srixon iron in the bag, specifically the ZU85 Utility Iron in a 3 or 4-iron configuration. It has been in his set-up for a considerable amount of time, with the World No.1 pairing it with a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X shaft.

Usually, the American will swap it out for a TaylorMade Qi10 7-wood, depending on course conditions, but he's not the only player to use the ZU85, as the likes of Patrick Cantlay have also used it previously.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from Scheffler, and to Spaun, who had the Srixon ZXi5 4-iron and the Srixon ZXi7 in 5-iron to pitching wedge in his set-up.

The ZXi5 is the more forgiving option of the ZXi range, hence why Spaun uses it in a 4-iron configuration. The ZXi7, which is ranked as one of the best golf irons on the market, provides more feel from a softer steel and expanded PureFrame located behind the sweet spot.

A Srixon staffer, Spaun ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green for the whole of the PGA Tour in 2025. He also ranked 35th in Greens in Regulation percentage, holding an impressive total of 69.54%.

It wasn't just irons where Spaun can be seen using clubs from the brand. Srixon and Cleveland are owned by the same company and, in the American's set-up, he had three different Cleveland wedges present for his US Open win, using the RTX ZipCore, RTZ and RTX 6 ZipCore.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Sepp Straka, who had two PGA Tour wins in 2025, had the same ZXi5 and ZXi7 set-up, while Hideki Matsuyama had the Srixon ZX Mk II 3-iron and the Srixon Z-Forged in 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Ryan Fox was another two-time winner this season, and he used a Srixon ZXi 2-iron, ZXi5 4-iron and 5-iron, as well as the ZXi7 in 6-iron to pitching wedge.

US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, also had three different Srixon irons in play for his Travelers Championship victory, using the Srixon ZX5 Mk II in 3-5-iron, Srixon ZX7 Mk II 6-9-iron and a Srixon Z-Forged II pitching wedge.

Only Titleist irons were used in more victories (30) throughout the 2025 PGA Tour season, with TaylorMade (17), closing out the final podium position. Mizuno (11), Ping (9), Callaway (8), Miura (1) and Bridgestone (1) were the other five manufacturers to win on the circuit this year.

Which PGA Tour Winners Used Srixon Irons During 2025?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Clubs Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZX Mk II (3) Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW) Sepp Straka Srixon ZXi5 (4-5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-9) Andrew Novak Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-6) Srixon Z-Forged II (7-PW) Scottie Scheffler Srixon ZU85 (3-4) Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi (2) Srixon ZXi5 (4,5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW) JJ Spaun Srixon ZXi5 (4) Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW) Keegan Bradley Srixon ZX5 Mk II (3-5) Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-9) Srixon Z-Forged II (PW)

Along with the irons, Matsuyama and Fox both used Srixon drivers and Fox a Srixon fairway wood.

It was the wedges and golf balls where the brand were also successful, as Cleveland featured in nine winning bags, and Srixon's Z-Star golf balls present in eight.

The Z-Star XV was used by Matsuyama, Straka and Fox, while the Z-Star Diamond featured in the bags of Bradley, Spaun and Andrew Novak.