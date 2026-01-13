Cobra Enters 'New Frontier Of Accuracy' With Optm Family

It's been some start to 2026 for Cobra's new equipment. Not only has my colleague Joe declared the new 3DP X iron 'the best iron of 2026', but it has also finally brought the long-dormant and forever prototyped Tec MD mini driver to market. While that product looks to be one of the most versatile mini drivers to have hit our shelves to date, consider the irons and mini driver the entree for what has arrived today: Optm.

Cobra's new Optm family of drivers, fairways and hybrids may carry over a lot of aesthetic similarities from the outgoing DS-Adapt family, but refined technologies - and the return of the deeply underrated FutureFit33 adapter - should see the brand go from strength to strength in 2026. But, with the rave reviews TaylorMade's Qi4D family of clubs has already received, can Cobra keep up with the bigger boys?

What's The Technology?

The big story coming out of Cobra this year revolves around Product of Inertia (POI). You've heard of Moment of Inertia (MOI), now meet its new brother. Unlike MOI, which is a measure of how resistant a clubhead is to twisting on off-center hits on the vertical and horizontal axes, POI measures how a clubhead rotates diagonally across all axes at once.

For that reason, a high MOI is desired to correct off-center hits, while a low POI is desired to deliver more accurate shots that don’t create as much gear effect. The result is tighter dispersion down range.

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

Each driver in the Optm family features unique AI-Optimised POI Shaping to increase rotational stability as well as AI-Optimised Adaptive POI Weighting for enhanced CG placement. Clubhead shapes are more rounded to place the CG more in the center of the clubhead, while A.I.-optimised external weights are placed in new locations to produce the lowest POI possible.

The FutureFit33 adapter, which was introduced in DS-Adapt drivers last year, remains, offering golfers 33 different settings via the adjustable hosel with the ability to adjust loft and lie interdependently of one another without adjusting face angle. It is the most significant and wide-ranging adapter that has been employed on any driver from any manufacturer to date, and alongside any adjustable weight technology in the head of the driver or fairway wood, makes the Optm drivers highly tunable.

What Are The Models?

(Image credit: Future)

DRIVERS

The four driver models in the Optm family follow the same naming convention as last year's DS-Adapt. The Optm LS is the lowest spinning in the family and has gone up to 460cc (from 440cc last year) to give it a slightly deeper face than DS-Adapt LS. The adjustable weights in the head give it four total settings before you delve into the FutureFit 33 adapter, and more heel weighting than was present on DS-Adapt should make it a more playable low-spin option for most.

Read our full Cobra Optm LS driver review

The Optm X sits in the middle of the range, with a less pear-shaped head, two adjustable weights (3g and 11g) that can be switched from the very rear of the chassis or the toe side of the front.

Read our full Cobra Optm X driver review

Image 1 of 3 The Cobra Optm X has a slightly different weight positioning from the DS-Adapt X. (Image credit: Future) The Max-K is purported to have a 13k MOI measurement. (Image credit: Future) The Max-D has the most draw bias of the four driver models. (Image credit: Future)

The Optm Max-K offers the maximum forgiveness and stability in the range, with no adjustable weighting and a MOI reading nearing 13k. Finally, the draw biased model in the family is the Optm Max-D. It features two adjustable weights, one in the heel and one at the rear of the chassis.

All drivers come with the FutureFit 33 adapter and a total of six aftermarket shaft options alongside the stock Mitsubishi Kai'li family.

Image 1 of 2 The Optm LS fairway wood. (Image credit: Future) The Optm LS fairway wood at address. (Image credit: Future)

FAIRWAY WOODS

There are three fairway wood models in the range. The Optm LS Titanium fairway wood is designed with the deepest face in the range, with the lowest spin rates too. Three adjustable weights (3g, 11g and 14g) are located in the rear, heel and toe of the head, while a naturally forward CG location should yield the fastest speeds in the Optm fairway family. The LS comes in 3W (14.5°), 3 HF (16°) and 5W (17.5°) with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 (X and S) shaft.

Read our full Cobra Optm LS fairway wood review

The Optm X fairway wood will provide the most balanced combination of speed and forgiveness in the family. A mid-CG location and a medium face height are coupled with two moveable weights (3g and 17g) in the rear and toe areas of the head to adjust spin characteristics. The X model comes in 3W (15.0° ), 3HF (16.5° ), 5W (18°), 7W (21°), and, for the first time in Cobra's middle model, a 9W (24°) with Mitsubishi Kai’li Blue 60 (X, S and R).

Read our full Cobra Optm X fairway wood review

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Finally, the Optm Max fairway wood is the most forgiving in the family, also with the most draw bias. It has the most shallow face of the three, but still features two adjustable weights (3g and 14g) in the rear and heel positions of the head. The Max fairway is available in 3W (15.5° ), 5W (18.5°), 7W (21.5°), and 9W (24.5°) with Mitsubishi Kai’li Red 50 (S, R and A) shaft.All three fairway woods are also fitted with the FutureFit33 adapter.

Read our full Cobra Optm Max fairway wood review

HYBRID

The new Optm hybrid finishes the new family of clubs. Made with a slightly larger address profile and a shallower face height than DS-Adapt, it also comes with the FutureFit33 adapter, providing 33 different loft and lie combinations. Despite this, there are still plenty of loft options available, including a 3H (19°), 4H (21° ), 5H (24° ), and 6H (28°).

Read our full Cobra Optm hybrid review

Who Is Using It On Tour?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cobra's most visible player, Rickie Fowler, will likely go straight into the Optm drivers and fairways when he first tees it up in 2026 and we also expect him to swap out his TaylorMade Brnr Copper mini driver he's been using for Cobra's new Tec-MD, too. This remains to be seen, though. Elsewhere, Max Homa, who was Cobra's marquee signing this time last year, will look to put a disappointing 2025 behind him with some fresh bats in the bag - be sure to check back to the Golf Monthly website for confirmation.

What Cobra Says

Jose Miraflor VP of Product Architecture and Consumer Connections

"MOI is still important, but POI is the next frontier in terms of overall accuracy. In design, we want to increase MOI (stability) while also reducing POI (3D twisting). POI fine tunes forgiveness into directional consistency as it allows the clubhead to rotate more naturally with your swing. If you’re playing a 10k driver but wonder why hits on the high toe, for example, are still producing noticeably wild results, it’s probable your driver has a high POI design, which is a common fault of many current high MOI models.”

Our First Impressions

Dan Parker Staff Writer

Cobra hasn't invented POI, it's just given a name to a part of golf club physics that no manufacturers have really spoken about before. It's an interesting concept once you get your head around it, and Cobra's engineers have looked at the relationship between MOI and POI to offer a family of drivers that should help golfers of all abilities with accuracy.

I had the DS-Adapt X driver in the bag for most of 2025, and in an apples-for-apples test against Optm X (same shaft, same FF33 setting), I found 2mph more ball speed straight away. You'll have to check out my colleague's reviews for more long-term data on dispersion and their ball speed numbers, but I left my fitting for Optm impressed that Cobra has been able to provide notable performance improvements where there often isn't much to be found when skipping one generation ahead.

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

Pricing, Specs & Availability

All Optm products will be available for fitting and pre-sale on January 13th, 2026 and will be available at retail and online on January 20th with the following RRPs:

drivers: £479, fairway woods £299 (LS model £349), hybrids £249. A variety of stock and aftermarket shafts are available while Lamkin SuperStroke Crossline grips come as standard.