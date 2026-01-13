How The New Ping S259 Wedges Have Every Golfer Covered

Ping's S259 wedges have already made their way onto the professional circuits and now we can officially reveal all the details.

Building on the higher spin attributes of the S159 family, which we've previously ranked as one of the best golf wedges on the market, the S259 is said to provide the same short game control as well as sole grind refinements and additional loft options so golfers can get fully dialled in.

Key Technology

There are now a total of six grind options and 25 loft/grind combinations available in S259.

In terms of grinds, there is the B, H, S, W, T and E, all possessing different loft and bounce combinations, some of which Ping has subtly changed to create that tour-preferred look at address.

The E-grind, for example, has been re-shaped to provide a more familiar look, while the T-grind has a steeper trail edge that allows the face to sit low when opened.

(Image credit: Ping)

An innovation that features throughout the S259 wedges is the MicroMax grooves, an aspect designed to ensure high-spinning results on shots from all distances and conditions.

According to Ping, the MicroMax grooves are precision-milled to varying dimensions, depending on loft. In the higher wedges (54° - 62°), they are more tightly spaced, while in the lower lofts (46° - 52°) they have a 20° sidewall that is milled to maximize groove volume.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ping)

From 46° - 50°, you'll find a straighter leading edge and a lower center of gravity. This is designed to help create better gapping and blend seamlessly into the best Ping iron sets.

Known for producing some of the most forgiving wedges, Ping has made the 50° - 54° section of the bag with a full-length bottom groove and higher CG to help with distance control.

In the higher lofts of 56° - 62° there is more visual offset and a smaller hosel that works to help golfers gain more confidence when manipulating the clubface on chip, pitch and flop shots.

Loft/Grind Options

B Grind: 58°, 60°

58°, 60° H Grind: 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°

54°, 56°, 58°, 60° S Grind: 46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°

46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60° W Grind: 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°

50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60° T Grind: 58°, 60°, 62°

58°, 60°, 62° E Grind: 58° Eye2, 60°Eye2

Specs, Pricing & Availability

Featuring an investment-cast 8620 carbon steel head, the Ping S259 is also available in an anti-glare midnight finish in the SS lofts. There's also a Ping Z-Z115 stock shaft and a Dylawedge grip as standard.