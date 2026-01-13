How The New Ping S259 Wedges Have Every Golfer Covered
Following on from the success of the Ping S159 wedge family, the brand has released its S259 range, which features a total of 25 loft and grind combinations
Ping's S259 wedges have already made their way onto the professional circuits and now we can officially reveal all the details.
Building on the higher spin attributes of the S159 family, which we've previously ranked as one of the best golf wedges on the market, the S259 is said to provide the same short game control as well as sole grind refinements and additional loft options so golfers can get fully dialled in.
Key Technology
There are now a total of six grind options and 25 loft/grind combinations available in S259.
In terms of grinds, there is the B, H, S, W, T and E, all possessing different loft and bounce combinations, some of which Ping has subtly changed to create that tour-preferred look at address.
The E-grind, for example, has been re-shaped to provide a more familiar look, while the T-grind has a steeper trail edge that allows the face to sit low when opened.
An innovation that features throughout the S259 wedges is the MicroMax grooves, an aspect designed to ensure high-spinning results on shots from all distances and conditions.
According to Ping, the MicroMax grooves are precision-milled to varying dimensions, depending on loft. In the higher wedges (54° - 62°), they are more tightly spaced, while in the lower lofts (46° - 52°) they have a 20° sidewall that is milled to maximize groove volume.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
From 46° - 50°, you'll find a straighter leading edge and a lower center of gravity. This is designed to help create better gapping and blend seamlessly into the best Ping iron sets.
Known for producing some of the most forgiving wedges, Ping has made the 50° - 54° section of the bag with a full-length bottom groove and higher CG to help with distance control.
In the higher lofts of 56° - 62° there is more visual offset and a smaller hosel that works to help golfers gain more confidence when manipulating the clubface on chip, pitch and flop shots.
Loft/Grind Options
- B Grind: 58°, 60°
- H Grind: 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°
- S Grind: 46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°
- W Grind: 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°
- T Grind: 58°, 60°, 62°
- E Grind: 58° Eye2, 60°Eye2
Specs, Pricing & Availability
Featuring an investment-cast 8620 carbon steel head, the Ping S259 is also available in an anti-glare midnight finish in the SS lofts. There's also a Ping Z-Z115 stock shaft and a Dylawedge grip as standard.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.