This Brand Dominated Fairway Woods On Tour In 2025 (With One Old Model Being Particularly Popular)

Fairway woods are notoriously the hardest clubs to hit in the bag, so once you find a model that works it's important you keep it in play for the longest amount of time.

That doesn't just apply for the club golfers and amateurs, but also the professionals, as several players use models that can be traced back to over a decade ago.

Robert MacIntyre hits a fairway wood

Robert MacIntyre's TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood was released in 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre, for example, has a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood in the bag, which was released in 2015, while Justin Thomas, who features on the list below, has a Titleist 915 Fd in his set-up that was released to the market in 2014.

In terms of which fairway wood model has the most PGA Tour wins in 2025, though, that would be the TaylorMade Qi10, which continues to be a prominent feature in many professionals' bags, despite being released last year.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy continue to use it and, impressively, JJ Spaun had the Qi10 in the bag for his US Open win, meaning the fairway wood was used for all four Major triumphs.

In fact, such was the success of TaylorMade's fairway woods, they were involved in 35 victories on the PGA Tour, as three different Qi10 models (standard, Tour and HL), the Qi35, Stealth 2, Sim2 Max, Sim Ti and the M6 won in 2025.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun hit fairway woods

McIlry, Scheffler and Spaun using the Qi10 fairway wood in competition play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade also had two mini drivers claim victory this season, as Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood wielded the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver for their wins during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Behind the leading brand, Ping had 11 wins from six different models, while Titleist, who have the most driver wins in 2025, managed nine victories from their seven different fairway woods.

Callaway, Srixon and Cobra round out the final three manufacturers in the list, and you can check out the full table of winners and their fairway woods below.

What Fairway Woods Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

*fairway woods correct as of the tournament, includes 3, 5, 7 and 9 wood options

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Winner

Fairway Woods

The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

Cobra King Radspeed (5)

Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Taylor

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

TaylorMade SIM2 Max (5)

The American Express

Sepp Straka

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3&7)

Farmers Insurance Open

Harris English

Ping G400 (3)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)

WM Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3)

Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg

TaylorMade Stealth 2 (3&7)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Brian Campbell

Ping G430 LST (3)

Ping G430 Max (7)

Cognizant Classic

Joe Highsmith

Titleist GT3 (3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Russell Henley

Titleist GT3 (3)

Puerto Rico Open

Karl Vilips

TaylorMade Qi35 (3)

TaylorMade Qi10 (7)

The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy (2)

TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)

Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland

TaylorMade SIM Ti (3)

Texas Children's Houston Open

Min Woo Lee

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (3)

Valero Texas Open

Brian Harman

Titleist TS2 (3&5)

The Masters

Rory McIlroy (3)

TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)

RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas

Titleist TS3 (3)

Titleist 915 Fd (5)

Corales Puntacana Championship

Garrick Higgo

TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (3)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin

Ping G440 Max (3&5)

TaylorMade Qi35 (3)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

Truist Championship

Sepp Straka (2)

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3&7)

Myrtle Beach Classic

Ryan Fox

Srixon ZXi (3)

PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler (2)

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

TaylorMade Qi35 (7)

Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin (2)

TaylorMade Qi35 (3)

The Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler (3)

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

TaylorMade Qi35 (7)

RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox

Srixon ZXi (3)

US Open

JJ Spaun

TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)

Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley

TaylorMade Qi10 HL (3)

TaylorMade Qi35 (7)

Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter

Ping G440 Max (3)

John Deere Classic

Brian Campbell (2)

Ping G440 LST (3)

Ping G430 Max (7)

Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup

TaylorMade Qi35 (5)

ISCO Championship

William Mouw

Ping G440 (3)

The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler (4)

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

Barracuda Championship

Ryan Gerard

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

TaylorMade Qi35 (9)

3M Open

Kurt Kitayama

Titleist GT1 3Tour (3)

Titleist GT1 (7)

Wyndham Championship

Cameron Young

Titleist GT3 (3)

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose

TaylorMade M6 (5)

BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler (5)

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi35 (5)

TaylorMade Qi10 (9)

Procore Championship

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

Sanderson Farms Championship

Steven Fisk

Ping G430 Max (3&7)

Baycurrent Classic

Xander Schauffele

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond HL (3)

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

TaylorMade

35

Ping

11

Titleist

9

Callaway

7

Srixon

2

Cobra

1

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

(Image credit: Future)

The TaylorMade Qi10 and Qi35 are ranked as the top two models, with the clubs being part of an impressive 28 wins on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.

Both are excellent performers and, such is the quality of the manufacturer's fairway woods, older models like the M6 and Sim Ti are still cropping up in the winner's circle.

Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver racked up a number of wins throughout the season on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, and it's a similar story for their fairway woods, as Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry used them to much success with their three victories on the PGA Tour.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Fairway Wood Review

(Image credit: Future)

Ping make some of the most forgiving fairway woods money can buy and, despite the Max versions of their clubs being associated with higher handicappers, the professionals have used them to claim seven wins in total. This is more than the LST and standard versions.

Titleist produce some of the best fairway woods on the market and, in terms of their nine wins, we have the new GT3 and GT1 featuring, as well as the older versions like the TS2 and TS3 and Thomas' 915 Fd.

Ryan Fox used the 3-wood version of the Srixon ZXi to win twice in 2025, while Hideki Matsuyama had the Cobra King Radspeed in the bag for his Sentry win, with the 5-wood released in 2021 and the only victory for Cobra in this section.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Number

TaylorMade Qi10

19

TaylorMade Qi35

9

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

5

Ping G430 Max

4

Ping G440 Max

3

Titleist GT3

3

