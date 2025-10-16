This Brand Dominated Fairway Woods On Tour In 2025 (With One Old Model Being Particularly Popular)
TaylorMade's Qi10 may be the previous generation, but that hasn't stopped it from amassing just under an impressive 50% win rate on the PGA Tour this season...
Fairway woods are notoriously the hardest clubs to hit in the bag, so once you find a model that works it's important you keep it in play for the longest amount of time.
That doesn't just apply for the club golfers and amateurs, but also the professionals, as several players use models that can be traced back to over a decade ago.
Robert MacIntyre, for example, has a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood in the bag, which was released in 2015, while Justin Thomas, who features on the list below, has a Titleist 915 Fd in his set-up that was released to the market in 2014.
In terms of which fairway wood model has the most PGA Tour wins in 2025, though, that would be the TaylorMade Qi10, which continues to be a prominent feature in many professionals' bags, despite being released last year.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy continue to use it and, impressively, JJ Spaun had the Qi10 in the bag for his US Open win, meaning the fairway wood was used for all four Major triumphs.
In fact, such was the success of TaylorMade's fairway woods, they were involved in 35 victories on the PGA Tour, as three different Qi10 models (standard, Tour and HL), the Qi35, Stealth 2, Sim2 Max, Sim Ti and the M6 won in 2025.
TaylorMade also had two mini drivers claim victory this season, as Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood wielded the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver for their wins during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Behind the leading brand, Ping had 11 wins from six different models, while Titleist, who have the most driver wins in 2025, managed nine victories from their seven different fairway woods.
Callaway, Srixon and Cobra round out the final three manufacturers in the list, and you can check out the full table of winners and their fairway woods below.
What Fairway Woods Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025
*fairway woods correct as of the tournament, includes 3, 5, 7 and 9 wood options
Event
Winner
Fairway Woods
The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
Cobra King Radspeed (5)
Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Taylor
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
TaylorMade SIM2 Max (5)
The American Express
Sepp Straka
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3&7)
Farmers Insurance Open
Harris English
Ping G400 (3)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)
WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3)
Genesis Invitational
Ludvig Aberg
TaylorMade Stealth 2 (3&7)
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Brian Campbell
Ping G430 LST (3)
Ping G430 Max (7)
Cognizant Classic
Joe Highsmith
Titleist GT3 (3)
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Russell Henley
Titleist GT3 (3)
Puerto Rico Open
Karl Vilips
TaylorMade Qi35 (3)
TaylorMade Qi10 (7)
The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy (2)
TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)
Valspar Championship
Viktor Hovland
TaylorMade SIM Ti (3)
Texas Children's Houston Open
Min Woo Lee
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (3)
Valero Texas Open
Brian Harman
Titleist TS2 (3&5)
The Masters
Rory McIlroy (3)
TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)
RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas
Titleist TS3 (3)
Titleist 915 Fd (5)
Corales Puntacana Championship
Garrick Higgo
TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (3)
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin
Ping G440 Max (3&5)
TaylorMade Qi35 (3)
CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
Truist Championship
Sepp Straka (2)
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3&7)
Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryan Fox
Srixon ZXi (3)
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler (2)
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
TaylorMade Qi35 (7)
Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin (2)
TaylorMade Qi35 (3)
The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler (3)
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
TaylorMade Qi35 (7)
RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox
Srixon ZXi (3)
US Open
JJ Spaun
TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5)
Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley
TaylorMade Qi10 HL (3)
TaylorMade Qi35 (7)
Rocket Classic
Aldrich Potgieter
Ping G440 Max (3)
John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell (2)
Ping G440 LST (3)
Ping G430 Max (7)
Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup
TaylorMade Qi35 (5)
ISCO Championship
William Mouw
Ping G440 (3)
The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler (4)
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
Barracuda Championship
Ryan Gerard
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
TaylorMade Qi35 (9)
3M Open
Kurt Kitayama
Titleist GT1 3Tour (3)
Titleist GT1 (7)
Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young
Titleist GT3 (3)
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose
TaylorMade M6 (5)
BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler (5)
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi35 (5)
TaylorMade Qi10 (9)
Procore Championship
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
Sanderson Farms Championship
Steven Fisk
Ping G430 Max (3&7)
Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond HL (3)
Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season
Brand
Number
TaylorMade
35
Ping
11
Titleist
9
Callaway
7
Srixon
2
Cobra
1
What Is The Most Popular Fairway Wood Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?
The TaylorMade Qi10 and Qi35 are ranked as the top two models, with the clubs being part of an impressive 28 wins on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.
Both are excellent performers and, such is the quality of the manufacturer's fairway woods, older models like the M6 and Sim Ti are still cropping up in the winner's circle.
Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver racked up a number of wins throughout the season on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, and it's a similar story for their fairway woods, as Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry used them to much success with their three victories on the PGA Tour.
Ping make some of the most forgiving fairway woods money can buy and, despite the Max versions of their clubs being associated with higher handicappers, the professionals have used them to claim seven wins in total. This is more than the LST and standard versions.
Titleist produce some of the best fairway woods on the market and, in terms of their nine wins, we have the new GT3 and GT1 featuring, as well as the older versions like the TS2 and TS3 and Thomas' 915 Fd.
Ryan Fox used the 3-wood version of the Srixon ZXi to win twice in 2025, while Hideki Matsuyama had the Cobra King Radspeed in the bag for his Sentry win, with the 5-wood released in 2021 and the only victory for Cobra in this section.
Model
Number
TaylorMade Qi10
19
TaylorMade Qi35
9
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
5
Ping G430 Max
4
Ping G440 Max
3
Titleist GT3
3
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
