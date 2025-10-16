This Brand Dominated Fairway Woods On Tour In 2025 (With One Old Model Being Particularly Popular)

Fairway woods are notoriously the hardest clubs to hit in the bag, so once you find a model that works it's important you keep it in play for the longest amount of time.

That doesn't just apply for the club golfers and amateurs, but also the professionals, as several players use models that can be traced back to over a decade ago.

Robert MacIntyre's TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood was released in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre, for example, has a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood in the bag, which was released in 2015, while Justin Thomas, who features on the list below, has a Titleist 915 Fd in his set-up that was released to the market in 2014.

In terms of which fairway wood model has the most PGA Tour wins in 2025, though, that would be the TaylorMade Qi10, which continues to be a prominent feature in many professionals' bags, despite being released last year.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy continue to use it and, impressively, JJ Spaun had the Qi10 in the bag for his US Open win, meaning the fairway wood was used for all four Major triumphs.

In fact, such was the success of TaylorMade's fairway woods, they were involved in 35 victories on the PGA Tour, as three different Qi10 models (standard, Tour and HL), the Qi35, Stealth 2, Sim2 Max, Sim Ti and the M6 won in 2025.

McIlry, Scheffler and Spaun using the Qi10 fairway wood in competition play (Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade also had two mini drivers claim victory this season, as Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood wielded the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver for their wins during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Behind the leading brand, Ping had 11 wins from six different models, while Titleist, who have the most driver wins in 2025, managed nine victories from their seven different fairway woods.

Callaway, Srixon and Cobra round out the final three manufacturers in the list, and you can check out the full table of winners and their fairway woods below.

What Fairway Woods Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

*fairway woods correct as of the tournament, includes 3, 5, 7 and 9 wood options

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Fairway Woods The Sentry Hideki Matsuyama TaylorMade Qi10 (3) Cobra King Radspeed (5) Sony Open in Hawaii Nick Taylor TaylorMade Qi10 (3) TaylorMade SIM2 Max (5) The American Express Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3&7) Farmers Insurance Open Harris English Ping G400 (3) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5) WM Phoenix Open Thomas Detry Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3) Genesis Invitational Ludvig Aberg TaylorMade Stealth 2 (3&7) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Brian Campbell Ping G430 LST (3) Ping G430 Max (7) Cognizant Classic Joe Highsmith Titleist GT3 (3) Arnold Palmer Invitational Russell Henley Titleist GT3 (3) Puerto Rico Open Karl Vilips TaylorMade Qi35 (3) TaylorMade Qi10 (7) The Players Championship Rory McIlroy (2) TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5) Valspar Championship Viktor Hovland TaylorMade SIM Ti (3) Texas Children's Houston Open Min Woo Lee Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (3) Valero Texas Open Brian Harman Titleist TS2 (3&5) The Masters Rory McIlroy (3) TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5) RBC Heritage Justin Thomas Titleist TS3 (3) Titleist 915 Fd (5) Corales Puntacana Championship Garrick Higgo TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (3) Zurich Classic of New Orleans Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin Ping G440 Max (3&5) TaylorMade Qi35 (3) CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 (3) Truist Championship Sepp Straka (2) Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3&7) Myrtle Beach Classic Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi (3) PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler (2) TaylorMade Qi10 (3) TaylorMade Qi35 (7) Charles Schwab Challenge Ben Griffin (2) TaylorMade Qi35 (3) The Memorial Tournament Scottie Scheffler (3) TaylorMade Qi10 (3) TaylorMade Qi35 (7) RBC Canadian Open Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi (3) US Open JJ Spaun TaylorMade Qi10 (3&5) Travelers Championship Keegan Bradley TaylorMade Qi10 HL (3) TaylorMade Qi35 (7) Rocket Classic Aldrich Potgieter Ping G440 Max (3) John Deere Classic Brian Campbell (2) Ping G440 LST (3) Ping G430 Max (7) Genesis Scottish Open Chris Gotterup TaylorMade Qi35 (5) ISCO Championship William Mouw Ping G440 (3) The Open Championship Scottie Scheffler (4) TaylorMade Qi10 (3) Barracuda Championship Ryan Gerard TaylorMade Qi10 (3) TaylorMade Qi35 (9) 3M Open Kurt Kitayama Titleist GT1 3Tour (3) Titleist GT1 (7) Wyndham Championship Cameron Young Titleist GT3 (3) FedEx St. Jude Championship Justin Rose TaylorMade M6 (5) BMW Championship Scottie Scheffler (5) TaylorMade Qi10 (3) Tour Championship Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi35 (5) TaylorMade Qi10 (9) Procore Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 (3) Sanderson Farms Championship Steven Fisk Ping G430 Max (3&7) Baycurrent Classic Xander Schauffele Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond HL (3)

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number TaylorMade 35 Ping 11 Titleist 9 Callaway 7 Srixon 2 Cobra 1

What Is The Most Popular Fairway Wood Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

The TaylorMade Qi10 and Qi35 are ranked as the top two models, with the clubs being part of an impressive 28 wins on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.

Both are excellent performers and, such is the quality of the manufacturer's fairway woods, older models like the M6 and Sim Ti are still cropping up in the winner's circle.

Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver racked up a number of wins throughout the season on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, and it's a similar story for their fairway woods, as Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry used them to much success with their three victories on the PGA Tour.

(Image credit: Future)

Ping make some of the most forgiving fairway woods money can buy and, despite the Max versions of their clubs being associated with higher handicappers, the professionals have used them to claim seven wins in total. This is more than the LST and standard versions.

Titleist produce some of the best fairway woods on the market and, in terms of their nine wins, we have the new GT3 and GT1 featuring, as well as the older versions like the TS2 and TS3 and Thomas' 915 Fd.

Ryan Fox used the 3-wood version of the Srixon ZXi to win twice in 2025, while Hideki Matsuyama had the Cobra King Radspeed in the bag for his Sentry win, with the 5-wood released in 2021 and the only victory for Cobra in this section.