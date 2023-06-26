Best Golf Push Carts For Women 2023

Best Golf Push Carts For Women

While playing 18-holes of golf is quite demanding on your body, many women enjoy the exercise they gain from carrying their clubs and you often appreciate the beauty of a course a little more when walking the fairways and taking in the surroundings. However, for the vast majority of women, using a cart is preferable for transporting your golf bag from A to B and allows you to fill your bag with more golf accessories, such as golf balls, rangefinders and extra drinks and snacks, without you having to suffer from carrying the extra weight.

The best push carts bridge the gap perfectly between carrying your clubs, which let’s face it isn’t great for your spinal posture and back health and acts as an alternative to an electric golf trolley. It’s also decidedly cheaper, meaning that for women just getting started in the game, push carts are an inexpensive and effective option for navigating around the golf course. From the style of the chassis, to the handle design and options to add on accessories such as umbrellas, there are a number of factors to consider when choosing a push golf cart. We know there are plenty of options on the market, and we have tested a lot of different models, so we’ve put together this handy buyer’s guide for women, to help you make your selection.

For more women's golf content, check out our other guides on the best women's golf sets, or best women's golf shoes.

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best value

EzeGlide Smart Fold Push Cart Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Weight: 7.2kg/15.8lbs Folding system: One step Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble + Lightweight and folds quickly + Holds a carry bag easily Reasons to avoid - Not as compact as some more expensive models

This really is a premium 3 wheel push cart that we found to be extremely maneuverable when out on the course. What's more, because it is so lightweight, it could be pushed one handed around corners on an upslope, so basically anyone can use this cart easily. We cannot emphasize enough how maneuverable this is.

One of the key aspects to any cart is how easy it is to unload from the car. With the Eze Glide, getting a golf bag onto it in the car park couldn’t have been easier. Put simply, it's a touch of a button and away you go. Capacity-wise, this model houses a slender stand bag just as well as a more hefty tour bag. The arms also fold around the bag and the elasticated bungees secure your clubs in place.

Boasting a broad scorecard holder, dry space for valuables and equipment, an umbrella holder and 2 wheel covers, it is jam-packed with features. Let's also not forget it comes in at a price point that won't break the bank either.

Read our full Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Cart Review

CaddyTek Caddylite EZ V8 Cart Specifications Weight: 8.3kg/18.5lbs Folding system: One click (two steps) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + One click folding mechanism + Good color choice + Built in cooler Reasons to avoid - Bigger frame than some other push carts

Another model we want to include in the value section is the V8 from CaddyTek. For those women out there that want a simple push cart to use, this is a model you need to consider, chiefly because of the excellent one-click button mechanism (overall it is steps) which folds the cart down brilliantly. It has a strong aluminum frame that doesn't seem to weigh anything at all, making it easy to use. There is also an umbrella holder, storage rack and, get this, a miscellaneous basket with built-in cooler!

We love this feature and it's fantastic for carrying any kind or size of beverage and keep it ice cold throughout your round. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights and the wheels are a good size too, so they roll easily over multiple kinds of terrain with ease. There are also several colors to choose from and as we mentioned, the price is an attractive element too.

Best for style

PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 7.5kg/16.5lbs Material: Two step Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Folds up incredibly compactly + Two click folding mechanism + Glides easily across fairway and rough Reasons to avoid - Key Lock system only useful with a separate PowaKaddy bag

Of course style is a crucial element to a lot of golfers, let alone women which is why we have a specific section on it. We start with the PowaKaddy Micra cart which looks great in the black, silver and yellow finish pictured above. (It also comes with blue or red trim as well).

The Micra is arguably the standout model from the latest range because of its compact folding frame, super-stable ride and sheer number of features. It is impressively compact and yet it still assembles incredibly easily thanks to a clever quick-folding mechanism that involves just two steps. Not to mention it is reasonably lightweight so women will find it easy to get out of the car and maneuver.

The multi-feature handle console provides ample storage for much of your paraphernalia, including a dedicated water-resistant cell phone storage area, a scorecard holder, a pen/pencil holder and storage for your balls and tees.

Read our full PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart Review

Golfstream Express Push Cart Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 3.9kg/8.5lbs Folding system: One step Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly lightweight + Easy and quick set up process + Bag stays secure whilst out on the course + Minimalistic, premium frame design Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of room once flat. - No locking device so unfolds easily if not lifted in a certain way.

A relatively new brand to the push cart scene, Golfstream impressed us with the Express Push model because there is an awful lot to like about it including the simplistic looks, the weight (or lack of it) and the ease of assembling.

It is the best model in this guide in terms of weight, it is just 3.9kg/8.5lbs so pretty much any person can pick it up, get it out of the car and maneuver it. However the most impressive feature is how easy it is to set up, with a patented one-touch folding mechanism ensuring it goes from flat to functional in a matter of seconds.

The anti bag twist design is nicely thought out as well and it allows any bag to sit on the cart without having to readjust. Admittedly some carts fold out smaller and the system can unfold itself when taking the cart out of the car but, regardless of these two minor points, this is a very good cart.

Read our full Golfstream Express Push Cart Review

Kaddey Switch Cart Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 6.8kg/15lbs Folding system: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight and space-saving design + Can be pushed or pulled + Premium materials used throughout Reasons to avoid - Bag straps aren't elasticated

If you are a woman who wants to stand out then we have the cart for you. A more unique model to make this best push cart list, the Kaddey Switch is designed to be permanently attached to any golf bag, making assembly on arrival at the golf course as quick and seamless as possible. This design also means the cart takes up minimal space and can be easily stored in even the smallest space or car trunk.

We found assembly to take just a few seconds because the XL wheels just need to be attached either side and, out on the course, we loved the versatility of the cart because it can be pushed or pulled easily depending on the terrain you are facing.

One final touch, that sums up how thoughtfully the Kaddey Switch has been designed, is that you can record your own golf swing. All in all, it is a high-quality model that is truly unique.

Read our full Kaddey Switch Cart Review

The ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart is the latest in the company’s popular range that first launched in 2006. Since then, several upgrades have been made to the original design to make it even better.

Whilst this ClicGear model is promoted as weighing in at only 8.45kg, compared with other push and electric carts, it felt slightly on the heavy side when folded so if you want a lighter model, look elsewhere on this guide. However, it is very compact and doesn’t take up too much space in your car's trunk.

The frame, made of aircraft grade aluminum, is incredibly robust and it was very easy to load and secure a golf bag on the cart. That being said, we definitely recommend watching the instructional video on how to assemble the cart because it can be a touch fiddly at the start. It has a few steps to it but once you know how, it becomes simpler. Finally it is worth saying this cart comes in a variety of colors too so there is a model for every female golfer and their tastes.

Read our full ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Cart Review

Best for storage

One simple step is all you need to fold this Bag Boy Nitron cart up or down which, simply put, is outstanding. Suitable for golfers of all levels, the mechanism to fold and unfold is lightning fast, it opens up in one smooth action and then folds closed again just as easily at the end of a round. Additionally when folded down it is conveniently compact.

Compared to other models in this list it is reasonably near the middle in terms of weight, at just 7.5kg/16.7lbs. This allows it to be one of the most stable models we have tested, and it is also robust despite not being as heavy or bulky as others in this guide.

Other features include a scorecard console with integrated beverage holder, mobile device holder and golf ball storage, handle-mounted parking brake and bungee straps to secure the golf bag with ease.

Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review

Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 8.1kgs/17.9lbs Folding system: Two step Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly stable on any terrain + Glides effortlessly across the turf + Highly functional, user friendly design Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact in its folded position

Sun Mountain introduced its first Speed Cart in 1999 and the market changing range continues today with the V1R, a model which, based on our testing, is still one of the top models in the golf cart world.

More specifically, we found the V1R to be incredibly stable and easy to maneuver on the golf course. Its ergonomic design makes the cart feel much lighter than it is during use and makes walking far more enjoyable than carrying a bag. It's also extremely easy to set up for play and to fold and unfold for transporting or storage, although it must be said that it's not the most compact in its folded position.

Additionally, the V1R features a mesh basket and storage tray to store items, and it also features a drinks holder and attachable umbrella holder. There are 10 different color options ranging from subtle to vibrant for golfers to choose from, depending on their personal preference. Overall it is a highly functional model that is definitely worth considering you are a woman wanting a push cart.

Read our full Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Review

As you would expect, Motocaddy has created a top-notch cart design that is one of the best push carts around. Thanks to its two-step folding system, it folds up and down very easily and has a small profile when folded down as well so it can be easily stored away.

There are also friction-free oversize wheels, which make it very easy to maneuver around the course, with the wheels boasting maintenance-free rubber tires that are quick and easy to release should you need to. It is also lightweight at just 6.8ks/15lbs which is good for transportation, but also means you need to be slightly wary out on the course on side hill lies. Then again, you could say this about most golf carts.

Lastly, the Cube has adjustable bag supports, a folding lock and a 24 month warranty for peace of mind on your purchase. There’s plenty of storage too, so you don’t have to fill your pockets or be diving in and out of your bag all the time. A drink and scorecard holder, accessory compartment, tee and ball holders, umbrella holder and under-handle storage net means everything you’ll need is at your fingertips.

Motocaddy also designs some of the best golf cart accessories too so, if you want to take your cart to the next level, then make sure you check that guide out.

Read our full Motocaddy Cube Push Cart Review

How we test

We test push carts with the same ethos as all other golf gear - rigorously and comprehensively. If we say we have reviewed a golf product then we have done so out on the golf course, in different conditions. This is particularly important for push carts because you want your model to perform as well in the winter as it does in the summer. Our buying guides for women are put together by our female staff as we believe it’s important for any advice we give, to come from specialists in that particular area. Carly Frost, Katie Dawkins and Golf Monthly’s Women’s Golf Editor Alison Root see over the testing procedure and advice given. The entire Golf Monthly team plays golf regularly so can put golf gear to the test with ease and it should be acknowledged that no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our team tells it how we see it.

How to choose a golf cart

Push/Electric

If you’re in the market for a new golf cart then the first decision you’ll face is whether to go for a push cart or an electric model. The latter, generally, being the more expensive option with more technology, but for many women the push cart is a great starting point, especially if you play on flatter golf courses. It’s an affordable option that allows you to do away with the strain of carrying your golf bag and also benefit from those extra few calories burned during a round of golf.

Functionality

The functionality of a cart is another key consideration to take into account. Most women want something that is lightweight and easy to use. Having a cart that is easy to set up and folds back down quickly makes using one a lot less stressful, particularly when the weather is bad.

Storage

Having a cart fold up neatly is key, particularly if you lack space for your clubs at home or have a small car boot to squeeze it into alongside your clubs. The good news is that our Golf Monthly panel of women testers think like you do! They want a push cart that’s compact, lightweight and doesn’t break the bank.

Looks/Style

Last but not least most of us women want a cart that is stylish, so we’ve added a ‘Best styling’ category, to cover everything from the shape of the chassis to the color of the frame to any little fancy features or accessories like a phone holder that could sway your decision.

We hope you enjoyed this guide, but for more buying advice, see our guides on the best remote control golf trolleys, or the best golf club sets for beginners.

FAQs

What is a Push/Pull Cart? Push and Pull carts/trolleys are typically two or three wheeled carts that allow you to push or pull your clubs around the golf course. Pull carts typically have two wheels, while push carts have an additional wheel at the front to help with steering and maneuvering.

Are PGA Pro’s allowed to use carts? Golfer’s or caddy's on the PGA are not allowed to use push carts as the test of physical durability is considered as part of the sport. There have been occasions where due to medical reasons, access to motorised carts have been granted by the governing bodies.

