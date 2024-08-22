Don't Ever Slice The Golf Ball Again... This One Simple Drill Is Your Saviour
Sick of a horrendous slice plaguing your performances and your scorecard? Banish the fault for good with this simple drill from a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach
For many amateur golfers, particularly beginners, a simple misconception about the golf swing can lead to some of the biggest and most common faults. A small adjustment to the correct grip, ball position or the distance you are standing from the golf ball can lead to disastrous consequences – ultimately bringing big scores into the equation.
If you regularly slice the golf ball, it may be because you are struggling with staying connected through the swing. In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Jo Taylor shares her expert tips and a simple drill that can solve your connection problems...
1. Stay Connected
One of the reasons club golfers struggle to strike their irons purely is that they don’t stay connected – the arms don’t work properly with the body (as highlighted by the headcover under my arm falling out).
Note how steep the plane is; I’ve just lifted my arms and there’s very little shoulder turn. I often see golfers get into this position, then they try to shallow the plane out by tilting out of the shot. To then expect a decent strike is asking a lot.
2. Swing Connection Drill
Sometimes it’s the idea that you have to hit down with your irons that leads to this disconnection, although it can also be a lack of mobility. Try this drill if you typically slice a lot of your iron shots. Any disconnection between the arms and the body can lead to your swing chopping across the ball.
It’s one I use from time to time just to make sure everything is in sync – and I’ve seen a bunch of tour pros doing it, too. Pop a headcover or glove just below your armpit on your trail side. Forgot about hitting balls for now – this is all about developing better positions.
This drill should keep your upper arms more connected to the rib cage. Make a swing with a headcover under your right arm and get used to the feeling of your trail arm’s elbow pointing more towards the ground (right).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If you lift your arms up and away from the body as you swing back, the headcover will drop to the ground and you’ll know you’ve become disconnected. It should only hit the ground post-impact into the follow-through.
Location: Walton Heath
Jo teaches at Walton Heath and is a PGA Advanced Professional having graduated in 2011. She has helped hundreds of women and girls get into the game and she is a strong believer that, whatever your ability, everyone can get plenty out of the game. Jo is currently working towards a Doctorate in Sport and Exercise Science.
Teaching philosophy:
I like to keep things simple and try to articulate things in a way that is easy for the student to understand. I need to understand the technicalities of what is creating their ball flight, but I need to be able to communicate that to the student in a way that they can utilise.
A typical lesson:
My lessons begin with a lot of questioning, I want to understand what the person wants out of their lesson. I want to understand as much about their game and what they are struggling with. Once I’ve seen their flight and motion, I will often utilise video and TrackMan data to further understand/reinforce what I’m seeing. I always want my students to understand what we are changing and why. I then take the player through what we want to change, and how best to practise. I close my lessons by checking for understanding and asking the player to tell me what they going to work on.
Most common impact:
Angle of attack is often a common impact fault I see, with players either being too steep or too shallow. Most often this is caused by a lack of rotation or a poor concept where a player is trying to scoop or chop down on the ball. I try to correct the fault by demonstrating the concept before getting the player to make small, controlled swings to get a feel for the new movement. With some players I try to find a visualisation or an external focus of attention which helps them make the desired movement without overthinking.
-
-
Can LIV Golfers Play In The Presidents Cup?
The 2024 Presidents Cup will 12 top US stars and 12 International Team players compete over four days in Montreal, but are LIV golfers be among them?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2024 AIG Women’s Open
With the total purse for the AIG Women's Open getting a boost this year, the winning caddie will likely make more than any other looper in the event's history
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
This Pre-Shot Drill Is Used By A World-Class Ball Striker On The PGA Tour... And It Will Drastically Improve Your Golf Swing!
Striking the golf ball perfectly takes plenty of practice, but much of the hard work comes before you even swing the club. These 3 expert tips explain how...
By Joshua Mayo Published
-
Putting In The Wind: 3 Pro Tips To Score Well In Tough Conditions
Whether you love links golf, or the wind is causing havoc during your midweek medal, these 3 expert tips will help you to navigate the greens and putt well...
By Clive Tucker Published
-
This Quick Clubface Fix Will Save You Plenty Of Shots On The Golf Course...
Some of the most common faults in the golf swing relate to the clubface, but this quick fix from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells can save the day...
By John Howells Published
-
I Could Have Thrown The Golf Ball Further Than Some Of My Tee Shots... But 4 Tips Helped Me To Flush It!
Generating power off the tee is crucial for shooting lower scores and reducing your handicap. These expert PGA pro tips can help you find those extra yards...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Power Secrets From One Of LIV Golf's Biggest Hitters
Hitting the ball a long way off the tee doesn't have to be a pipe dream, especially with these five power tips from one of the biggest hitters in world golf...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
My Handicap Just Wouldn't Come Down... Until I Learned How To Play These 5 Tough Golf Shots
I was leaking shots on the course and sending my handicap in the wrong direction, but learning how to play five tricky golf shots really helped my scores...
By Clive Tucker Published
-
I Always Struggled With My Ball-Striking From An Uneven Stance... But These 3 Expert Tips Changed Everything!
Finding your ball in a tough spot and facing a tricky stance can be overwhelming for many golfers, but these three expert tips are complete game-changers...
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
I'll Never Leave Another Putt Short Using These 3 Pro Tips
Leaving a putt short is infuriating, especially when you've read the line correctly. These 3 expert tips will help you get the ball to the hole on the greens...
By John Jacobs Published