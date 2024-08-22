Don't Ever Slice The Golf Ball Again... This One Simple Drill Is Your Saviour

For many amateur golfers, particularly beginners, a simple misconception about the golf swing can lead to some of the biggest and most common faults. A small adjustment to the correct grip, ball position or the distance you are standing from the golf ball can lead to disastrous consequences – ultimately bringing big scores into the equation.

If you regularly slice the golf ball, it may be because you are struggling with staying connected through the swing. In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Jo Taylor shares her expert tips and a simple drill that can solve your connection problems...

1. Stay Connected

One of the reasons club golfers struggle to strike their irons purely is that they don’t stay connected – the arms don’t work properly with the body (as highlighted by the headcover under my arm falling out).

Note how steep the plane is; I’ve just lifted my arms and there’s very little shoulder turn. I often see golfers get into this position, then they try to shallow the plane out by tilting out of the shot. To then expect a decent strike is asking a lot.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis)

2. Swing Connection Drill

Sometimes it’s the idea that you have to hit down with your irons that leads to this disconnection, although it can also be a lack of mobility. Try this drill if you typically slice a lot of your iron shots. Any disconnection between the arms and the body can lead to your swing chopping across the ball.

It’s one I use from time to time just to make sure everything is in sync – and I’ve seen a bunch of tour pros doing it, too. Pop a headcover or glove just below your armpit on your trail side. Forgot about hitting balls for now – this is all about developing better positions.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis)

This drill should keep your upper arms more connected to the rib cage. Make a swing with a headcover under your right arm and get used to the feeling of your trail arm’s elbow pointing more towards the ground (right).

If you lift your arms up and away from the body as you swing back, the headcover will drop to the ground and you’ll know you’ve become disconnected. It should only hit the ground post-impact into the follow-through.