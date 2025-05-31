'I Never Thought I Was Good Enough' - How A Fashion Shoot Helped A Golf Pro Overcome Self-Doubt

The golfing media landscape is dominated by social influencers, all sharing their learning journey, love of the game and advice to others to help grow golf participation numbers. For PGA second year trainee professional Sophie Madsen, her Instagram posts were so impactful that they caught the attention of golf apparel brand Stromberg.

The 26-year-old former Welsh amateur star, who has been playing golf since childhood and is now training to become a PGA golf professional coach at Lilley Brook golf course in Cheltenham, was scouted by the German-golf fashion brand via an Instagram DM, when a marketing executive invited her on an apparel photoshoot in Spain.

“I was away on a family holiday in Dubai when the message came through from Stromberg asking me if I would be interested in modelling their spring/summer 2025 collection,” recalls Madsen. “The shoot was scheduled for just three days after I got back from holiday and I remember saying to my parents that I had to do it.”

Sophie Madsen Stromberg fashion shoot 2025 (Image credit: Stromberg)

For Madsen, the prospect of being photographed was a daunting one, having struggled with negative self-image issues as a teenager. As a young adolescent plagued by body battles, going on the shoot was an opportunity to help her overcome self-doubt and leave behind the skeletons of her past.

“If I’m honest, I never dreamt I would have the body confidence to do something like this when I was younger, but I’m so glad I have,” admits Madsen. “I hope that the pictures inspire young girls and more women to play golf.”

Madsen says that the biggest joy of working with Stromberg’s photographer was the way in which he was able to capture and portray the fun, relaxed aspect of the game in the pictures. “For me, the most important aspect of golf clothing, aside from looking good, is feeling comfortable,” she adds.

Stromberg apparel 2025 (Image credit: Stromberg)

Madsen’s involvement with Stromberg has developed into an advisory role offering ideas and feedback to the design team on the 2026 collection. “I’m excited and humbled that my opinion matters,” she enthused. “Golf clothing has to look good on and off the course. From a functional perspective it has to allow complete swing freedom. If you look and feel comfortable you’ll play better golf.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing Madsen is keen to change is the perception she believes the older generation of golfers still have towards dress codes. “I remember my parents (both decent low handicap club golfers) questioning my choice of clothing when it first became acceptable to wear gym-style leggings for golf,” she recalls. “They were both so used to the traditions of golf club attire that it was a mindset shift for them.

If there was one rule in golf I would change it would be the section on dress codes. While I appreciate that there should be an element of looking respectful, ultimately we are playing a sport, so we should be free to dress athletically. I would re-write the rule to embrace the modern dress code for the game.”

Stromberg women's apparel 2025 (Image credit: Stromberg)

Away from the golf course Madsen describes herself as a fashion lover rather than a devout follower of clothing trends. “I’ve only just embraced the baggy jeans look,” she laughs. “I’m definitely not one to stand out from the crowd but I enjoy wearing things that make me look and feel good.”

Madsen’s biggest hope is that her Stromberg images are seen in a positive light. “It’s funny when people refer to me as a social influencer as I don’t see myself as one at all. I just want to be a positive role model for young girls and help to inspire them to get into golf.”

As part of that ambassador role Madsen coaches weekly beginners groups of women and juniors. It’s become a real passion in what she does. “Filming content has helped me find my love for playing golf again.”

She admits that as a PGA trainee professional so much time is spent learning and helping others with their game that her own golf has been put to one side. “It has opened up so many doors of opportunity for me. I’m grateful for that.”

