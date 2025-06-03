5 Women Share What They Really Think About Women's Golf Fashion

There was a time when women’s golf fashion consisted of wearing a baggy pair of navy blue chino trousers, along with a button-up cotton polo shirt paired with a v-neck knit sweater or slipover with a diamond pattern. Some of you from a certain generation may even still have a few of these classic outfits gathering dust in the closet!

Women’s golf fashion has undergone a complete transformation in the last decade. Thanks to the internet and evolution of online shopping, there’s now more choice than ever before, which is thankfully driving price-points down as one of the big complaints we hear is how expensive golf apparel can be. eBay, Marketplace and Vinted have transformed the shopper experience.

From sporty, athletic garments to stylish, functional yet fashionable outfits that would be just as suited to a drink in the bar as they are for swinging a club on the course - there’s something for everyone.

The best women's golf clothes for all shapes and sizes and we have all the colours of the rainbow to choose from. Never have we been so blessed with so much choice in our golf shops and online stores. Of course, what we choose to wear comes down to personal preference and there are traditionalists who feel that some of the women’s golf fashion trends are a step too far and really aren’t suitable for the fairways. So we asked five Golf Monthly regular writers to give their opinions about what fashion trends they like and dislike.

Carly Cummins Journalist

Like

I love that modern golf trouser fabrics have stretch! As a pear-shaped woman, with hips and a round silhouette, I always hated wearing chino trousers because I could never get them to fit wide enough in the leg. The waist was baggy and I had to wear a belt to tighten them. Actually I laugh when I look back at old pictures of me wearing what looks like a sack of potatoes pair of golf trousers.

Golf leggings are an absolute joy to play in. They have a perfect fit that’s both comfortable to wear and functional to play in, allowing me to swing freely. The ones with the side pockets are a must, as I do like to have lots of options for storing tees and my glove, which I take off to putt.

Dislike

Short shorts! I don’t care how wonderful your legs are, I simply don’t think it’s appropriate to wear a pair of shorts the length of hot pants on the golf course. The type where when you bend down to mark your ball it leaves very little to the imagination!

The young players who I see wearing these tiny shorts clearly want to flaunt their lovely long legs and looks. They also tell me they do so as they don’t want tan lines halfway down their legs. But honestly, I think hot pants should be a beach garment, not something we wear for golf. We are playing a respectable, honourable game, and as such we should dress appropriately. Short shorts just serve to sexualise the sport and that’s not sending the right message about the game of golf.

Emma Booth PGA Professional

Like

I grew up playing golf through the nineties and there was still the odd colourful Pringle jumper around paired with coloured trousers. But looking back, golf fashion seemed to be far more about muted colours without any big brash patterns and certainly no big logos.

Now we are awash with gorgeous colours and patterns and the best women's golf clothes now look fresh and inviting. There is something to suit everyone’s style. I love that it has become less stuffy and restrictive, take golf shoes as an example. Back in the day it was like wearing white school shoes to walk five miles! The best women's golf shoes are now as comfortable as trainers and look as good on and off the course.

Golf clothes for women are now more about performance and comfort rather than stiff fabrics that conform back to the dress codes when many women were not welcome on the golf course. Ultimately, today’s golf fashion is part of what is making golf appeal more to the younger generation which I’m all for.

Dislike

The pressure to bare flesh. Gone are the days of golf skirts and shorts having to be knee length and I’m all for that. What I’m not as keen on is female golf fashion being tied with wearing less.

For younger girls starting golf, seeing professional golfers in revealing clothing may create pressure to look a certain way rather than what’s important, which is improving and enjoying the game. There is no doubt that it is tough to be a female athlete, all too often they are asked questions about what they are wearing rather than how they have played.

Genelle Aldred Broadcast Journalist

Like

I love dresses, but I really dislike dresses that are basically a man's shirt with a skirt on the end. In other words no shape and not flattering to the female form at all! Give us a waist, some darts, some shape! Those dresses also cling to every curve on your body and ultimately after wearing a couple they are on my total ban list!

Dislike

I love functional and stylish clothing. I like clothes with belt loops and pockets with zips! Belt loops for something to dry my golf ball and zips on pockets so tees don't fall out. I like brands that understand that being a woman, the colour pink and floral patterns aren't always linked - even though sometimes I like when they are!

Alison Root Golf Monthly Women's Editor

Like

I love the fact that we have so much choice and most of today’s golf clothing I can wear anywhere, not just for golf. Plus, many brands have expanded their collections, so it’s great that we now have the option to mix and match, and with pieces that coordinate for a complete outfit. I’m a big fan of pockets front and back on skorts and pants, it just makes life easier. Probably a bad habit, but I do like to keep my phone in a back pocket. I’m also loving the pleats that are in this season.

Dislike

I’m happier with pockets, so I’m always disappointed when they are sometimes missing on a mid-layer with a full zip, so worn as a lightweight jacket. Many women's golf shirts and dresses are coming in very fitted, and while I can get away with this, I sympathise with larger women who might prefer styles that are less clingy. I’m not a fan of racerback tops and dresses, to me it’s a hassle to sort out a different bra. Great for the younger generation, but sadly I’m not in my 20s or 30s any more!

Katie Dawkins Top 50 Coach

Like

This season I am a massive fan of the fact that shorts seem to be making a comeback with brands. Especially the amazing FootJoy shorter ones. So many brands have jumped in with this. Short, long, culotte style that look more like a skort, Bermuda. There’s so much variety and something for every body shape.

Dislike

I’d struggle to find something I dislike but if I had to choose something it would be white shorts or skorts that are a tad see through. Many brands manage to produce white fabric that isn’t transparent but there are a few items that I’d be scared to wear especially if the forecast was rain!