The best golf tops, skorts and dresses are becoming popular choices for women golfers, but there will always be room in a wardrobe for a pair of shorts. They are a classic item of clothing that can always be matched with the best golf polos and worn happily on and off the golf course.

Comfort is at the heart of the latest designs and this is provided through the use of lightweight fabrics that include stretch technology, moisture management, and some offer UV protection.

We are all different shapes and sizes, but there is a pair of shorts to suit any figure because they come in various lengths and either a slim or regular fit, so below we have included a selection of the best women's golf shorts to consider.

Adidas 7-Inch Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-18 Colours: 3 (Black, White, Indigo)

Made in a lightweight stretch fabric with a high waistband, these shorts offer a relaxed fit; they are not too snug and have roomy comfort through the hips and thighs. There are two front slip-in pockets and back welt pockets for golf tees and any other accessories that you might want close to hand, and even a secret ball pocket on the hip below the waistband.

US Buy Now at adidas for $65

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £45.45

Golfino Sofia Bermuda Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-16 Colours: 2 (Navy, Silver Grey)

For women that prefer a slightly longer length, these slim fit Bermuda shorts are a great option. They are lightweight, breathable and stretchy for freedom of movement and all-round comfort. The fabric is also quick drying and protects against the sun’s harmful rays. There is no shortage of pockets; there are five in total including a handy coin pocket, plus a Golfino ball marker is a bonus.

US Buy Now at Golfino from $84.95

UK Buy Now at Golfino from £69.95

Puma Pounce Bermuda Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-18 Colours: (Black, White, Peacoat, Rose Wine, Blue)

Coordinate any polo shirt in your wardrobe with a pair of these Puma shorts that come in a choice of five colours with a 9.25” inseam. Designed in a stretch fabric with pockets back and front, the material features dryCELL technology that draws sweat away from the skin for a cool and comfortable round, and women will appreciate the half elasticated waistband for added comfort and better freedom of movement.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £29.99

Galvin Green Noi Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-18 Colours: 4 (Sandstone, Navy, White, Azalea)

The stretch, breathable and quick-drying fabric of the Noi shorts has a soft and superior feel with UV protection 20+, allowing women to enjoy 18 holes in complete comfort. Designed with an ultra-feminine cut, they have front and back pockets, belt loops and a panelled zip fly, along with small details such as metal buttons with the Galvin Green symbol embossed on them.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £79.95

Callaway Chev Pull-on City Shorts II Specifications Size: 6-22 Colours: 2 (Peacoat, Caviar)

These pull-on shorts in a length of 62cm have a deep elasticated waist and combined with stretch fabric, women will enjoy a comfortable and flattering fit. In addition to stretch technology, the shorts feature Callaway’s Opti-Dri moisture management system and UV protection. There are two front pockets and two discreet back pockets to hold a scorecard and glove, and belt loops so you can accessorise with your favourite belt.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £37.50

Specifications Size: 6-18 Colours: 2 (Blue, Pink) Visit Site

Comfort is key and the four-way stretch and lightweight fabric of these shorts allows women to move comfortably in every direction, and at the same time the waistband has inner elastic to ensure a perfect fit. Designed in a striking pattern and with four pockets, these high-performing shorts also feature Under Armour’s Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability. These are such good all-round shorts that we featured them in our generic best women's golf clothes guide.

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £65

Green Lamb Talia Bermuda Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 8-20 Colours: 1 (Black/White)

The best women's golf shorts can help players stand out from the crowd, which is exactly what these Talia Bermudas do because of their attractive gingham check pattern. Comfort and ease of movement is provided through the four-way stretch fabric and deep waistband, whilst multiple pockets including a tee pocket allow ample room for golfing accessories. Silver logo rivets on the pockets and Lamb embroidery on one of the back pockets are a nice touch.

Daily Sports Magic City Pull-on Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-18 Colours: 5 (Midnight Blue, Navy, Black, Beige, Grey)

There is good reason why these shorts are called Magic. They are made in a super stretch fabric that pull-on with ease and then sit nicely on your waist with maximum support for a modern and flattering look. Styled with side splits at the hem, along with two deep open pockets at the front and two welt pockets at the back, these are a wardrobe staple for women.

Abacus Cleek Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-20 Colours: 3 (White, Black, Navy)

Women will look and feel good in the Cleek stretch shorts as they combine comfort, style and functionality. This is thanks to the wicking and cooling fabric that keeps you cool on warm days and a blend of stretchy materials that allow you to swing without any restricted movement. These shorts are a regular fit and offer enough room to move and they come with two pockets both front and back.

Ping Selena Women's Golf Shorts Specifications Size: 6-20 Colours: 2 (Navy, Stone)

The Selena shorts are designed with a straight leg and made in a lightweight, stretch fabric. We like the fact that the material is crease resistant, making them easy to wear and maintain. Ping’s Sensorcool technology allows moisture movement to keep women cool and comfortable on the golf course, and with two front and two back pockets, these shorts offer functional performance.

