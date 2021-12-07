Best Ladies Golf Pants

Ladies always want to look and feel good on and off the golf course to play their best, see our guide on the best golf clothes, so when it comes to buying a pair of golf trousers, consider whether the fabric and style has the capability to provide ultimate comfort and a flattering fit.

Nowadays, nearly all golf trousers are made with some stretch in the fabric to allow for ease of movement and ability to hug you in all the right places for a slimming effect. Also, more brands have acknowledged that ladies want the option of different leg lengths.

Of course, winter trousers are designed with function over fashion in mind, and with technological advances in the construction of the latest fabrics, you can now keep legs warm and dry, making winter golf far more pleasurable.

Versatility is at the heart of today’s golf fashion, so modern styling with some feminine touches, means that ladies should feel comfortable wearing the latest trousers almost anywhere. If you find a pair that you really like that fits well, we suggest you buy two pairs!

Below we take a look at some of the best designs on the market, and if you want to complement your trousers, we recommend checking out our buying guides on the best women's golf shirts and golf shoes.

(Image credit: Rohnsich)

Rohnisch Insulate Pants Comfortable and warm for winter golf Specifications RRP: £89.95 Colours: Black or Navy Leg Lengths: 30" or 32"

Ideal for wintry conditions, the Rohnisch Insulate pants are designed to keep you warm and dry, as they are wind and water resistant on the outside and fleece-lined on the inside.

Made from recycled polyester, the fabric is really nice and stretchy, feels soft to touch, and with a high waist, these features combined provide ladies with a comfortable pair of trousers. adds to their overall comfort when playing golf.

They are a regular fit and sit nicely on the waist, have two pockets at the front and back, and an attached ball marker is a bonus.

(Image credit: PUMA)

Puma PWRSHAPE Pants Provide relaxed comfort and a flattering shape Specifications RRP: £50 Colors: Black, Navy, White Sizes: XS-XL

The clue is in the name and these pull-on trousers from PUMA’s popular PWRSHAPE collection are designed to give women a flattering shape whilst providing ultimate comfort.

They come in three styles - 7/8ths, capris and full length. The high waistband and the stretchy fabric provide comfort, as well as PUMA’s DryCELL moisture wicking technology that picks up moisture and carries it away from your body to keep you cool and dry.

Other features include two open side pockets that are deep enough to hold a few tee pegs, and two back welt pockets.

(Image credit: Glenmuir)

Glenmuir Jade Winter Pants Smart looking trousers that can be worn anywhere Specifications RRP: £60 Colors: Black, Navy Size: 8-18 Leg Lengths: 27”, 29”, 31”

Glenmuir’s Jade winter trousers are rain and wind resistant and designed so that ladies can brave the winter elements for longer, and the smart style means that you can wear them almost anywhere.

The soft-touch, stretch, thermal fabric that is fleece insulated inside provide comfort and warmth, while the diamante studs and the lurex Glenmuir Lady embroidery on the back pocket adds to a good look.

With five pockets, including two front and back, these trousers are extremely practical and for the perfect length, there are three options to choose from.

(Image credit: Daily Sports)

Daily Sports Magic Pants Super easy-to-wear pull-on trousers Specifications RRP: £89.99 Colors: Black, White, Navy + fashion colours for each season Sizes: 4-20 Leg Lengths: 29", 32", 34"

This is such a popular pair of trousers from Daily Sports that it continues to carry over into new season collections.

A wardrobe staple, these pull-on trousers, which are available in three leg lengths, are incredibly easy to wear on and off the golf course. They are a slim fit, but super stretchy, especially the waistband to provide maximum comfort and freedom of movement.

Although no fastenings, the waistband does have belt loops. There are two angled front pockets for a few accessories, while the back of these trousers features two welt pockets and below one of them is the Daily Sports logo embroidered in metallic silver thread.

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping Verity Women’s Pants High performing fabric and style Specifications RRP: £75 Colors: Black, Navy Sizes: 6-20 Leg Lengths: 28", 30", 32"

As a brand, Ping is renowned for quality performance and these trousers are designed in a super lightweight, soft polyester/elastane blend fabric for ultimate stretch and comfort.

Whatever the weather, featuring Ping’s SensorCool properties, the fabric also draws moisture away from the skin to keep you cool and dry.

These are a modern looking pair of slim fit, tailored trousers with a nice split hem, belt loops and four pockets – two open, angled at the front and two with zip fastenings on the back. They are also crease resistant so they stay looking smart for longer and there’s no need for an iron.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Thermal Pants Ultra warm for a comfortable round Specifications RRP: £64.99 Colors: Caviar, Night Sky Sizes: 2-18 Leg Lengths: 27", 29", 32"

Callaway continues to extend its apparel collections and these new thermal trousers are designed to make winter golf far more pleasurable.

Made in a soft polyester fabric that is wind and water resistant, the extra layer of thermal will keep you warm along with the fleece backing. They are a regular fit and sit nicely on your waist, so comfortable as well as cosy.

The slanted front pockets are useful for accessories and there’s a hidden back pocket which has Callaway’s embroidered silver Chev logo above it. Machine washable too, so a great addition to a winter wardrobe.

(Image credit: Galvin Green)

Galvin Green Nicole Pants Combine standout function and modern style Specifications RRP: £109 Colors: Navy/White, Black/Steel Grey, White/Cool Grey Size: 34-46:

Galvin Green’s Nicole ankle-length trousers stand out from the crowd, largely due to modern styling that features contrasting piping on the sides and pockets.

Made in extremely breathable, soft and stretchy fabric with Galvin Green’s VENTIL8 PLUS moisture wicking effect, they are designed for ladies to feel comfortable all day long.

There are two pockets at the front and two sleek, jet-pockets at the back, and to protect ladies from the sun’s harmful rays, the quickdry fabric also has a UV protection 20+.

(Image credit: Swing Out Sister)

Swing Out Sister Moritz Sport Pants Comfortable and warm golf fashion Specifications RRP: £59.99 Colors: Navy Chalk Stripe Sizes: 8-22

If you’re looking for an on-trend winter trouser with a twist, then Swing Out Sister’s Moritz Sport trouser could be just what you’re looking for.

In striking navy chalk stripe, these trousers are made in a wind resistant knitted, stretch fabric, designed to keep you warm in the harshest of conditions.

The zipped pockets are a standout feature, as they are really deep with a star-shaped zipper top. Legs are tapered at the bottom, similar to jogging bottoms, and with a drawstring waistband, they truly are a relaxed fit that can be worn anywhere.

(Image credit: Green Lamb)

Green Lamb Luxe Stretch Pants Comfortable to wear anywhere whatever the weather Specifications RRP: £60 Colors: Black, Navy Sizes: 8-20 Leg Lengths: 27", 29", 31", 33"

These winter trousers from Green Lamb are designed to keep you comfortable on the golf course whatever the weather, as the fabric is windproof, water resistant and the soft brushed inside keeps the cold at bay.

Made with four-way stretch fabric and styled for a regular fit, ladies can move with ease and will appreciate their flattering cut.

They have some nice touches as well, including two front frog mouth pockets with stitch detail, a welt pocket at the back, and shiny silver stud buttons and rivets.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas is a brand that is not afraid to push boundaries when it comes to golf fashion, and these regular fit trousers are a good example of a casual style with a slimming effect that looks good on or off the golf course.

As the name suggests, these trousers will keep you warm and dry and the soft, stretchy fabric of recycled materials also repels light rain, so ideal to wear during periods of inclement weather.

There are pockets at the front and back and loops on the waistband if you like to accessorise with a belt.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

High performing with a relaxed look and feel Specifications RRP : £80 Colors: Black, White Sizes: XS-XXL Leg Lengths: Regular, Long TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

FootJoy is renowned for its choice of high-performance golf shoes and these GolfLeisure stretch trousers match them in equal measure in terms of quality and style.

They are made in an easy care, stretch fabric that incorporates moisture wicking technology, so these features combined provide maximum comfort.

Styling is modern with metallic detailing and a tapered fit, and there are five pockets in total including one for coins. They also live up to their name – a pair of trousers that you can wear leisurely as well as on the golf course.

(Image credit: Tail)

Tail Aubrianna Pants Modern style with attractive details Specifications RRP : £74.99 Colors: Black, Navy Sizes: 6-20 Leg Lengths: 28 "Ankle, 31" Full Length

The great thing about the Tail brand is that collections drop monthly, so ladies have the option to frequently update their golfing wardrobe.

Aubrianna is one of a range of bottoms, but this is an ultra-sporty looking, easy to pull-on trouser in a slim fitting style, which has an attractive and flattering ribbon down either side.

The smooth and stretchy fabric with UPF 50+ protection provides comfort, and ladies can also make good use of the two side zip pockets.