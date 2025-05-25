Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)

If we all had the so-called ‘perfect’ body shape, finding golf clothes that look good and feel great would be easy, but that’s simply not the case. And honestly, how dull would it be if we all looked the same?

The good news is that golf fashion has come a long way. Whatever your shape or size, there’s now far more variety in styles and fabrics, making it much easier to find outfits that suit you, and give you that extra confidence boost when you step onto the tee.

There are four main body shapes - hourglass, apple, pear, and rectangle. I've outlined below some key dos and don'ts and above is a video highlighting some of the best women's golf clothes to help you find a style that suits you.

Hourglass

An hourglass figure is defined by a well-balanced bust and hips, with a noticeably narrower, waist that creates natural curves

DOs

  • Accentuate your waist – opt for tops that are tailored to highlight your natural curves
  • Choose high-waisted or fitted bottoms – these help elongate your legs and flatter your silhouette
  • Go for stretchy, body-skimming fabrics – they move with you and flatter without clinging.
  • Wear V-necks – these create a balanced, feminine neckline
  • Do balance your proportions – fitted or structured pieces on both top and bottom work best together

What hourglass figures should wear

Hourglass-shaped figures - balance proportions and choose high-waisted or fitted bottoms

(Image credit: Future)

DONT's

  • Don’t hide your shape in oversized or boxy cuts – they can make your frame look bulky or shapeless
  • Don’t wear shapeless layers – avoid styles that don’t define your waist
  • Don’t go too tight – body-hugging pieces that are too snug can feel uncomfortable and restrict movement
  • Don’t forget support – make sure your golf bras and base layers offer enough structure for comfort and style

What hourglass figures shouldn't wear

Hourglass figures - don't hide your shape in oversized cuts, avoid styles that don't define your waist

(Image credit: Future)

Apple

An apple-shaped figure tends to have a broader waist, a fuller bust, and narrower hips.

Dos:

  • Highlight your legs – choose skorts, shorts, or tapered trousers that show off your lower half
  • Opt for V-necks or open collars – these elongate the neckline and draw attention upward
  • Layer with lightweight outerwear – tailored jackets or zip-ups can add shape without bulk
  • Stick to smooth, drapey fabrics – they skim the midsection without clinging

What apple shaped women should wear

Apple-shaped figures - stick to drapey fabrics and opt for V-necks or open collars

(Image credit: Future)

DONT's

  • Wear clingy or tight fabrics around the waist – they can emphasize areas you may want to downplay
  • Opt for overly cropped tops – these can cut the body off at the widest point
  • Go too baggy – loose-fitting clothes can hide your shape and make you look boxy
  • Don’t add bulk to your top half – avoid busy prints near the bust

Apple-shaped figures what not to wear

Apple-shaped figure - don't go too baggy or opt for cropped or shorter tops

(Image credit: Future)

Pear

A pear-shaped figure typically features wider hips than bust, with a well-defined waist

DOs

  • Draw attention to your upper half – opt for bright colours, prints, or interesting details on tops
  • Go for structured shoulders – this helps balance out wider hips and defines your silhouette.
  • Choose A-line or straight-leg bottoms – they skim the hips and thighs for a smooth look
  • Do tuck in or half-tuck your shirt – this helps define your waist without adding volume below

Body Shapes

Pear-shaped figure - draw attention to your upper half , tuck in or half tuck in shirts

(Image credit: Future)

DON'Ts

  • Wear clingy or overly tight bottoms – they can emphasize the hips in an unflattering way
  • Go for low-rise trousers – these can cut your frame awkwardly and make hips look wider
  • Wear tops that stop at the widest part of your hips – they can visually widen your lower half
  • Shy away from volume up top – bold prints, or statement collars can actually help balance your look

Pear Shape bodies don'ts

Pear-shaped figure - don't wear tops that stop at the widest part of your hips or wear anything too clingy

(Image credit: Future)

Rectangle

A rectangle-shaped figure means the bust, waist, and hips are relatively similar in size.

DOs

  • Create curves by choosing pieces that add definition at the waist
  • Opt for structure like tailored skorts, shorts, and fitted polos to give shape
  • Layer smartly - a lightweight vest or jacket can add dimension without bulk
  • Highlight your legs with well-fitted skorts, shorts, or slim-cut trousers

Women's golf fashion that suits rectangle body shapes

Rectangle-shaped figure - highlight legs and layer smartly

(Image credit: Future)

DON'Ts

  • Avoid shapeless or boxy clothing that can make your figure look even straighter
  • Stay away from oversized styles that swamp your frame and hide your natural shape
  • Don’t be afraid of bold prints —they can help add volume and visual interest where you want it
  • Skip super straight fabrics that don't move with you or offer any waist definition

Rectangle shaped figure clothes

Rectangle-shaped figure - give very straight fabrics a miss, don't be afraid to wear bold prints

(Image credit: Future)
