Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)
Discover the most flattering golf wear for your body shape
If we all had the so-called ‘perfect’ body shape, finding golf clothes that look good and feel great would be easy, but that’s simply not the case. And honestly, how dull would it be if we all looked the same?
The good news is that golf fashion has come a long way. Whatever your shape or size, there’s now far more variety in styles and fabrics, making it much easier to find outfits that suit you, and give you that extra confidence boost when you step onto the tee.
Alison Root suggests the latest golf fashion to suit different body shapes
There are four main body shapes - hourglass, apple, pear, and rectangle. I've outlined below some key dos and don'ts and above is a video highlighting some of the best women's golf clothes to help you find a style that suits you.
If you're looking to buy a new summer golf outfit, check out our best golf skorts, best women's shorts, best ladies golf pants and best women's golf shirts.
Hourglass
An hourglass figure is defined by a well-balanced bust and hips, with a noticeably narrower, waist that creates natural curves
DOs
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- Accentuate your waist – opt for tops that are tailored to highlight your natural curves
- Choose high-waisted or fitted bottoms – these help elongate your legs and flatter your silhouette
- Go for stretchy, body-skimming fabrics – they move with you and flatter without clinging.
- Wear V-necks – these create a balanced, feminine neckline
- Do balance your proportions – fitted or structured pieces on both top and bottom work best together
DONT's
- Don’t hide your shape in oversized or boxy cuts – they can make your frame look bulky or shapeless
- Don’t wear shapeless layers – avoid styles that don’t define your waist
- Don’t go too tight – body-hugging pieces that are too snug can feel uncomfortable and restrict movement
- Don’t forget support – make sure your golf bras and base layers offer enough structure for comfort and style
Apple
An apple-shaped figure tends to have a broader waist, a fuller bust, and narrower hips.
Dos:
- Highlight your legs – choose skorts, shorts, or tapered trousers that show off your lower half
- Opt for V-necks or open collars – these elongate the neckline and draw attention upward
- Layer with lightweight outerwear – tailored jackets or zip-ups can add shape without bulk
- Stick to smooth, drapey fabrics – they skim the midsection without clinging
DONT's
- Wear clingy or tight fabrics around the waist – they can emphasize areas you may want to downplay
- Opt for overly cropped tops – these can cut the body off at the widest point
- Go too baggy – loose-fitting clothes can hide your shape and make you look boxy
- Don’t add bulk to your top half – avoid busy prints near the bust
Pear
A pear-shaped figure typically features wider hips than bust, with a well-defined waist
DOs
- Draw attention to your upper half – opt for bright colours, prints, or interesting details on tops
- Go for structured shoulders – this helps balance out wider hips and defines your silhouette.
- Choose A-line or straight-leg bottoms – they skim the hips and thighs for a smooth look
- Do tuck in or half-tuck your shirt – this helps define your waist without adding volume below
DON'Ts
- Wear clingy or overly tight bottoms – they can emphasize the hips in an unflattering way
- Go for low-rise trousers – these can cut your frame awkwardly and make hips look wider
- Wear tops that stop at the widest part of your hips – they can visually widen your lower half
- Shy away from volume up top – bold prints, or statement collars can actually help balance your look
Rectangle
A rectangle-shaped figure means the bust, waist, and hips are relatively similar in size.
DOs
- Create curves by choosing pieces that add definition at the waist
- Opt for structure like tailored skorts, shorts, and fitted polos to give shape
- Layer smartly - a lightweight vest or jacket can add dimension without bulk
- Highlight your legs with well-fitted skorts, shorts, or slim-cut trousers
DON'Ts
- Avoid shapeless or boxy clothing that can make your figure look even straighter
- Stay away from oversized styles that swamp your frame and hide your natural shape
- Don’t be afraid of bold prints —they can help add volume and visual interest where you want it
- Skip super straight fabrics that don't move with you or offer any waist definition
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Kristoffer Reitan Wins Soudal Open In Playoff After Overcoming Nine-Stroke Deficit Via Course Record On Stunning Final Day
Norway's Kristoffer Reitan broke the course record at Rinkven International and then won his first DP World Tour title in a playoff at the Soudal Open
-
Choosing The Right Golf Tech... Should You Go GPS Watch Or Laser Rangefinder?
We break down the pros, cons, and key differences to help you pick the best device for your game
-
Choosing The Right Golf Tech... Should You Go GPS Watch Or Laser Rangefinder?
We break down the pros, cons, and key differences to help you pick the best device for your game
-
The Golf Brand Inspired By Wild Winds And Bold Art – Meet FAMARA
At the heart of FAMARA is a vision: to empower women to embrace the sport they love with confidence, femininity and flair
-
10 Must-Have Items Every Female Golfer Needs In Her Bag This Season (Some You Might Not Expect)
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins reveals what she carries in her bag to help her play well and feel great
-
I Tried To Break 80 With Just A 7-Iron And A Putter... But Did I Manage It?
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins took on the challenge of trying to break 80 using only two clubs - a 7-iron and a putter
-
Equality Versus Tradition - Do Men's And Ladies' Captains Still Belong In Modern Golf?
We question whether a one-for-all golf club captain is progression or a problem
-
Dropped Your Handicap? Here Are 4 Tips To Stay There (And Keep Getting Better)
Following a handicap drop, single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares her tips on how best to maintain it and continue to improve
-
Stop Saying You Don't Have Time For Golf... Here's How To Drastically Improve Your Game In 20 Minutes
PGA Professional Emma Booth explains how to improve with each club in the bag in just 20 minutes
-
Women’s Football Is Waking Up - Now It’s Golf’s Turn To Act And Normalize Periods
Why the golf industry needs to acknowledge that period stigma still holds women back in golf