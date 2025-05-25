Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)

If we all had the so-called ‘perfect’ body shape, finding golf clothes that look good and feel great would be easy, but that’s simply not the case. And honestly, how dull would it be if we all looked the same?

The good news is that golf fashion has come a long way. Whatever your shape or size, there’s now far more variety in styles and fabrics, making it much easier to find outfits that suit you, and give you that extra confidence boost when you step onto the tee.

Alison Root suggests the latest golf fashion to suit different body shapes

There are four main body shapes - hourglass, apple, pear, and rectangle. I've outlined below some key dos and don'ts and above is a video highlighting some of the best women's golf clothes to help you find a style that suits you.

If you're looking to buy a new summer golf outfit, check out our best golf skorts, best women's shorts, best ladies golf pants and best women's golf shirts.

Hourglass

An hourglass figure is defined by a well-balanced bust and hips, with a noticeably narrower, waist that creates natural curves

DOs

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Accentuate your waist – opt for tops that are tailored to highlight your natural curves

Choose high-waisted or fitted bottoms – these help elongate your legs and flatter your silhouette

Go for stretchy, body-skimming fabrics – they move with you and flatter without clinging.

Wear V-necks – these create a balanced, feminine neckline

Do balance your proportions – fitted or structured pieces on both top and bottom work best together

Hourglass-shaped figures - balance proportions and choose high-waisted or fitted bottoms (Image credit: Future)

DONT's

Don’t hide your shape in oversized or boxy cuts – they can make your frame look bulky or shapeless

Don’t wear shapeless layers – avoid styles that don’t define your waist

Don’t go too tight – body-hugging pieces that are too snug can feel uncomfortable and restrict movement

Don’t forget support – make sure your golf bras and base layers offer enough structure for comfort and style

Hourglass figures - don't hide your shape in oversized cuts, avoid styles that don't define your waist (Image credit: Future)

Apple

An apple-shaped figure tends to have a broader waist, a fuller bust, and narrower hips.

Dos:

Highlight your legs – choose skorts, shorts, or tapered trousers that show off your lower half

Opt for V-necks or open collars – these elongate the neckline and draw attention upward

Layer with lightweight outerwear – tailored jackets or zip-ups can add shape without bulk

Stick to smooth, drapey fabrics – they skim the midsection without clinging

Apple-shaped figures - stick to drapey fabrics and opt for V-necks or open collars (Image credit: Future)

DONT's

Wear clingy or tight fabrics around the waist – they can emphasize areas you may want to downplay

Opt for overly cropped tops – these can cut the body off at the widest point

Go too baggy – loose-fitting clothes can hide your shape and make you look boxy

Don’t add bulk to your top half – avoid busy prints near the bust

Apple-shaped figure - don't go too baggy or opt for cropped or shorter tops (Image credit: Future)

Pear

A pear-shaped figure typically features wider hips than bust, with a well-defined waist

DOs

Draw attention to your upper half – opt for bright colours, prints, or interesting details on tops

Go for structured shoulders – this helps balance out wider hips and defines your silhouette.

Choose A-line or straight-leg bottoms – they skim the hips and thighs for a smooth look

Do tuck in or half-tuck your shirt – this helps define your waist without adding volume below

Pear-shaped figure - draw attention to your upper half , tuck in or half tuck in shirts (Image credit: Future)

DON'Ts

Wear clingy or overly tight bottoms – they can emphasize the hips in an unflattering way

Go for low-rise trousers – these can cut your frame awkwardly and make hips look wider

Wear tops that stop at the widest part of your hips – they can visually widen your lower half

Shy away from volume up top – bold prints, or statement collars can actually help balance your look

Pear-shaped figure - don't wear tops that stop at the widest part of your hips or wear anything too clingy (Image credit: Future)

Rectangle

A rectangle-shaped figure means the bust, waist, and hips are relatively similar in size.

DOs

Create curves by choosing pieces that add definition at the waist

Opt for structure like tailored skorts, shorts, and fitted polos to give shape

Layer smartly - a lightweight vest or jacket can add dimension without bulk

Highlight your legs with well-fitted skorts, shorts, or slim-cut trousers

Rectangle-shaped figure - highlight legs and layer smartly (Image credit: Future)

DON'Ts

Avoid shapeless or boxy clothing that can make your figure look even straighter

Stay away from oversized styles that swamp your frame and hide your natural shape

Don’t be afraid of bold prints —they can help add volume and visual interest where you want it

—they can help add volume and visual interest where you want it Skip super straight fabrics that don't move with you or offer any waist definition