Women’s Golf Uncovered AMA: Ask Us Your Questions About Any Topic Surrounding The Women’s Game

Send us your questions about women's golf, we're here to answer them

Have you checked out our Ultimate Guide To Women’s Golf? There’s never been a better time to celebrate the women’s game and we’re updating content all week from instruction and fashion to gear and features, as well as the best buying advice.

The women’s game has come such a long way, especially over recent years, but we're not done yet, and I’m sure there are questions that you’d love us to answer - those topics that crop up all the time when you’re sitting in the clubhouse bar!

It can be about anything you like on the subject of women's golf. Or perhaps you’re looking for advice on the latest gear and where to try and buy. I’m sure you’ve got plenty of fashion questions, or maybe you're looking for recommendations for your next golf trip.

We’ll be answering all your questions in the comments below, so jump down there or click on the comment counter above to get started and, hopefully, informed! And remember, be nice!

Ask Me Anything!

Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women's game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly.

