What I Learned After Joining (And Leaving) Multiple Golf Clubs
Golf club membership isn't always what you expect. Genelle Aldred shares what she learned and what really matters when choosing a club
When I first took up golf and decided to join a golf club, I didn’t quite know what I was getting into. At the time, I wasn’t thinking too deeply about what it meant to be part of a golf club. I just wanted to play more golf! But after a few years, and a few different clubs, I’ve come to realise that joining a golf club isn’t just about access to a course. It’s an investment. Not only financially, but emotionally and socially too.
If you love the game, it can deepen your connection to it in a different way, that paying and playing doesn’t. Joining a golf club is also about community, atmosphere, and comfort. And if you're a woman new to the game or joining alone, there are a few specific things to consider that can really shape your experience.
Size Of The Women's Section Matters
One of the first things I came to value, without initially realising it, was the size of the women's section. At my first two clubs, the women's sections were small. That didn’t seem like a big deal at first, after a while I knew I wanted to experience what it was like to be part of a club with a large, thriving women’s community. The difference is significant
At my current club, there are around 200 women. That size means diversity of experience, personality, and playing style. Not everyone is your cup of tea, sure, but that’s the point. When a women’s section is small, the dominant personalities can really take over.
But in a larger group, if someone’s not your vibe, you have plenty of other playing partners to choose from. It also increases your chances of making genuine friends and finding women who want to play the game the way you do - whether that’s competitively, socially, or just to enjoy being outside.
The Clubhouse Isn't Just A Building - It's Part Of The Experience
Another factor that snuck up on me: the clubhouse. It might sound superficial, but the environment you return to after a round (or head to before one) can really affect how you feel about your club overall. I’ve been to clubs where the clubhouse felt a bit like stepping back in time, and others that felt like a relaxed, modern place where you'd take friends for lunch even if you weren’t playing golf.
It’s not just about décor, it’s about culture. If the vibe of the clubhouse is overly male-dominated or conversations feel exclusionary, it can be hard to truly relax. You want to be somewhere you feel welcome, somewhere you might bring a friend for a bite or even suggest to your partner or kids for a Sunday lunch. Try visiting the clubhouse before joining, have a drink, sit for a while, listen. Ask yourself: would I want to spend time here off the course?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Cost Versus Value
Let’s talk money. Golf is not inexpensive, and club membership is a significant investment. But it’s not just about the annual fee. Add up the petrol, the balls, the drinks after a round, the occasional guest fees, and it becomes a serious line on your budget. So the real question is: how much are you going to play?
If you're aiming to play multiple times a week, choosing a club closer to home can make a massive difference. You’ll find it easier to pop in for a quick nine holes or even a bucket of balls at the range. But if you’re playing less often or want the whole experience including social events, tournaments, a great women's section, and a more welcoming atmosphere it might be worth the extra distance or higher fee.
It really comes down to whether you're joining mainly to play golf, or also to be part of something that enriches your free time. For me, the community has been just as important as the course.
Try Before You Buy
If you’re considering a club, try playing a couple of rounds there as a guest. Even better, hang around afterward - go into the bar, talk to people, and soak in the atmosphere. Do you feel comfortable? Welcomed? Can you picture yourself returning regularly?
And if you're a woman joining without a partner or friends already at the club, this is even more important. Is there a sense of inclusion? Are there organised events or roll-ups for women? Do members look like they’re enjoying each other’s company? Trust your gut - it’s usually right.
Check The Winter Conditions
In the UK, we know winter golf can be a bit of a mud bath. Some courses close frequently, others stay open with temporary greens or mats. Ask about the club’s drainage, winter course setup, and how often play gets cancelled. If you’re paying full membership fees, you’ll want to know how many months of the year you can realistically play.
Golf Is A Lifestyle
Joining a golf club is more than paying to play - it’s a commitment to being part of a community. It can be incredibly rewarding, especially if you find the right fit. Think about what matters most to you: playing time, location, social scene, clubhouse environment, and whether the women’s section is a place you can enjoy. I’ve found that the right club enhances not just your game, but your life outside it too.
And remember, if you try one and it’s not quite right - don’t give up. There is no perfect golf club, but there is one that's the right fit for you!
Genelle Aldred has dived head first into the world of golf after starting on the greens in February 2022. She has two missions to get her handicap right down using PXG Gen 6 clubs and a Cleveland putter, and to get as many of her family and friends as possible to take up the sport. For over 15 years Genelle has worked as a Newsreader and Broadcast Journalist and is currently Deputy Chair of Women in Journalism. Now she gets to combine her passion with her work. Genelle was born in Birmingham, but her family quickly moved to Kent, Oxford and Sheffield before returning to the Midlands aged 13. For the past 20 years Genelle has lived between Birmingham and London before settling in north London where there are plenty of golf courses all around her!
