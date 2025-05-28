Why Pleats Are The Must-Have Look In Women’s Golf Wear Right Now
Discover the pleated golf wear that's the essential upgrade for your game!
If you want to look fashionable on the golf course this season, the answer is pleats. We've seen them on the high street, and this season many brands have incorporated them in innovative ways, adding a more feminine style to skorts, skirts and dresses, creating some of the best women’s golf clothes.
If you’re thinking that pleats aren’t for you because you believe that they don’t suit your body shape, think again.
There are different pleat styles to flatter every female golfer from traditional knife pleats to more modern, wider pleats, or partially pleated.
Pleats are on-trend for 2025, Alison Root shows off some of the best styles
If you are a pear shape, a pleated A-line skort can help balance out wider hips and thighs, drawing attention to the upper body. The same style is also flattering for apple shapes, as they can skim over the belly and highlight the narrowest part of the torso.
For hourglass figures, pleats can emphasise the waist and allow for a 'nipped-in' look, as well as adding volume to a bottom half for a balanced silhouette. If you are a rectangle, pleats will add shape and definition to a straighter figure, creating the illusion of curves.
Of course, it’s important to blend style with the performance demands of golf, so I’ve selected the best skorts and skirts, all of which can be paired with some of the best women's golf shirts, plus pleated dresses, and are are made in highly breathable and stretchy fabric that flows without restricting movement.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Check out our buying guides highlighted above for further information.
Bad Birdie Double Down Skort
The Double Down skort from Bad Birdie has classic knife pleats and is available in five colors. It has a flirty front slit and comes with fitted knit biker shorts.
It's high-waisted in a lightweight, airy four-way stretch fabric and there are three oversized hidden pockets for all your golfing essentials. A blend of sporty function and feminine flair, this skort transitions effortlessly from course to casual.
Rohnisch Nicky Pleated Skort
Rohnisch's Nicky pleated skort is available in monogram peach, navy or white and blends classic style with modern athletic function.
Its lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, while the pleated design and integrated shorts offer stylish, confident coverage. Plus, enjoy all-day sun protection with the UPF 50+ rating. £80
PXG Women's Apron Pleated Skirt
This PXG skirt has a striking black and white half-pleated design, accented with signature silver snap buttons and a comfortable elastic waistband.
Made in a four-way stretch fabric with built-in biker shorts, it offers exceptional movement and includes deep front pockets and a practical side zip. The unique design, combined with a polo, creates an eye-catching summer outfit. $175
Penguin Pleated Golf Skort
The pleated design of this pull-on 17" Penguin skort provides easy movement, it's highly flattering and is available in striking coral quartz, pink, black and white.
It's made in a soft and lightweight twill fabric with built-in undershorts in the same color as the skort and a slanted pocket on each side blends seamlessly into the pleats.
Puma Haute Skirt
Pleats are the standout feature at the sides and back of this Haute skirt from Puma, which has a flat front. It has a high elasticated waist and is made in a stretch fabric for comfort and the inner shorts has a useful pocket.
It's available in three colors - green, navy and white, and is a versatile skirt that can be worn for a number of summer activities.
Ping Vic Skort
Ping's Vic pull-on skort comes in seven different colours. It has a flat front with pleated detail at the back and sides and a sporty striped elasticated waistband.
It's functional as well as fashionable with two front pockets, one back pocket, and the inner shorts also feature a pocket. In a stretch and quick dry fabric, women can move freely in this stylish skort.
Under Armour Pleated Skort
This pleated skort from Under Armour is made in a stretchy smooth knit fabric with built-in undershorts that have a silicone grip so they stay put! It is one of the shorter skorts on the market, coming in at 14”.
It has a high-rise waistband and back panel for comfort, and the back pleats add volume and movement. For your golf essentials, there are open hand pockets. For women looking for an elegant and sporty style, this skort is worth considering.
Golftini Pink Plaid Timeless Pleated Dress
Golftini's Timeless pleated dress in a pink plaid four-way stretch fabric has a drop waist body and pleats for a modern and stylish appearance.
It's comfortable too, and designed to maximise performance with built-in shorts, two front pockets, two back scorecard pockets and a zipper front closure, which adds ease to this dress to transfer from sport to social.
adidas Originals Golf Dress
As part of the new adidas Originals collection, this regular fit dress in a four-way stretch fabric is available in two colorways - night indigo and clear sky - with contrasting color pleats, two at the front and two at the back.
It has a v-neck, side zip pockets and one back pocket. These details combined with a curved hem make for a classically styled and striking dress.
Famara Pleated Golf Dress
The skirt of this dress from Famara is heavily pleated giving it fantastic movement, whilst the top, which has a zip-up collar, is made from lightweight, breathable pique fabric.
The separate sculpted undershorts are sold with the dress and have been designed so they don't ride up when walking. This dress is available in three bold designs and makes a very practical and sporty statement.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've Played 750 Rounds And This Is Indisputably The Best Thing About Golf
There's a lot to love about the game of golf – the peace and quiet, the exercise, the camaraderie, the competition – but this is what gives me the most joy
-
Charlie Woods In Contention At Team TaylorMade Invitational Thanks To Spectacular 65 And 'Epic Psycho' Scorecard In Round One
Woods is tied with Miles Russell, just one stroke back of the lead, heading into the final round of the American Junior Golf Association tournament in Florida
-
What I Learned After Joining (And Leaving) Multiple Golf Clubs
Golf club membership isn't always what you expect. Genelle Aldred shares what she learned and what really matters when choosing a club
-
5 Surprising Life Lessons I Learned From Golf
It's not just a game - golf quietly teaches life's biggest lessons
-
These 9 Golf Bottoms Are Trending For All The Right Reasons
Elevate your game with the season's must-have golf bottoms - trending now!
-
Your Ultimate Guide To Women's Golf
Instruction, fashion, gear, features and buying advice - we've got female golfers of all abilities covered
-
As A Man Who's Spent Years Around Golf, The Best Round I've Ever Seen Was Played By A Woman
Mark Townsend has covered women's golf for 20 years - here's why we need to keep banging the drum for more inclusivity
-
Why Ping Women’s Apparel Is Turning Heads – Including Mine
From functional to fashion-forward. Ping proves it understands what modern women want from golf wear
-
Dressing For Your Body Shape On The Golf Course - What To Wear (And Avoid!)
Discover the most flattering golf wear for your body shape
-
Choosing The Right Golf Tech... Should You Go GPS Watch Or Laser Rangefinder?
We break down the pros, cons, and key differences to help you pick the best device for your game