Why Pleats Are The Must-Have Look In Women’s Golf Wear Right Now

If you want to look fashionable on the golf course this season, the answer is pleats. We've seen them on the high street, and this season many brands have incorporated them in innovative ways, adding a more feminine style to skorts, skirts and dresses, creating some of the best women’s golf clothes.

If you’re thinking that pleats aren’t for you because you believe that they don’t suit your body shape, think again.

There are different pleat styles to flatter every female golfer from traditional knife pleats to more modern, wider pleats, or partially pleated.

Pleats are on-trend for 2025, Alison Root shows off some of the best styles

If you are a pear shape, a pleated A-line skort can help balance out wider hips and thighs, drawing attention to the upper body. The same style is also flattering for apple shapes, as they can skim over the belly and highlight the narrowest part of the torso.

For hourglass figures, pleats can emphasise the waist and allow for a 'nipped-in' look, as well as adding volume to a bottom half for a balanced silhouette. If you are a rectangle, pleats will add shape and definition to a straighter figure, creating the illusion of curves.

Of course, it’s important to blend style with the performance demands of golf, so I’ve selected the best skorts and skirts, all of which can be paired with some of the best women's golf shirts, plus pleated dresses, and are are made in highly breathable and stretchy fabric that flows without restricting movement.

Bad Birdie Double Down Skort

(Image credit: Future)

The Double Down skort from Bad Birdie has classic knife pleats and is available in five colors. It has a flirty front slit and comes with fitted knit biker shorts.

It's high-waisted in a lightweight, airy four-way stretch fabric and there are three oversized hidden pockets for all your golfing essentials. A blend of sporty function and feminine flair, this skort transitions effortlessly from course to casual.

Rohnisch Nicky Pleated Skort

(Image credit: Future)

Rohnisch's Nicky pleated skort is available in monogram peach, navy or white and blends classic style with modern athletic function.

Its lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, while the pleated design and integrated shorts offer stylish, confident coverage. Plus, enjoy all-day sun protection with the UPF 50+ rating. £80

PXG Women's Apron Pleated Skirt

(Image credit: Future)

This PXG skirt has a striking black and white half-pleated design, accented with signature silver snap buttons and a comfortable elastic waistband.

Made in a four-way stretch fabric with built-in biker shorts, it offers exceptional movement and includes deep front pockets and a practical side zip. The unique design, combined with a polo, creates an eye-catching summer outfit. $175

Penguin Pleated Golf Skort

(Image credit: Future)

The pleated design of this pull-on 17" Penguin skort provides easy movement, it's highly flattering and is available in striking coral quartz, pink, black and white.

It's made in a soft and lightweight twill fabric with built-in undershorts in the same color as the skort and a slanted pocket on each side blends seamlessly into the pleats.

Puma Haute Skirt

(Image credit: Puma)

Pleats are the standout feature at the sides and back of this Haute skirt from Puma, which has a flat front. It has a high elasticated waist and is made in a stretch fabric for comfort and the inner shorts has a useful pocket.

It's available in three colors - green, navy and white, and is a versatile skirt that can be worn for a number of summer activities.

Ping Vic Skort

(Image credit: Future)

Ping's Vic pull-on skort comes in seven different colours. It has a flat front with pleated detail at the back and sides and a sporty striped elasticated waistband.

It's functional as well as fashionable with two front pockets, one back pocket, and the inner shorts also feature a pocket. In a stretch and quick dry fabric, women can move freely in this stylish skort.

Under Armour Pleated Skort

(Image credit: Future)

This pleated skort from Under Armour is made in a stretchy smooth knit fabric with built-in undershorts that have a silicone grip so they stay put! It is one of the shorter skorts on the market, coming in at 14”.

It has a high-rise waistband and back panel for comfort, and the back pleats add volume and movement. For your golf essentials, there are open hand pockets. For women looking for an elegant and sporty style, this skort is worth considering.

Golftini Pink Plaid Timeless Pleated Dress

(Image credit: Golftini)

Golftini's Timeless pleated dress in a pink plaid four-way stretch fabric has a drop waist body and pleats for a modern and stylish appearance.

It's comfortable too, and designed to maximise performance with built-in shorts, two front pockets, two back scorecard pockets and a zipper front closure, which adds ease to this dress to transfer from sport to social.

adidas Originals Golf Dress

(Image credit: adidas)

As part of the new adidas Originals collection, this regular fit dress in a four-way stretch fabric is available in two colorways - night indigo and clear sky - with contrasting color pleats, two at the front and two at the back.

It has a v-neck, side zip pockets and one back pocket. These details combined with a curved hem make for a classically styled and striking dress.

Famara Pleated Golf Dress

(Image credit: Famara)

The skirt of this dress from Famara is heavily pleated giving it fantastic movement, whilst the top, which has a zip-up collar, is made from lightweight, breathable pique fabric.

The separate sculpted undershorts are sold with the dress and have been designed so they don't ride up when walking. This dress is available in three bold designs and makes a very practical and sporty statement.