Best Golf Skorts 2022

The ladies game has seen a huge surge in the popularity of the skort. Fashioned by the likes of Natalie Gulbis and Michelle Wie the skort is now sported by most players on all of the women's tours. It is also a staple in amateur golfers wardrobes. But which skort works for you??

What makes a good skort? We believe comfort and confidence are really the winning combo in this category. Not too short but flattering enough to make you feel athletic enough to saunter onto Centre court. Wrong sport we hear you cry? But perhaps a skort should have multiple purposes. It could indeed be worn on the tennis court, or with a T-shirt on a day out with the kids. A skort is a key piece in a woman’s Summer wardrobe when trying to stay active and not flash one’s knickers whilst tackling a toddler or lining up that putt, yet still feeling a splash of femininity has been added into the choice of outfit for the day. These are all things we’ve taken into account whilst compiling our guide to the best skorts in Golf. Worth checking out our Best Women's Golf Shirts guide too to get that winning combo.

Best Golf Skorts

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Sporty Skort A super flattering and flirty skort that oozes athleticism Specifications Colors: Legacy Burgundy, Crew Navy and Black Sizes: XS-XL (Plus Size Frill Skirt available) Reasons to buy + Really sporty feel + Extra width waistband that sits mid-rise is very flattering + Inner shorts have a pockets for your phone/ball. Reasons to avoid - Outer pockets too stretchy for heavier items, they move with you as you swing. Fear not for the TWO inner short pockets save the day. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

This is a fantastically sporty offering from Adidas. Available in 3 color options, we love the Legacy Burgundy. The skort has a really thick set waist band which is very flattering as it flattens the tummy. The skirt flares out from this slightly which is fun. Add to that the longer back to the front and you can line those putts up without flashing the shorts to your playing partners. The shorts have a side pockets like many work-out leggings, perfect for heavier items such as your mobile phone. Big plus point. The skort is feminine whilst maintaining great performance and wicking moisture with the Heat Rdy tech. Made from Adidas' Primegreen recycled polyester you're doing your bit for the planet choosing this one.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

This skort will make you smile with the traditional or layered finish. Specifications Color: Coral and white Sizes: XS-XL Reasons to buy + Can mix and match with the watercolor range, beautiful collection. + Available in White in a longer length 2" longer than the regular 45cm Reasons to avoid - Shame there aren't more color options especially in the longer length Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

Beautiful coral color with watercolor print pocket and inner waistband detail. The stretchy waistband and integrated inner mesh knit skort means you can bend and pick up your ball with ease. The moisture wicking technology keeps you cool when conditions get hot. This washes so well and springs back as new after each clean.

Lightweight Micro Interlock fabric is so comfortable on. The "Watercolor Collection| from Footjoy offers so many different complimentary pieces to this skort you'll be hard pushed to just stop at the skort.

Footjoy offer a 2" longer than Regular version. Something more brands should look at. It is also available in a layered skort version as well.

(Image credit: Daily Sports)

Daily Sports Ladies Cammy Skort Specifications Color: Pink Camo Sizes: XS-XL Reasons to buy + Fantastic print + Athletic look and we'd happily wear this to the beach so it holds a fun multipurpose flame with us Reasons to avoid - Not everyone's cup of tea but we love it Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A stunning Spring like camouflage print. 45cm in length in a quick dry fabric. It stretches 4 ways making it super comfortable. This skort is particularly eye catching and my favourite element is the available matching so many other pieces in the Daily Sports collection including visor. Team it with the Cammy Polo and get the look of a golf dress but the versatility of a two piece outfit. This is similar to the Footjoy Interlock Skort and any brands tick this mix and match option. This print is particularly fun.

(Image credit: ROHNISCH)

Rohnisch Seon Skort A classic looking skort with oodles of color and length options. Specifications Sizes: 34-52 (UK6-22) (2 length options) Colors: White, Black, Navy, Clearly Aqua, Spring Bud, Apricot and Rose Reasons to buy + Wide range of colors, sizes and lengths available + Classic look for on and off the course. + More structured pockets are easier to hold a mobile phone or scorecard holder whilst playing. Reasons to avoid - Not enough room in the wardrobe for every color - 2 way stretch fabric won't give you as much freedom to prance about as the sportier 4 way stretch skorts. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

The Röhnisch Seon Skort is lightweight for a more structure pencil skirt design. It really does have that classic golf skort feel. The 2-way stretch, breathable fabric makes this skort usable both on and off the course. This is the most popular Skort in the Röhnisch range. It isn't hard to see why. Such choice in colors and sizes, plus 2 length choices (50cm and 45cm). 2 front pockets and attached ball marker, because of the less stretchy material (still loads of room for easy movement) it's easier to stash your mobile in the back pocket unlike some sportier styles.

(Image credit: FAMARA)

Famara A-Line Skort If you fancy wearing a striking bit of artwork on the fairways look no further. Specifications Sizes: XS-XL Color: Black Orchid, Flamenco and Pause and Reflect Reasons to buy + Eyecatching print in 3 different designs + Beautiful stretchy material + Available in flirty A line or more figure hugging straight designs. Reasons to avoid - These daring prints won't be up everyone's fairway. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

FAMARA A-line golf skort is short enough to be sporty. Made from a luxurious and recycled blend of 4 way stretch material this skort is easy to pull on.

The inbuilt shorts attach to the waistband to stay in place throughout the round and also feature a useful short pocket for the golf ball.

The flattering wide, no roll waistband sits on the waist for comfort.

This skort is elegant, practical and sporty and comes in 3 vibrant designs that are inspired by the art of Famara owner Liz.

This green is beautiful and can be matched with a striking green jacket from the collection and matching prints in the tops making it a versatile piece.

The playful patterns of the Famara range go beautifully with toned down footwear such as the Footjoy Fuel shoe.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Ladies Pull-On Skort A true classic staple to add to your golfing wardrobe. Specifications Sizes: XS-XXL Colors: Caviar, Peacoat, White, Geranium, Ibiza Blue, Persimmon Reasons to buy + Reasonably priced + Classic Chic with a hint of femininity, this skort is the best of both Reasons to avoid - The material is thin, though this helps it move well. - You do need a little persuasion when un-zipping the pockets. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This 'Caviar' black skort is both flirty and functional. Available in an array of colors both from this season and last, it is a classic Callaway go to. I love the kick flare bottom to this as it moves beautifully as you swing. A real statement yet oh so very chic. Designed with power mesh panelling in the waist and front panel to slim and contour your figure. Callaway's Opti-Dri tech wicks moisture away from your skin to keep you comfortable all day long. Pair this with a pop of color or a fabulous print from the current collection and you’ll turn heads on the course. Callaway have kept this design in the collection so it’s available in staple classic colors plus brights. Bargains available especially the gorgeous Duburry orange that Georgia Hall rocked last season on the LPGA

They do a girl's Flounce skort too so if your mini plays you can have team kit!

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping Verity Stretch Skort A striking white offering from Ping Specifications Sizes: 6-20uk Colors: White, Navy and Grenadine/Navy Reasons to buy + Classic look means it can be worn off the course as well as on. + So easy to care for with Ping’s anti crease SensorCool technology. Reasons to avoid - White may not be the color for you but the navy and red offerings are equally appealing. - Belt loops can interfere with a sleek silhouette Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This crisp white skort will look stunning paired with the seasons bright tops and accented shoes.

Everyone looks at a white skort and worries about it being see through or getting too dirty too quickly. With built in shorts that boast moisture wicking elements you can be sure you’ll keep your dignity with this one.

The belt loops mean you can wear it tucked in with a belt adding a pop of color. The skort is straight cut with a split at the back centre which gives it a classic look. Hugely versatile worn with a pair of heels for some apres golf socialising.

Being big fans of back pockets and more structured fabric this skort can hold your mobile and scorecard without the fear of losing them on the follow through.

How to choose the best golf skort

When looking for the perfect skort it's important you tick the boxes that are right for you. Everyone is different and some like them longer some like a butt skimmer. There are so many on the market it's worth shopping about and going for a dark plain number, a bright sporty one and perhaps throwing a jazzy pattern in for days where you just need to smile.

What length are you after?

Do you want a pencil fit, sporty fit or a more A-line skort?

Does the skort match up with your shoes or any other items in your wardrobe? Not that this is essential as far as I'm concerned- retail therapy is always a happy therapy.

The amazing news is it isn't just scorching summer days the skort is limited to. I wear mine with a pair of warm leggings to brighten up a windy Autumn day on the course. Be inventive with your golf outfits and give it a go with perhaps a pair of Adidas Cold.RDY leggings underneath.