These 9 Golf Bottoms Are Trending For All The Right Reasons

When it comes to golf wear, the right pair of bottoms can make all the difference - both in how you feel and how you play.

Women want more than just function from the best women's golf clothes, we’re looking for flattering fits, high-quality fabrics that move with us, and styles that transition effortlessly from the course to wherever the day takes us next.

From relaxed fit trousers to sporty skorts and shorts, I’ve picked 9 of the latest golf bottoms that tick all the right boxes for comfort, performance, and elevated style.

Golftini Power Girl Skort

Golftini has produced this skort in 12 different prints, but I particularly like this Power Girl print in white with bold green flowers. Depending on what length you prefer, it’s available in 16.5” or 17.5”. It has a deep waistband and the hem is approximately the same width, which creates a wavy effect for extra femininity.

It pulls on very easily in a lightweight four-way stretch fabric with built-in white shorts. It has two back pockets, and one has a durable Grosgrain ribbon trim to keep your scorecard in good shape! There’s also a small pocket at the front for a few tee pegs. This is a highly functional skort and there are plenty of tops in Golftini’s collection to match a design for a desirable outfit.

Abacus Bovey ⅞ Trousers

I’m not usually a big fan of stripes, but the pin stripe pattern of the Bovey trousers from abacus is very delicate. I’m a size 10 (Euro 36) and these fit true to size - for me, one of the best fits this season. They sit really nicely on the waist, not too high or low and the high quality stretchy fabric moves with you in all the right places for a flattering look.

There are two front pockets and two back pockets that have tiny silver studs etched with the word ‘abacus’, just like the snap button at the top of the zip fly. I like the split at the bottom of the fairly wide hem, as this adds a touch more detail to the ⅞ length. A great pair of trousers for a summer wardrobe.

Swing Control Plaid Techno Ankle Pant

At any time of the year, a pair of black pants is a wardrobe essential, especially as they are so versatile to pair with any color or print and easy to wear on the course and beyond. What’s great about these pull-on ankle pants, from Swing Control, is that they have a very subtle plaid design, which makes them that little bit different.

There are four different color options and they have two front slant pockets and two back welt pockets. The fabric is lightweight and very stretchy and another feature is the built-in tummy control that creates a smooth contour. They felt comfortable as soon as I put them on and they held their shape nicely over 18 holes. It’s worth mentioning that I’m a UK size 10, however, a US size 4 fitted best.

Famara Pedal Pushers

Pedal pushers made a big comeback on the high street last year and it seems they are here to stay on the golf course. A great choice if you want to cover your knees and prefer a length in between skorts/shorts and ankle pants.

The great thing about these pedal pushers from Famara is that there is a color or print to suit everyone - 13 in total. The fabric is super soft and I was impressed how they held their shape after 18 holes. They are functional too, with two stud-closure back pockets and two front pockets, a zip fly and button closure, as well as belt loops should you wish to accessorize with a belt. There’s a nice Famara logo at the hem on the left leg - a great item of clothing on and off the course.

PXG Women's Apron Pleated Skirt

Pleats are on trend for the 2025 spring/summer season and this skirt from PXG is half-pleated at the front and back. It’s an unusual design and very striking in black and white, the brand’s signature colors. Underneath the waistband at the front, the apron is highlighted with five PXG silver snap snap buttons, while the back has an elastic waistband for extra comfort and two pockets.

It also has two front pockets, which are noticeably deep, and I like the side zip fastening. It’s made in a four-way stretch fabric with built-in biker shorts and the quality is excellent. The only downside is that it is dry clean only. It does provide complete freedom of movement and paired with a PXG black or white polo shirt, this is a very comfortable and eye-catching summer outfit.

Penguin Pleated Golf Skort

The color orange features in various forms this season, from citrusy tones to burnt orange, and I really like this Coral Quartz skort from Penguin. The pleats in the A-line design give it a feminine cut, and provide a nice swish as you walk! I really like the fabric, it’s very stretchy, but also soft and silky to touch, and with moisture wicking technology, it keeps you dry and fresh.

The length is 17” and it’s available in four color options. It has a deep waistband, and this combines with the overall design for a flattering look. There is a slant pocket on each side and these blend seamlessly into the pleats. If women want an all-over Coral Quartz look, there are various polo shirt options in this color.

Ping Odetta Jacquard Skort

The design of Ping’s Odetta pull-on skort creates fullness, especially at the back which is softly pleated, plus there’s plenty of other detail to admire. It has a flat fronted panel with a pocket on each side, although there is no back pocket. I really like the striped elastic waistband that runs from the side to the back. There’s also a Ping metal badge on the back and it’s these extra touches that make it stand out.

This skort showcases Ping’s ‘etched impressions’ jacquard and it comes in five different prints that can be paired with a shirt in the same or partial print. The fabric is stretchy, so it’s a comfortable fit, as are the built-in shorts, where you can find another small pocket on the right-hand side. It’s a flouncy style and you can’t help but look and feel very feminine in the Odetta.

G/Fore Shadow Stretch High Waisted Short

Shorts are definitely getting shorter, and although not the shortest on the market, this pair from G/Fore have an inseam of 4.5”. They sit really nicely on the waist and have a double hook and bar closure at the top of the zip fly. They are also very well made in a luxurious stretch fabric with performance technology to keep women cool and comfortable.

The A-line design is flattering and will suit most body shapes, there is no clinginess. They have two front slant pockets and two back welt pockets, so plenty of storage space. With a seam running down the front of each leg they have a tailored appearance and you cannot help but feel very stylish in these shorts - lovely to wear on and off the golf course this summer.

adidas Ultimate365 Bermuda Shorts

With a 7" inseam, I really like the length of these Bermuda shorts from adidas. They are a very relaxed fit in a non-crease lightweight fabric with a zip fly and button closure. I like the elasticated waistband at the back and sides as this makes them feel roomy for extra comfort. There's a choice of three colors - black, navy or white.

There are two front pockets and these have a nice piped detail at the entrance, plus two welt pockets at the back, so plenty of room for essentials. There is also a slit at each hem for added detail. These shorts can be worn anywhere, they felt really comfortable over 18 holes and for me, I like the fact they are fairly loose fitting around the legs for a relaxed look.