I Thought The Pink Castle Golf Tee Was Perfect... Until This Debate
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins questions if her trusted tee choice is holding her back
For as long as I can remember I’ve always used the pink castle tee peg. And I'm not the only one, it's a popular choice. It suits my driver perfectly as it lines up with the centre of the clubface. However, I’ve had a debate recently with a friend, who also plays off a single figure handicap index, about tee height.
When I suggested that most golfers would really benefit from using just one tee peg for their driver, she laughed this off as very amateurish (her words not mine!) Personally I think that the pink castle tee is the ultimate easy-to-use peg as it lines up perfectly with the middle of the driver clubface and that’s what we are taught to do in lessons, right from day one.
It’s why so many manufacturers design driver clubfaces with clearly marked out sweet spots.. Now while I appreciate that no two drivers are exactly alike, the large majority are built to the maximum allowable size limits under the Rules of Golf and have a deep 460cc clubhead with a big hitting area. And it just so happens that the pink tee peg pushes into the ground at absolutely the perfect height for the golf ball to line up with the middle of the club. Easy!
That’s why I was suggesting to my friend that all golfers only need to carry two tees in their pocket, this pink castle tee for the driver and a smaller tee that can be pushed into the ground low for an iron, hybrid or fairway wood. The latter three clubs all have a much shallower low profile face and again, you should be aiming to get the ball lined up with the centre of the sweet spot and to do this you have to tee it down much lower.
So why is it if the pink tee is so perfect for the driver that you don’t see any tour processionals using it? PGA Professional Emma Booth has an interesting take on this: “It’s because they are far more skilful,” she insists. At the elite end of the game golfers want to be able to control their ball flight and shot height trajectory, and to do so you need to alter the tee height.”
For instance, when the wind is blowing stronger against, a slightly lower ball height will encourage a more penetrating flight. While the opposite is true on a down wind hole, with the tee raised a fraction and the ball positioned further forward in the stance, good players can reap the rewards of a higher launch and longer with the wind carry.
This is the exact opinion of my better player single digit friend who only uses long white wooden tees. She also likes them because she can push them into her ponytail hair to store them! However, in my opinion, there would be massive negative effects if the average mid-high handicapper tried to emulate the more skilful player.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The moment you start teeing the ball up too high you’re at risk of skying shots and hitting what I call the ‘lob drive’ that balloons nowhere except upwards into orbit. Equally, if your ball is teed down too low it will come off the face far more dead, robbing the spin needed to get the launch incline and distance.
The other main problem I can see is the ability of a game-improver to actually tee the ball up with skilful precision. Can you really judge exactly how far to push it into the ground repeatably, every time? This is something that Booth insists is the preserve of the elite player.
“Tour players love the long white wooden tees because they can push them into the ground as far as they like to alter the tee height. The judgement of this is a skill that develops over time. Plus when they snap the tee in half it then becomes an ideal little tee for iron shots.”
Forgive me for sounding amateurish but I’m obviously just a golfer who prefers the simplicity of knowing that my tee height is consistent and correct rather than a player who wants the complications of dabbling with altering my tee height. I don’t know? But my handicap index is low so it’s certainly not doing my driving distance or accuracy any real harm.
I honestly believe that with the confusion of the best golf tees readily available on our shop shelves, in all colours, shapes, styles and sizes, the large majority of golfers would benefit from copying me. Just pick one tee you like that works for you and your driver and keep things simple. And yes, men are included, as your drivers are built with the same maximum allowable 460cc deep clubhead, and I’ve seen many men using the pink tee peg.
What do you think? Are you a better player who uses a pink castle tee like me or do you prefer to carry a traditional single stem long tee that you push into the ground? Am I actually limiting my driving skillset by doing so?…
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years she has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world, ranking Sea Island, Georgia, USA, among her favourite golf resorts. Carly's aptly-named son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future. Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
TravisMathew Daily Pro Hybrid Plus Shoe Review
Joel Tadman tests the latest golf shoe from TravisMathew to see if the performance could match the style
-
98% Of PGA Tour Players Use Bushnell Rangefinders, And You Can Too With The Brands Father's Day Sale
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now in the Father's Day sale, they are at some of their lowest ever prices
-
I've Tested Dozens Of Summer Golf Outfits - These 10 Are My Favorites
Our Women's Editor Alison Root handpicks her favorite summer styles
-
'His Knowledge Of Golf Is Insane, But What Surprised Me Was How Artistic And Creative He Is In His Approach' – Golf Broadcaster Henni Zuel On Working Closely With Tiger Woods
Henni Zuel opens up about her journey from pro golfer to broadcaster and the special dynamic she built with Tiger Woods along the way
-
7 Things You'll Only Understand If You're A Female Golfer
From tee box confusion to dress code dilemmas, here's the side of golf only women know
-
Composing The Perfect Golf Bag: What Loft Should Every Club Ideally Be?
Getting the right lofts for each club can be a case of trial and error, but this guide should point you in the right direction...
-
The Golf Look Everyone Will Be Wearing This Season… And It Starts With These Shoes
Duca del Cosma's latest collection blends bold and fashionable design with unbeatable comfort
-
Women’s Golf Uncovered AMA: Ask Us Your Questions About Any Topic Surrounding The Women’s Game
Send us your questions about women's golf, we're here to answer them
-
After A Terrible Start, These 5 Mental Game Strategies Helped Me Shoot My Best Score
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares the mental game strategies that helped her turn a shaky start into her best score yet
-
Why Pleats Are The Must-Have Look In Women’s Golf Wear Right Now
Discover the pleated golf wear that's the essential upgrade for your game!