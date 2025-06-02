I Broke 100 For The First Time And A Change Of Bag Set-Up Helped Me Do It
If you're frustrated, stuck, and watching your scores climb, the right clubs (and belief) can help you to break through
I can still picture summer 2024, I was standing on every tee with that sinking feeling, what will happen next? My game had gone from love to frustration. Shots, putts and scores all going the wrong way.
We all know golf is largely mental, and my mind would unravel from the first bad tee shot. But it’s also about the physical, my clubs weren’t harming my game, but my bag set-up wasn’t helping either. I was seeking a solution to help me get back on track.
17 Shots Lost, Then Gained Back
In June 2023 I got fitted at 45-handicap. Yes, your game will change with clubs that are built for you, mine did, I dropped 17 shots by December. Fittings meet you where you are and lift you from there. By the year’s end I’d shot a 103 and felt I was closing in on breaking 100, a big goal for me.
Then 2024 arrived, a record-breaking wet spring, a full-time work schedule, a sick family member, switching clubs and everything stalled. My handicap climbed five shots. I even booked a lesson mid-round! It’s fair to say I was not in a good place 12-months after shooting 103 I was scoring in the 120s, not motivating and my handicap climbed up by 5, up to 34.2. Still, I’d invested too much time, money and love in golf to quit.
PXG Bag 2.0
Early 2025 I returned to PXG London South. The PXG fitting is comprehensive and this time not only did I go full bag I also added a putter fitting too. We made quite a few changes to the bag, not all because of what I had in mind, but the data informed approach led to the decision making.
Hayden Campling, the master fitter, guided me through a full‐bag and putter fitting using launch-monitor data. We tested shafts (40g, 45g, 50g), flexes, lie angles and three head models: Wildcat, Black Ops and Gen-7 XP.
We opted for Black Ops: Driver, 3-wood, 3-5 hybrids, 6-9 irons, PW, GW, SW and LW. The hybrids bridge my distance gap off fairways, offering versatility when my driver misbehaves. My previous bag was Gen 6XP and had driver, 3-wood, 5-wood, 4 hybrid, 5-9 irons, then all four wedges.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
I also swapped my Cleveland putting blade for the PXG “One and Done” mallet. It’s heavier, steadier, and already feeling solid. My putter fitting was done by Will Crozier at the store and he also gave me a mini-putting lesson which I have utilised on the course.
A follow-up lesson with my coach, Craig Normansell, helped me integrate the new clubs and setup so I can revisit our photos when I stray. This was a very useful step in the process rather than trial and error, I’d done enough of that in 2024 and I wished I did it after the first fitting, changing your whole bag and set-up is a huge adjustment.
Breaking 100 at Last!
Golf really is an objective game when it comes to the numbers, your performance against the course can be easily judged. For some people they don’t like to count and that gives them joy. I’m a counter, and, yes it adds stress when you’re new but oh the JOY when I broke 100, worth all the times I thought it wouldn’t happen.
I got my second Exceptional Score Reduction when I did it as I shot a 95. My first ESR was after my first fitting. Beyond that, I’ve hit multiple 200-yard drives, enjoyed more chip-ins, improved bunker play and love my new putter’s feel. My fitted clubs now match the golfer I’m becoming.
Where I Am Now
I’m no unicorn who’s new clubs fixed everything. I had a stinker of a round last week where I caught almost every bad bounce and bunker on offer to me! But, now I see that as a bad round.
A big part of my game going backwards before was losing all those shots quickly, I wasn’t entirely convinced I had the game to back it up and that sent me into a spin. With the new variety in my game I know breaking 100 wasn’t a fluke. I went back up after, but I expected that this time. Not in a negative way, but the roller coaster of golf means that can happen! This time around I do have the game and the kit to back it.
Now, embracing the evolving golfer I am, my handicap has fallen seven shots since the PXG bag 2.0 and I’m expecting it will go further. Not such a hope and a prayer this time, it's a belief built by more rounds under my belt and more data on what’s possible. I have a lot more confidence in my all round game and one thing I’m not worrying about is my kit! Let's see what I can do!
Genelle Aldred has dived head first into the world of golf after starting on the greens in February 2022. She has two missions to get her handicap right down using PXG Gen 6 clubs and a Cleveland putter, and to get as many of her family and friends as possible to take up the sport. For over 15 years Genelle has worked as a Newsreader and Broadcast Journalist and is currently Deputy Chair of Women in Journalism. Now she gets to combine her passion with her work. Genelle was born in Birmingham, but her family quickly moved to Kent, Oxford and Sheffield before returning to the Midlands aged 13. For the past 20 years Genelle has lived between Birmingham and London before settling in north London where there are plenty of golf courses all around her!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The British Seaside Town Where Traditional Resort Meets First-Class Links Golf
Jeremy Ellwood bases himself at Skegness in Lincolnshire for three nights to mix the seaside golf close to town with the inland layout at Blankney an hour or so to the west
-
Discover How The Rife SCS1 Wedges Helped Four Golfers Sharpen Their Short Game
Four Golf Monthly readers get fitted into the new Rife SCS1 wedges by a world-renowned coach to see how they could improve their performance around the greens
-
'I Never Thought I Was Good Enough' - How A Fashion Shoot Helped A Golf Pro Overcome Self-Doubt
How one young golfer's fashion shoot reshaped how she saw herself - on and off the course
-
I Thought The Pink Castle Golf Tee Was Perfect... Until This Debate
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins questions if her trusted tee choice is holding her back
-
I've Tested Dozens Of Summer Golf Outfits - These 10 Are My Favorites
Our Women's Editor Alison Root handpicks her favorite summer styles
-
'His Knowledge Of Golf Is Insane, But What Surprised Me Was How Artistic And Creative He Is In His Approach' – Golf Broadcaster Henni Zuel On Working Closely With Tiger Woods
Henni Zuel opens up about her journey from pro golfer to broadcaster and the special dynamic she built with Tiger Woods along the way
-
7 Things You'll Only Understand If You're A Female Golfer
From tee box confusion to dress code dilemmas, here's the side of golf only women know
-
Composing The Perfect Golf Bag: What Loft Should Every Club Ideally Be?
Getting the right lofts for each club can be a case of trial and error, but this guide should point you in the right direction...
-
The Golf Look Everyone Will Be Wearing This Season… And It Starts With These Shoes
Duca del Cosma's latest collection blends bold and fashionable design with unbeatable comfort
-
Women’s Golf Uncovered AMA: Ask Us Your Questions About Any Topic Surrounding The Women’s Game
Send us your questions about women's golf, we're here to answer them