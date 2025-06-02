I Broke 100 For The First Time And A Change Of Bag Set-Up Helped Me Do It

I can still picture summer 2024, I was standing on every tee with that sinking feeling, what will happen next? My game had gone from love to frustration. Shots, putts and scores all going the wrong way.

We all know golf is largely mental, and my mind would unravel from the first bad tee shot. But it’s also about the physical, my clubs weren’t harming my game, but my bag set-up wasn’t helping either. I was seeking a solution to help me get back on track.

17 Shots Lost, Then Gained Back

In June 2023 I got fitted at 45-handicap. Yes, your game will change with clubs that are built for you, mine did, I dropped 17 shots by December. Fittings meet you where you are and lift you from there. By the year’s end I’d shot a 103 and felt I was closing in on breaking 100, a big goal for me.

Then 2024 arrived, a record-breaking wet spring, a full-time work schedule, a sick family member, switching clubs and everything stalled. My handicap climbed five shots. I even booked a lesson mid-round! It’s fair to say I was not in a good place 12-months after shooting 103 I was scoring in the 120s, not motivating and my handicap climbed up by 5, up to 34.2. Still, I’d invested too much time, money and love in golf to quit.

PXG Bag 2.0

Early 2025 I returned to PXG London South. The PXG fitting is comprehensive and this time not only did I go full bag I also added a putter fitting too. We made quite a few changes to the bag, not all because of what I had in mind, but the data informed approach led to the decision making.

Hayden Campling, the master fitter, guided me through a full‐bag and putter fitting using launch-monitor data. We tested shafts (40g, 45g, 50g), flexes, lie angles and three head models: Wildcat, Black Ops and Gen-7 XP.

We opted for Black Ops: Driver, 3-wood, 3-5 hybrids, 6-9 irons, PW, GW, SW and LW. The hybrids bridge my distance gap off fairways, offering versatility when my driver misbehaves. My previous bag was Gen 6XP and had driver, 3-wood, 5-wood, 4 hybrid, 5-9 irons, then all four wedges.

(Image credit: Genelle Aldred)

I also swapped my Cleveland putting blade for the PXG “One and Done” mallet. It’s heavier, steadier, and already feeling solid. My putter fitting was done by Will Crozier at the store and he also gave me a mini-putting lesson which I have utilised on the course.

A follow-up lesson with my coach, Craig Normansell, helped me integrate the new clubs and setup so I can revisit our photos when I stray. This was a very useful step in the process rather than trial and error, I’d done enough of that in 2024 and I wished I did it after the first fitting, changing your whole bag and set-up is a huge adjustment.

Breaking 100 at Last!

Golf really is an objective game when it comes to the numbers, your performance against the course can be easily judged. For some people they don’t like to count and that gives them joy. I’m a counter, and, yes it adds stress when you’re new but oh the JOY when I broke 100, worth all the times I thought it wouldn’t happen.

I got my second Exceptional Score Reduction when I did it as I shot a 95. My first ESR was after my first fitting. Beyond that, I’ve hit multiple 200-yard drives, enjoyed more chip-ins, improved bunker play and love my new putter’s feel. My fitted clubs now match the golfer I’m becoming.

(Image credit: Genelle Aldred)

Where I Am Now

I’m no unicorn who’s new clubs fixed everything. I had a stinker of a round last week where I caught almost every bad bounce and bunker on offer to me! But, now I see that as a bad round.

A big part of my game going backwards before was losing all those shots quickly, I wasn’t entirely convinced I had the game to back it up and that sent me into a spin. With the new variety in my game I know breaking 100 wasn’t a fluke. I went back up after, but I expected that this time. Not in a negative way, but the roller coaster of golf means that can happen! This time around I do have the game and the kit to back it.

Now, embracing the evolving golfer I am, my handicap has fallen seven shots since the PXG bag 2.0 and I’m expecting it will go further. Not such a hope and a prayer this time, it's a belief built by more rounds under my belt and more data on what’s possible. I have a lot more confidence in my all round game and one thing I’m not worrying about is my kit! Let's see what I can do!