Do You Make These Crucial Changes At Setup When Hitting An Iron Or A Hybrid? So Many Amateurs Get This Wrong...

Similarly to many amateur golfers, I struggle with my ball striking from time to time and often get frustrated by a lack of consistency.

While trying to find the answer, I have spent time trying to embed the perfect golf grip, ensuring I have a straight left arm in my golf swing and even attempting to determine how far to stand from the golf ball to give myself the best chance of striking the ball better.

It wasn't until I met Top 50 Coach Sarah Bennett, however, that I learned the problem had arisen from my setup position, specifically by not making effective adjustments when changing clubs.

In this article, Sarah shares her expert advice on how to change your setup when hitting an iron or a hybrid, helping you to shoot lower scores and play better golf...

How To Change Your Setup When Hitting An Iron Or A Hybrid

1. Setup With Irons

Sarah Bennett demonstrating the correct setup position for an iron shot

Sarah Bennett demonstrating the correct setup position for an iron shot

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The weight distribution at address with an iron should be approximately 55% favouring the lead leg.

The sternum is more in line and over the ball, naturally resulting in more level shoulders. The perfect ball position is more central at address, with increased shaft lean towards the target, makes for a sound set-up.

I use the device in the image below when I’m coaching, as it helps to demonstrate the optimal downward strike angle with an iron.

A training aid demonstrating the correct downward angle of attack for an iron shot

A training aid demonstrating the correct downward angle of attack for an iron shot

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

2. Setup With Hybrids

The hybrid club can be a wonderful addition to any golfer’s armoury due to its playing versatility. The ball position should vary according to the lie and the shot in hand.

A more forward ball position is ideal when you want to produce a higher, softer ball flight, while a more central position is perfect for delivering a lower ball flight via a steeper angle at impact.

Sarah Bennett demonstrating the correct setup position for a hybrid

Sarah Bennett demonstrating the correct setup position for a hybrid

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Should I Use Long Irons Or Hybrids?

This is a difficult question to answer, as a lot of the decision comes down to you personally as a golfer.

However, there are some strong arguments for both sides. A hybrid might be easier to hit for many amateur golfers, but a long iron is arguably more versatile for use around the course.

If you want to read the full debate, and determine which is right for you based on the opinions of two experts, check out our helpful guide on whether you should use long irons or hybrids.

