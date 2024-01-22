7 Things That Have Changed In Golf To Make Women Feel They Belong (And 3 Things That Still Need To Change)

Golf has been a part of my life for over thirty-five years now, which seems crazy even as I write this. Growing up playing and now working in golf, I feel I have been offered a unique glimpse at the development and growth of the women’s game over the years from both sides of the counter.

When I was a junior member of a golf club I often didn’t understand or realise how golf wasn’t necessarily all that welcoming or accessible to women playing the game, wanting to give it a try or work within the industry.

But when it comes to women’s golf today, as the wise Bob Dylan said, “The Times They Are a-Changin.” Here’s what I believe are some contributing factors that have changed the golfing landscape for women, and some things that still need to change.

Golf Clubs Now Value Female Members

“Welcome Mr Smith, we are so pleased to have you join our prestigious club. As you are a working man, you will be pleased to know we have reserved the tee for you on Saturday mornings between 10–11am. You also have access to the men’s Lounge, which has a lovely table with some flowers on and some comfy chairs.”

“What’s that, sorry?”

“I’m afraid you are not permitted entry into the women’s snug with a full-sized snooker table, pool table, dart board and fruit machines, those are for our female members who take their golf and leisure time very seriously. That’s just the way we do things here”

Sounds ridiculous when you read this, but that’s how golf clubs treated female members for many years, as second-class citizens, made to feel as though they were really lucky to have access to the golf course at all.

Happily though, generally things are moving in the right direction with far greater equality at most clubs. There are no longer restrictions on when female members can access the course, membership fees are the same, and several clubs have changed tee colours to encourage golfers to play from the tee based on their ability rather than gender.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Women In Golf Charter

In May 2018, The R&A launched the Women in Golf Charter, which marked a significant moment for women’s golf for one of the world’s most respected governing bodies to recognise that more needed to be done to drive lasting change for women in golf. The charter aims to develop a more inclusive culture, increase women and girls’ participation, active club membership, as well as grow the opportunities for women to work within the golf industry.

Over 1000 organisations have now signed the charter and have proved their commitment to the cause. That is a clear sign the charter is a statement of intent for how the golf industry can unite and strive to achieve these objectives.

Post-Covid Comforts

Covid had a positive effect on golf participation as it was one of the first activities to open up, and with people having more flexibility due to working from home, this resulted in many new golfers. The R&A’s research concludes that there are now 10 million more golfers playing the game now than there were in 2016 and women taking up the game have been a huge part of that surge.

(Image credit: Future)

Off-Course Options

Golf is still perceived by many people as being expensive and a sport that takes all day to play. However, over the last 10 years there has been an explosion of golf entertainment venues such as Adventure Golf, driving ranges with TopTracer, simulators and of course, TopGolf.

These venues have helped to gamify golf to the masses in a completely new and fresh way and offer a fantastic gateway for men, women and their families to discover and develop their love for the game in an unintimidating, fun environment, and ultimately act as a showcase for how golf can enhance your enjoyment of life.

Golf Manufacturers Are Waking Up To Female Consumers

More women playing means there is more money than ever to be made in the female golf space, for products that actually meet women's needs. Manufacturers are starting to wake to this potential, focusing on quality products for women golfers as opposed to token attempts at “feminising” products.

I’m a proud member of TaylorMade’s Women’s Advisory board, and I would like to think that I do what I can to contribute my voice to the conversation when it comes to doing more for producing high quality hardware for women.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

Representation Matters

“You’ve got to see it to be it,” as tennis superstar Billie Jean King says. Having someone to aspire to matters when it comes to trying new things. Women and girls seeing people who look like them, enjoying themselves and succeeding, is a powerful and encouraging message that sport and golf is something they can do. Women can be competitive, strong, and skilled athletes.

The women’s professional game is trending in the right direction, with the LPGA Tour experiencing year upon year growth in branding deals, and the 2024 schedule offering over $116 million in prize money and a record 10 regular tournaments offering a minimum of $3 million. Viewing figures soared for the Solheim Cup, which acts as a fantastic showcase for the professional game.

Representation in the golf industry matters too. I think I’d been playing golf for 10 years before I came across my first female PGA Professional working at a golf club. Before I met her, I knew that maybe I could grow up and work in golf, but this solidified that it was a real possibility, someone that I now knew existed in the world working in golf.

Again, slowly but surely this is changing as more women and girls start to play, more women are entering the golf industry workforce in positions of power such as Golf Club Managers, Marketing Directors and CEOs of golf corporations.

Golf Communities And Women's Golf Initiatives

I strongly believe grassroots movements by many dedicated pros and female volunteers have played one of the biggest roles in making golf more accessible to women and girls.The schemes tend to follow the basic structure of providing women and girls with the opportunity to try golf together and learn the basics.

The key to their success is the relaxed attitude to dress code, equipment being provided and most importantly being reassured it’s okay to be a beginner at something. Connection and that sense of community is what keeps the women and girls who give golf a go returning back time and time again. The feeling of shared community empowers them to pursue golf and often leads to joining a club, as I found out when I spoke to some ladies who joined my own Get into Golf scheme.

Things are moving in the right direction when it comes to women’s golf, but there is still work to be done and progress to be made. Here are the 3 things that still need to change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women Are Not Just A Box Ticking Exercise

I still find myself often sighing as I unroll new advertising posters or watch marketing campaigns. Spotting a woman featured in adverts becomes like a game of “Where’s Wally.” Women play golf, and if the current trend continues more and more women and girls will be taking up the game, so feature us properly, we want to have the opportunity to spend our hard-earned money on our passion and hobby, so include us in product advertising.

Equality Of Leisure Time

According to a study by The Office of National Statistics, UK men enjoy nearly 5 hours more leisure time a week than women. The reason being is that regardless of the working hours divide, women still spend more time per week completing unpaid work such as childcare and housework.

Of course, this issue is bigger than just golf and it matters. Men’s hobbies and leisure time takes priority over women’s. Women, in my opinion, are still too often encouraged to partake in hobbies that are beneficial to the household such as cooking, baking, cleaning or ones that cater to their partners, like beauty treatments. There is, of course, nothing wrong with doing those things if it lights your candle. All I strive for is fairness in opportunity for men and women to equally pursue their passions, outside the home too.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Casual Misogyny

Articles like this will undoubtedly induce many to roll their eyes or sigh and say, “Ugh, why are we talking about this stuff again,” “Oh, stop going on,” or “If women were good and not slow, we wouldn’t mind.” I have heard all these expressions. Then there was the fun time I received some charming emails for daring to suggest Tiger Woods made a poor choice of judgement with his tampon joke.

Women exist in the male default golfing world where there are only four Majors and questions like, “Why are there so many female commentators now?” I would ask anyone who has got a problem with women being on the golf course or watching women’s golf, “Why does the growth of the women’s game upset you so much?” It’s okay to simply not enjoy things, however, just because something doesn’t serve your interests, doesn’t mean it shouldn’t exist.

Women in golf are here to stay. That's good for the game, as to grow and thrive, it can't ignore the needs of half the population. Women asking for things they shouldn’t have to ask for, such as equality on the course, access to on-course toilet facilities, an opportunity to work within the industry will inevitably be called nags or the now popular put down of being a Karen. It’s just another way to stop women from speaking up, but speak up we must, and speak up I will!