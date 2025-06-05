I Let Nerves Ruin My Golf Game For Years… Here’s What Changed
Anxiety on the course holds back many golfers. These 5 tips will help turn fear into confident play
Throughout years of coaching I’ve met women who are simply terrified about setting foot on the golf course. For example, take my pupil Roz, a successful businesswoman in her own right and fearlessly confident in every aspect of her life. However, when it came to golf, a fear of making a fool of herself surfaced, it was like she’d been asked to walk the plank.
But as years have gone by and she’s had golf lessons with me, she’s realised she’s not jumping into shark infested waters. Something has changed. During a group lesson recently, Roz said to another woman who hasn’t ventured onto the golf course yet, “Don’t worry, I used to feel like you, but then a switch just went off in my head.”
The nuggets that I heard Roz utter to this woman were things that I simply had to share. Fear of the golf course is such a common problem amongst both new golfers and established players. What if the butterflies and knocking knees weren’t a problem. What a transformation that would be for so many golfers’ games and their lives. Here’s Roz‘s top 5 ways to beat nerves:
Attend Women’s Group Lessons
Group lessons helped me to overcome my imposter syndrome for golf. Golfing sessions on a weekly basis on the range and the course with other like-minded women at a similar level who want to learn and socialise.
Support, Not Endless Advice From Your Other Half
My other half is so patient and puts zero pressure on me and that’s really helped. He’s happy to just pop up to the club for a casual few holes and is also happy for me to fix my bad holes when we're out there! He doesn’t overload me with technical thoughts and is so encouraging. Having spoken to some women, I know this isn’t always the case.
Find A Friendly And Inclusive Golf Club
I play at Hamptworth Golf Club in Wiltshire and being able to avoid the busiest tee times and encouraged to get out on the course has helped me to shake off the fear. I found a Friday early evening or a Saturday late afternoon tee time worked best as less golfers were out playing.
I’m lucky that our club allows us off the front and back nine and there can be huge chunks of time where we won’t see another golfer. This has been an integral part of me falling in love with being out on the course.
Find Your Tribe
Regularly meeting women who have similar goals and working on our games together has helped to build my confidence. (Iford Women’s Academy organises dates and times to play the par-3 Stour Course).
I love playing with my partner, but women often have a different “WHY”. They’re playing for the social side, perhaps a shorter version and for the fresh air, not to shoot the lights out every round. (That will come I’m sure) They understand how I feel and why I was apprehensive. They feel the same and we are on this journey together. That support has been priceless.
Make Time To Play
Playing twice a week regularly, not necessarily 18 holes, but 9 or 7, has helped. I feel confident and I can actually get round the course. I’ve taken the little and often advice and it’s really paid off. Every round I could feel the worry subsiding a bit more. If you’re only playing a few times a month and suddenly find yourself on a course, it’s going to be terrifying.
I also think it’s important to play a few different courses, but which are not too hard to play. Challenging courses that are too long or have too many big carries and hazards around the greens can put me off.
I hope these points will help other women get the most from their golf. I was missing out on the whole point of playing by having a nervous imposter breakdown every time my partner suggested we go and play. I don’t have palpitations now so hopefully it’s a thing of the past.
Roz’s nerves retreated and she’s now enjoying her golf and getting everything that is nourishing from the game. What brilliant advice and I will admit to feeling like she’s spreading so many of the messages we covered in our group lessons. Thank you Roz and keep having fun out there.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is based in the South of England, on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Salisbury & South Wilts Golf Club.
She freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
