I Let Nerves Ruin My Golf Game For Years… Here’s What Changed

Throughout years of coaching I’ve met women who are simply terrified about setting foot on the golf course. For example, take my pupil Roz, a successful businesswoman in her own right and fearlessly confident in every aspect of her life. However, when it came to golf, a fear of making a fool of herself surfaced, it was like she’d been asked to walk the plank.

But as years have gone by and she’s had golf lessons with me, she’s realised she’s not jumping into shark infested waters. Something has changed. During a group lesson recently, Roz said to another woman who hasn’t ventured onto the golf course yet, “Don’t worry, I used to feel like you, but then a switch just went off in my head.”

The nuggets that I heard Roz utter to this woman were things that I simply had to share. Fear of the golf course is such a common problem amongst both new golfers and established players. What if the butterflies and knocking knees weren’t a problem. What a transformation that would be for so many golfers’ games and their lives. Here’s Roz‘s top 5 ways to beat nerves:

Attend Women’s Group Lessons

Group lessons helped me to overcome my imposter syndrome for golf. Golfing sessions on a weekly basis on the range and the course with other like-minded women at a similar level who want to learn and socialise.

(Image credit: WIGB)

Support, Not Endless Advice From Your Other Half

My other half is so patient and puts zero pressure on me and that’s really helped. He’s happy to just pop up to the club for a casual few holes and is also happy for me to fix my bad holes when we're out there! He doesn’t overload me with technical thoughts and is so encouraging. Having spoken to some women, I know this isn’t always the case.

Roz has the full support of her partner (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Find A Friendly And Inclusive Golf Club

I play at Hamptworth Golf Club in Wiltshire and being able to avoid the busiest tee times and encouraged to get out on the course has helped me to shake off the fear. I found a Friday early evening or a Saturday late afternoon tee time worked best as less golfers were out playing.

I’m lucky that our club allows us off the front and back nine and there can be huge chunks of time where we won’t see another golfer. This has been an integral part of me falling in love with being out on the course.

Find Your Tribe

Regularly meeting women who have similar goals and working on our games together has helped to build my confidence. (Iford Women’s Academy organises dates and times to play the par-3 Stour Course).

I love playing with my partner, but women often have a different “WHY”. They’re playing for the social side, perhaps a shorter version and for the fresh air, not to shoot the lights out every round. (That will come I’m sure) They understand how I feel and why I was apprehensive. They feel the same and we are on this journey together. That support has been priceless.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Make Time To Play

Playing twice a week regularly, not necessarily 18 holes, but 9 or 7, has helped. I feel confident and I can actually get round the course. I’ve taken the little and often advice and it’s really paid off. Every round I could feel the worry subsiding a bit more. If you’re only playing a few times a month and suddenly find yourself on a course, it’s going to be terrifying.

I also think it’s important to play a few different courses, but which are not too hard to play. Challenging courses that are too long or have too many big carries and hazards around the greens can put me off.

I hope these points will help other women get the most from their golf. I was missing out on the whole point of playing by having a nervous imposter breakdown every time my partner suggested we go and play. I don’t have palpitations now so hopefully it’s a thing of the past.

Roz’s nerves retreated and she’s now enjoying her golf and getting everything that is nourishing from the game. What brilliant advice and I will admit to feeling like she’s spreading so many of the messages we covered in our group lessons. Thank you Roz and keep having fun out there.