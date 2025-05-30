I've Tested Dozens Of Summer Golf Outfits - These 10 Are My Favorites

With so many incredible new drops from golf fashion brands this season, narrowing down my top 10 favorite outfits was not an easy task.From breathable fabrics and bold colorways, we're finally at a point where golf style feels just as exciting as performance.

Whether you're into classic tailoring or a modern athleisure-inspired look, there's genuinely something out there for everyone - and that's what made this list so tough to put together. But after much deliberation, here's my standout favorites from the latest collections of the best women's golf clothes.

You can find out further information on these products by checking out our buying guides on the best golf skorts, best women's golf shirts, best women's golf shorts, and best women's golf pants.

Ping Odetta Skort And Nala Sleeveless Polo Shirt

Blue is my favorite color, so it’s no surprise that I’m drawn to Ping’s Odetta pull-on skort in cornflower blue and a matching Nala color block sleeveless shirt in white/cornflower blue. Other colorways are available in both the skort and the shirt and there’s also the option of different shirt styles with the same all-over print as the skort.

The top looks best tucked in, to show off the skort’s striped elasticated waistband. Both are made in a lightweight stretch fabric that is very comfortable. I like the skort’s pleated back and how it flows for a very feminine look and feel. Combined with the easy-to-wear shirt, this is a very stylish summer outfit.

G/Fore Aye Poppy Skort And Aye Poppy Sleeveless Polo Shirt

Most of today’s fabrics are lightweight, but having had the opportunity to compare many different fabrics, the silky tech nylon used to create G/Fore’s Aye Poppy skort and Aye Poppy sleeveless shirt is another level of lightweight and the fabric really does feel like silk.

It’s an attractive print and when the top is worn over the skort, it gives the appearance of a dress, as they blend seamlessly together. The cut of the skort is a flattering A-line shape and the zipped side pockets are nicely concealed. I like the way the bold striped collar of the shirt brings out the colors of the print. With UPF 50+ protection, you’ll keep your cool on the course in this outfit.

Bad Birdie Double Down Skort And Throwing Darts Quarter Zip

Bad Birdie’s Double Down skort is on trend with its knife pleats and a cheeky front slit, while the quarter zip is more lifestyle than golf, a boxy shape that’s loose and not designed to be tucked in. I realise this skort and top might not appeal to everyone, but if you can pull it off, it’s an eye catching and versatile outfit.

It’s fair to say that when you swing the club, the top can ride up, and a smidgeon of your midriff might show, but it’s silky soft and very comfortable with elasticated cuffs. It’s the perfect top to wear from course to casual. I cannot fault the comfort of the pull-on skort, which has two hidden pockets in the inner shorts.

Rohnisch Nicky Pleated Skort, Nicky Polo Shirt And Nicky Full Zip

Peach and orange tones are popular this season and I really like this outfit from Rohnish in monogram peach. The pleated patterned skort swishes elegantly when you’re on the move and the undershorts add overall comfort. The side panels of the peach shirt match the pattern of the skort and the full zip completes this outfit, which is best described as a long sleeve shirt rather than a jacket, the perfect layer to throw on when the sun goes down.

Each item is made in recycled polyester with plenty of stretch as well as UPF protection. The pull-on skort has a zipped pocket that’s nicely concealed along the seam on the right hand side, but the full zip is pocketless. There is nothing subtle about the word ‘Rohnish’ that stands out on every item, but it does not detract away from this highly attractive outfit.

Abacus Bovey ⅞ Trousers, Bovey Polo Shirt, Bovey Midlayer Jacket

The Bovey collection from abacus is available in pale blue, pink and light green, featuring ankle length pants, skort, polo shirt and midlayer, and I love the way that each piece coordinates for a modern and clean cut outfit.

The trousers in pale blue have white pinstripes, and I like the jean-like design, which means they are more than just a pair of golf trousers. The same pinstripes appear on the placket of the polo shirt with its pearl buttons, and also along each sleeve and the neckline of the midlayer, which has a brushed fleece on the inside. This is such a comfortable and smart outfit that definitely turns heads.

A.Putnam Luxe Opaque Long Sleeve Top And Trouser Short

A.Putnam is a luxurious brand that takes golf and lifestyle to a whole new level. In fact, it’s more lifestyle than golf, and that’s what I like, clothes that are worth the investment, not just for the quality and functionality of the fabric, but also their versatility on and off the golf course.

The long sleeve top from the Royal Gardens collection is made in a double mesh fabric, which is extremely light and feels very airy. I did take on board the tip to wear a nude color bra. I really like the trouser shorts as they fit very comfortably around the waist and hang beautifully. Paired with the top, you cannot help but feel smart and stylish in this outfit.

adidas Ultimate365 Printed Skort And Printed Quarter Zip Mock

I like the contemporary print of this 16” adidas A-line skort and long-sleeve mock top in navy, which makes a stylish and athletic statement. The skort is also available in silver, sulphur and ruby, and the mock in black or ruby.

The pull-on skort and undershorts are very flexible in a stretch fabric, and also noticeably soft. A wide elasticated waistband ensures comfort, and there are two pockets front and back - I’m a big fan of skorts that have plenty of pockets. The mock top features cool-touch fabric, so you’ll still feel fresh as the day warms up, and the quarter zip also allows you to regulate your body temperature. If you like all-over prints, this is a go-to outfit over the coming months.

Golftini Stretch Ankle Pant And GOLF Crewneck Sweater

The saying, ‘blue and green should never be seen’ is outdated now, and while bold colors, especially pants, are not my usual style, I like this combination from Golftini including green paisley ankle pants and a navy crew neck sweater.

These pull-on pants are ultra stretchy and available in several different designs and colorways. There are pockets back and front, double piping down the side of each leg and what I would describe as a square cut-out vent, which is a unique detail. I like the simple yet stylish design of Golftini’s sweaters that are made in a cosy knit fabric. This one features ‘GOLF’ text, side slits and the Golftini logo bottom left. Combined with the pants, I did feel comfortable and stylish on and off the golf course.

Pure Golf Clarity Skort and Thrive Cap Sleeve Polo Shirt

There are eight collections in Pure Golf’s spring/summer range and I particularly like the two-tone purple shades of the Clarity skort from the Pastel Haze collection. There are plenty of top options, either in the same print or plain, but I prefer this plain Thrive cap sleeve shirt in lilac.

The A-line skort with zip fly button closure and built-in shorts is a comfortable fit, there’s no clinginess. It’s slightly longer compared with some other skorts on the market. It has two handy pockets back and front, as well as belt loops. The top is a regular fit and I like the quick dry stretch fabric that has UVA and UVB protection. These pieces combined make for a soft and flattering look.

Penguin Pleated Skort And Pete’s Bowtie Polo Shirt

I did mention that shades of orange are in this season, and while I do not usually go for bold colors, I love this outfit. The A-line style skort comes in at 17”, it's easy to pull on and the box pleats hang really nicely from the wide waistband. It also has two concealed side pockets. The fabric is stretchy and the undershorts have a seal at the hem to stop them from riding up.

The matching polo shirt is very striking with added detail like the decorative false pocket on the chest. The length and with color blocking at the hem means that it’s shirt that you don’t tuck in, so combined with the skort, it's a very comfortable and flattering fit.