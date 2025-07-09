'Stop Digging And Start Gliding' — My Chip Shot Mantra For Increasing Spin On The Golf Ball

If I asked 100 amateur golfers which aspect of their short game they would like to improve, I would wager that many would want to know how to get more spin on chip shots.

When learning how to chip in golf, understanding how to spin the golf ball is aspect, but one that many amateurs get wrong.

We see the best players in the world dance the ball around the hole, zip it back and stop it dead - but how can you get a slice of that action?

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and former European Tour player Keith Williams shares a simple mantra for increasing spin on your chip shots - 'don't dig, glide'.

And, if that wasn't enough, we have even gone the extra mile to assist you around the greens by including an excellent instructional video from short game guru Dan Grieve - thank us later!

My Chip Shot Mantra For Increasing Spin On The Golf Ball

Keith Williams Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Keith Williams is a former European Tour player and Wales international. He has coached Tour winners and international amateur teams. A former Head Coach at England Golf, Keith also led Ian Woosnam's academy at Celtic Manor before taking up a coaching position with the Czech Golf Federation.

Many golfers push their hands forward at address, creating shaft lean and presenting the club as a digging, rather than gliding, tool.

That’s more likely to get the ball skipping and skidding than spinning. Most pros now use a wider, shallower swing to create a shallower angle of attack that uses the bounce on their wedges to get the club gliding through the grass.

To achieve this, mastering the correct setup fundamentals is key.

Set your balance on the inside of the left foot, with your sternum over the middle of the ball and your feet narrower than for a full swing.

This setup checklist is all you need to create the right environment for spinning chip shots (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Don’t think about releasing the shaft or the clubhead, but rather pivoting around your central balance point and letting the club do what little release comes naturally as you turn to face the target through impact.

To generate spin, the bottom grooves need to grab the underside of the ball, which is why creating shaft lean with the hands forward doesn’t work – you’ll make contact more towards the middle grooves.

Coming in shallower from a more neutral set-up means the lower grooves can grab the underside of the ball, creating more friction and resulting in the zippy spin most amateurs strive to achieve.

How did Baz get on?

I recently went out on the course and tried Keith's expert tips, and I must say I was very impressed with the results.

Refining my setup fundamentals gave me the best chance of creating spin on my chip shots, and the simplicity of this advice took away a lot of the confusing swing thoughts that had pestered me around the greens.

I managed to get up and down a few times in my most recent round at Sand Moor Golf Club, including here on the par-3 8th, and I am noticing an increased confidence in my technique.

My next steps are too head to the short game area a few times over the coming weeks to practice that pivoting action around the central balance point, but also to finally get round to cleaning my wedges. No more excuses!

Don't neglect your short game practice people... oh, and clean your wedges! (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)