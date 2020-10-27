In this equipment piece we look at some of the best golf irons for women.

Best Golf Irons For Women

A set of irons still comprise the bulk of the clubs you’re allowed to carry in your bag, so it’s important to make sure you get the best golf irons for you.

Most women’s models are designed to suit slower swing speeds and come with a graphite shaft with a ladies’ flex, smaller grips, and additional weight is distributed in the head. This all translates into faster ball speeds, easy launch and greater distance.

Oversized cavity backed clubheads suit beginners and mid-high handicappers as the wider sole and a low centre of gravity makes it easier to get the ball airborne with maximum forgiveness.

However, this is often at the expense of workability and precise distance control, so better players who strike their irons more consistently will veer towards shallower cavity designs, or include a mix of both.

So what are some of the best golf irons for women on the market, given the variables we mentioned above? Well below we have taken a look and we also recommend taking a look at some of our other irons guides too so you are well informed when it comes to eventually purchasing a set.

For example take a look at our most forgiving irons guide, the best distance irons, or the best game improvement irons too.

Yonex EZONE GS Irons

GS stands for Graphite Speed, so as the name suggests, this iron is designed to offer distance and control for women with a mid handicap.

A revolutionary four-piece graphite-hybrid iron structure helps to generate maximum ball speed and distance, and an enlarged sweet spot promotes greater launch from all areas of the face. Compared to its predecessor, the EZONE GT, the advancement in new materials and technology create 10% greater distance from hits lower on the clubface of this visually pleasing iron. The graphite acts as a damper amongst the harder metals to enhance playability and feel.



Read our full Yonex Ezone GS Irons Review

Callaway Big Bertha Reva Irons

Designed for game improvement golfers in an attractive blue and black colour scheme, women cannot help but feel confident over the ball with a Big Bertha Reva iron in their hands.

The noticeably wider sole is designed with a significant amount of tungsten weighting for a deep centre of gravity. Combined with Callaway’s Flash Face Cup technology, which encourages and maintains ball speed, means that women can launch the ball easily with lower spin and ultimately hit longer and straighter shots with ultimate forgiveness. This iron also sounds as solid as it feels thanks to the use of urethane microspheres that absorb unwanted vibration.



TaylorMade SIM Max Irons

The SIM Max is designed to make iron play much easier for women with a mid-high handicap, providing them with more distance and forgiveness on off-centre hits.

Incorporating TaylorMade’s revolutionary technology, a refined Speed Bridge in the cavity back adds stability as well as supporting the topline of the iron, whilst a Speed Pocket maximises the flexibility of the ultra thin face with an enhanced sweet spot. These technologies work in unison so that women can ultimately hit the ball further, straighter and with improved sound and feel. A new ECHO Damping system sits inside the head and stretches from heel to toe to help alleviate vibrations at impact.

Not only is the SIM Max one of the best golf irons for women, but it is also featured in our guide on the best TaylorMade irons too. Given how many excellent models TaylorMade has right now, this is no easy feat.





Read our full TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review

Titleist T400 Irons

Women with moderate swing speeds can get better performance with the T400 irons and enjoy an effortlessly high launch and greater distance.

A smooth and easy strike is achieved as a result of the wide body shape with a Split Sole design that provides optimal turf interaction, at the same time as high-density tungsten weighting creates a low centre of gravity and works with a super-thin face insert to produce an explosive launch. The lightweight graphite shaft further enhances higher ball speed, whilst the hollow head construction maximises forgiveness on off centre shots.

One of the best Titleist irons in the current range, you should definitely consider the T400's because of the incredible overall performance on offer.





Read our full Titleist T400 Irons Review

Cobra King Speedzone Women's Irons

Women that struggle with a consistent and solid contact will appreciate the forgiveness and easy launch qualities of the King Speedzone irons.

For the first time in an iron, Cobra has introduced carbon fibre to replace steel on the distinctive topline and underneath. This saves 3 grams of weight, which has been repositioned for a lower centre of gravity, and combined with the face insert that features a large Sweet Zone area; this increases ball speed and launch, plus there’s far more stability on off-centre hits. Like all the clubs in the Speedzone family, each iron features an Arccos embedded grip sensor that pairs with an app to help golfers make smarter shot making decisions.





Read our full Cobra King Speedzone Irons Review

Ping G Le2 Irons

Ping is dedicated to producing clubs that optimise women’s swing speeds and this second generation of G Le irons allow players to swing faster with the utmost feel and control.

Overall the club weight is lighter than its predecessor, and by incorporating Ping’s COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut, which increases flexing across the entire face, means faster ball speeds and maximum height for pleasing distance and accuracy. A tungsten toe weight helps increase MOI by 10% for greater forgiveness and a co-moulded cavity badge ensures a satisfying feel and sound. Highlighted by a rich looking garnet and magenta colourway, the set comes combined with G Le2 hybrids.





Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons

The Launcher UHX long irons, 4-iron through to 7-iron, will appeal to women who prefer the look of a traditional iron but prefer the forgiveness of a hybrid for a blend of distance and accuracy, whereas the cavity back design in the scoring irons, 8-iron through to pitching wedge, help improve shots into the green.

The ability to generate spin is made easier because the face features Cleveland’s Tour Zip Grooves and Laser Milling, which means more debris is swept away for a cleaner contact and therefore more spin, and better feel. Higher ball speeds are delivered across the entire high-strength steel face to maintain power and distance on off-centre hits.





Lynx Crystal Irons

Designed in an elegant black and bronze colourway, the Lynx Crystal irons are designed to help beginners through to mid-high handicappers play shots from fairway to green with consistency and confidence.

The wider sole of the long irons make them easier to hit than traditional irons and also help women to make a simple transition to hybrids. The deep cavity mid irons have a low centre of gravity to help get the ball airborne quickly for a high-launching flight and thanks to a large sweet spot, this reasonably priced set is supremely forgiving.

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons

The Hot Metal iron is part of a quartet of the JPX921 series and the third generation of Mizuno irons to utilise the resilience of Chromoly, which is high-strength steel that promotes additional energy from the clubface.

Designed for mid-high handicappers, the variable thickness of the sole allows for greater flex and ball speed for impressive launch and carry, whilst extreme perimeter weighting with a toe bias in the cavity back provides forgiveness on off centre strikes. The anti-glare pearl brush finish means no distractions from sunlight. Different shafts and head weights to suit a golfer’s swing are available through Mizuno’s custom-fit service.





