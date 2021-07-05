Take a look at some of our favourite golf drivers for women.

Best Golf Drivers For Women

The driver is the most satisfying club to pull out of the bag which makes picking one of the best golf drivers for you very important. But when it doesn’t perform well, you hate it with a passion. As technology continues to evolve, the current models give women a far better chance of hitting consistently good tee shots.

There are plenty on the market to choose from, but don’t allow yourself to get bogged down with the minefield of technical information. First and foremost, decide what you want to achieve off the tee.

Is it greater accuracy, as you’re fed up hitting your second shot from the rough? Do you want to gain distance, frustrated at continually being outdriven? Or is it added forgiveness when you miss the sweet spot? Perhaps you want a little bit of everything?

Bearing these questions in mind, we have tried to provide answers below by looking at some of the best drivers for women currently on the market.

Cobra Radspeed XB Women's Driver

Loft: 12° - loft/lie adjustability

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) is for players who want distance through consistency across the face in the form forgiveness and stability. It features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date.

It’s arguably the best of the new Radspeed drivers because of how forgiving it manages to be while still offering relatively low spin. The difference between the normal version and this women's model is the colour as the yellow accents have been replaced with pink ones.

In terms of all round playability at a reasonable price the Radspeed XB is hard to beat.

Yonex Ezone GS Women's Driver

Yonex Ezone GS Women's Driver

Loft: 12° or 14° - adjustable lie and face angle

Yonex has packed the Ezone GS driver with new technology to encourage higher launch, faster ball speed and less sidespin for greater distance.

Power Groove Sole technology allows the clubface to flex inwards at the point of impact and combined with the structure of the crown that offers more flex at the top of the clubface, the result is an enlarged sweetspot. The clubhead also has a lower centre of gravity and this reduces clubhead weight by 20% so women can make an effortless swing.

Breaking with tradition, instead of a horizontal polish, the Ezone GS adopts a vertical polish to make it easier to move the ball in an upward direction. As a result, sidespin is minimised, so helps to improve accuracy for a straighter ball flight.

Wilson Staff D9 Women's Driver

Wilson Staff D9 Women's Driver

Loft: 13.5°

The Wilson Staff D9 driver features the most technologically-advanced face Wilson has ever produced called a peak kinetic response club face (PKR), which divides the face into a series of fractural zones to deliver distance and performance.

It also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club.

A 10-gram sole weight comes as standard or a super-lightweight 3-gram weight giving the player the option of adjusting and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

This game improver driver with a 13.5o loft has weight pushed to the back of the club towards the heel to help get the ball up quickly.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Women's Driver

Loft: 10.5° or 12° - loft/lie adjustability

The SIM2 Max is one of the most forgiving drivers out right now thanks to a couple of clear improvements. SIM2 carries over the Asymmetric Inertia generator and Speed Injected Twist Face from last year’s SIM drivers, but the head of SIM2 is now created using a Forged Ring construction made from aluminium, which saves nine grams of weight.

It has a 24g back weight for even more forgiveness and a five per cent larger face than the SIM Max. We found it to be noticeably straight and consistent on slight mishits, helping us find more fairways.

It also launches the ball higher with a touch more spin, which for slower swingers should increase carry distance.

There is no doubt in our minds it will appeal to women looking for greater forgiveness as well as distance.

Mizuno ST200X Women's Driver

Mizuno ST200X Women's Driver

Loft: 8.5°-12.5° - loft/lie adjustability

The ST200X is an ideal driver for women with mid and lower swing speeds. It’s extremely lightweight and compared to two other drivers in this series, it comes with its own unique sleek-looking head shape, additional heel-biased weighting, and designed to work best with Mizuno’s MFUSION shaft to deliver increased clubhead speed and launch angle for a distance-enhancing, high draw flight.

Women can rest assured that this driver also offers maximum forgiveness and this is thanks to the weight savings from a compacted Wave sole and variable thickness graphite crown are distributed low and deep to combine low spin with stability from off-centre strikes.

Women with a higher swing speed will suit either the ST200 or the ST200G driver, which has a flatter crown and slightly flatter lie angle.

Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women's Driver

Loft: 10.5 or 12.5 – loft/lie adjustability

The main aim of the Reva is to help women hit their tee shots further and find the fairway more often. To deliver longer drives and greater accuracy, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting.

By also incorporating Callaway’s Jailbreak technology, which helps to make the clubface more efficient, two internal bars stiffen the body of the Reva to allow the face to flex more, while the lightweight crown permits weight to be redistributed for higher MOI.

Thanks to the advanced design of the clubface, there’s a more expansive area to promote faster balls speeds, so women will still drive the ball a long way, even if they miss the centre of the face at impact. Given all of that, this was a no-brainer inclusion on the best golf drivers for women list.

Ping G Le2 Women's Driver

Loft: 11.5° - loft/lie adjustability

This is the second generation of the women’s G Le range and with custom-fitting being a core principle of the Ping brand, there are more fitting options in the latest edition to allow a woman to dial-in for an optimum fit. The driver features an adjustable, 8 position hosel to alter the loft, and there 3 different settings for the lie of the club.

The light titanium clubhead with an aerodynamic shape is designed to promote faster clubhead speed, whilst the Internal heel-biased weighting helps with right-to-left spin for straighter ball flights.

The G Le 2 has a thin, forged face to increase flexing for ball velocity and improved launch conditions, whilst forgiveness is at the heart of this driver so players can achieve repeated results with every swing.

Titleist TS1 Women's Driver

Titleist TS1 Women's Driver

Loft: 9.5°, 10.5°, 12.5° - loft/lie adjustability

Women with moderate swing speeds at approximately 85mph and below, and averaging about 220 yards or less off the tee will reap the benefits of the TS1 driver that offers the technologies to encourage maximum speed and distance.

To achieve effortless distance, weighting of the TS1, which is one of the best Titleist drivers in the current range, has been strategically trimmed. In fact with an overall weight of 275 grams, it’s 45 grams lighter than the TS2 model to help generate faster clubhead speeds, and the aerodynamic design reduces drag so allows golfers to swing even faster.

There are two ultra-lightweight stock shafts to choose from and the hosel features 16 independent loft and lie settings.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Women's Driver

Loft: 10.5° or 12°

For Cleveland Golf, Launcher has always stood for one thing: launching the ball high in the air and straight down the fairway. Now enter the Launcher HB Turbo for longer tee shots.

The Turbocharged Cup Face is designed to provide higher COR (the energy transferred between the club and the ball) over a larger impact area, and this combined with clever weighting in the sole and hosel, and a lower centre of gravity in the crown for optimal launch conditions, are what make it far easier for women to generate faster ball speeds and therefore more distance.

Forgiveness is provided through the specially designed shaft, which has a centre of gravity relocated higher toward the grip, enabling additional head mass for increased MOI.

Honma XP-1 Women's Driver

Honma XP-1 Women's Driver

Loft: 12.5°

The luxuriously crafted XP-1 driver is designed to help women with slower swing speeds. Internal weighting and a draw-bias centre of gravity placement make it easy to swing and promote straight shots for confidence-boosting results.

The sole of the club includes a double slot, which allows the entire face to flex at impact to help reduce spin, create a high launch and retain speed and accuracy on mishits. Honma’s 5 Fang technology is named as such as ribs resembling fangs are placed in 5 locations on the face and the upper perimeter to achieve greater repulsion over a wider area for increased speed.

It comes with a standard 12.5° loft without adjustability and the spine is set at six o’clock to stabilise shaft movement for impact consistency.

Lynx Crystal Driver

Lynx Crystal Driver

Loft: 9°-12° adjustable

This is the second edition of the Lynx Crystal driver, which has a new black and bronze colourway and is designed to give beginners through to higher handicappers with a slower swing speed the ability to drive with ease.

The large, forged titanium head instils confidence on the tee, and the influence of Lynx’s Effective Energy Transfer system, which disperses energy effectively across the hitting area, means that there is a large sweet spot for greater forgiveness on mishits, whilst at the same time it helps women to maintain a consistent, high launching ball flight.

The loft is adjustable, there is a draw bias setting, and Lynx does offer custom-fit. Without compromising performance, the Lynx Crystal is excellent value for money.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best golf drivers for women, don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.