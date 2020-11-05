Best Women's Golf Shirts

We look at some of our favourite women's golf shirts.

Fortunately the days are long gone when women used to struggle to find a flattering golf shirt. The selection was always limited in terms of colour, style and functionality, but now women almost have too much choice, which is definitely not a bad thing.

Today’s shirts are designed to be versatile and comfortable to wear on and off the golf course. They are made in a performance fabric that is breathable and lightweight for complete freedom of movement, and generally low maintenance without ironing required.

Whether you prefer a plain or patterned style, bold or soft colour, standard or mock collar, zip or buttoned placket, regular or slim fit, the decision is yours, and below are some of the best golf polos to consider.

Alternatively make sure you check out the best golf tops and best women's golf bags too.

FootJoy Lisle Dot Yoke Polo Shirt

As you would expect from a brand like FootJoy, it makes excellent women's golf shirts. The solid colour body and dot print yoke makes this an attractive shirt, along with the added detail of a discreet striped ribbon trim inside the neck and a FJ logo on the rear yoke. It is made in an easy care, stretch fabric to minimise wrinkling with SPF 30 UV protection.

Adidas Warp Knit Quarter Zip Polo Shirt

Built to stretch and breathe, this crisp-looking shirt in moisture absorbing, four-way stretch fabric is designed with mesh sleeves and sides, along with front vents for ultimate ventilation. A quarter zip and a low stand-up collar add flair and at a slightly cheaper price point, it is great value too.



Glenmuir Nadia Polo Shirt

Glenmuir offers a great selection of shirt colours and this includes Nadia that comes in no fewer than 7 colours. Made in 100% performance polyester pique, the zip neck opens up to an anti-curl striped rib collar and contrast shaped stitching detail on the front and back combines for an elegant look.



Ping Sedona Polo Shirt

Whatever women choose to wear on their bottom half, the Sedona has a colour to match and an excellent value price makes this tailored shirt a wardrobe staple. It features Ping’s Sensorcool moisture moving technology for complete comfort, UPF 50+ protection and is low maintenance thanks to being crease resistant and quick drying.

This shirt would well with Ping's Selena shorts too which featured in our guide on the best women's golf shorts.



Rohnisch Speed Polo Shirt

This shirt lends itself to the on-trend animal print for a striking look. A plain knit collar and sleeve hems compliment the pattern nicely, along with snap fasteners on the five-button placket. The soft and stretchy recycled fabric is highly breathable to keep women comfortable and allow for an unhindered swing.



Galvin Green Minoo Polo Shirt

The soft to touch and super lightweight fabric make this regular fit shirt really comfortable against your skin. It is also stretchy for optimum freedom of movement and at the same time offers UV protection to a factor of 20+. The standout all over print sets it apart from plainer styles.



Puma Polka Dye Polo Shirt

This great value V-neck shirt has an attractive all-over polka dot tie-dye design in PUMA’s FusionYarn Flex material, which is crafted to afford women the perfect blend of everyday comfort and on-course performance. It also utilises dryCELL technology for a dry and relaxed 18 holes.

We like it so much it also made our generic guide on the best women's golf clothes so if you want to see more awesome women's golf products, be sure to check that out.





Daily Sports Elsie Polo Shirt

The Elsie shirt has flattering cap sleeves and a slightly fitted waist for a fashionable and feminine look. A small stand-up collar, a button front and a contrasting print on the front and back yoke add distinction, and it is made with Daily Sports’ stretch Quick Dry material that allows women to stay comfortable for longer.

Ellesse Durella Polo Shirt

Ellesse, as worn by British golfer Mel Reid, made its golf clothing debut in 2020. This sporty-looking top, that sets itself apart from other traditional golf gear, is designed in stretch and anti-bacterial fabric with moisture wicking properties to keep women fresh and with a full range of motion.



Green Lamb Eithne Polo Shirt

Made from a high stretch, silky smooth fabric with UV protection, the Eithne shirt has striking printed raglan sleeves and these are finished with a contrast colour seam inset to give women a flattering silhouette. It also features an attractive Mandarin style collar and a sporty zip neck.

Callaway Swing Tech Polo Shirt

With seven colours to choose from and made in an easy care, technical fabric, the reasonably priced Swing Tech shirt is a wardrobe essential. The design is simple but stylish with princess seams, a knit collar and a five-button placket. On the back of the neck is a tonally embroidered Callaway Chev logo.

Abacus Lisa Polo Shirt

An open V-neck and standard collar gives this cup-sleeved polo shirt a sporty, yet fashionable look. The stretch fabric makes it functional and breathable, and Drycool technology ensures all-round comfort. A lovely jacquard knitted mesh pattern on the shoulders provides better ventilation and a touch of extra style.

