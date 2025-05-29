'His Knowledge Of Golf Is Insane, But What Surprised Me Was How Artistic And Creative He Is In His Approach' – Golf Broadcaster Henni Zuel On Working Closely With Tiger Woods

Henni Zuel, now a prominent face on the Sky Sports Golf team, never pictured herself in broadcasting. “No! God, no,” she laughs. “I’m actually quite shy. Growing up, I struggled with dyspraxia, the spoken version of dyslexia when I’m nervous, so being on TV was never on my radar.”

A former professional golfer, Henni Zuel’s playing career was cut short by injury. By 2015, she was on the verge of retraining for a career in law when her agent suggested she do a guest appearance on the Sky Sports Golf sofa. “I thought, ‘Why not?’” she recalls. That one-off spot quickly turned into regular invitations, and before long, Sky Sports invited her to join the team full-time.

Beyond Par: Interview with Henni Zuel

In 2019, though reluctant to leave her Sky Sports family, Zuel couldn’t pass up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She moved to the US to work with GolfTV and exclusively with Tiger Woods.

“It was a shock,” she admits. “But when you get that call, you say yes! I grew up idolising Tiger. What I didn’t expect was how well we’d get on, as we instantly fell into this big-brother, annoying-little-sister dynamic.”

Given how private Tiger is, how did she build that trust so quickly? “There are certain people you just click with, and others where you think, ‘Oh no, you’re not my person.’ With Tiger, the rapport was there from the start, and that made all the difference.”

Henni Zuel worked with Tiger Woods for four years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Producing and presenting content with Tiger turned out to be an intense and creative experience. “We had so much freedom to dream up ideas. I remember rigging up a car in Mexico so we could film on the drive from the course to the hotel, just to maximise his time. I’d be up until 2 am overseeing edits. It felt like the most important edit on the planet because, well, it was Tiger Woods!”

Zuel says she learned plenty working alongside him. “His knowledge of golf is insane. We spent four years together, but even that was probably the tip of the iceberg in terms of what I learned from his knowledge of the game. But what surprised me was how artistic and creative he is in his approach, not just the disciplined player I imagined growing up. He knows when to be kind to himself and when to be harsh. It’s a nice balance, probably shaped by both his mum and dad.”

Now back in the UK and often working under high-profile pressure, Zuel rarely feels nerves. “I just see it as a challenge. The bigger the task, the more I focus and prep. But I’m clumsy by nature. I’ll spill the water at dinner or trip over something, so I’m not nervous about messing up because, let’s be honest, I know I will at some point!”

Henni Zuel and her caddie at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship pro-am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on how the landscape of women’s professional golf has evolved since she turned pro at 18, Henni, now 35, says, “Back then, it was all about earning your stripes and finding your feet. You weren’t expected to win straight away. Now, young girls are coming out at 16, 17, 18 and winning right off the bat. We just didn’t have the wealth of information they have today. You can go online, learn how to be your own best sports psychologist, figure out what environments suit you, and access the world’s top coaches for every part of your game.”

Asked what she’d change if she were golf’s commissioner, Zuel doesn’t hesitate. “I’d try different formats. Let’s try and switch it up. Different days of the week, especially on the LPGA or LET, when competing against other major tournaments from Thursday-Sunday. These tournaments aren't going anywhere, it won’t detract from the classic 72-hole format, but different formats might bring in new audiences.”

Henni Zuel speaks during the Luke Donald Ryder Cup wildcard announcement (Image credit: Getty Images)

And she’s firmly in favour of relaxing dress codes. “I love the traditions of the game, but I don’t think wearing leggings or a hoodie stops me from repairing pitch marks or raking bunkers. Dress codes can be a barrier, people worry about what to wear and end up staying away. If we remove that hurdle, we make golf a more welcoming place.”

Since returning to the UK, Zuel has reignited her passion for charity work, partnering with Children on the Edge, a group empowering vulnerable children worldwide through education. “It’s such meaningful work, and I adore supporting young people. This charity really does what it says, they’re working with kids on the very edge, and helping transform their futures.”

Work and charity commitments aside, Zuel is not one to sit still, especially with a four-year-old daughter and two dogs keeping her on her toes. “I’m that person with a million hobbies at all times. Next on my hit list are piano and pottery! I like to make the most of everything, and I probably try to cram too much in sometimes, but I'm like, I'll sleep when I die, it's fine!"