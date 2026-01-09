Where Can I Buy The TaylorMade Qi4D Drivers And How Much Do They Cost?

The new year often brings a whole host of new club releases and as we enter into January, 2026 is no different. We've already seen releases from the likes of Mizuno with its JPX One driver range alongside new M-13 and M-15 irons, Takomo's new MK II iron family as well as PXG's Lightning drivers which dropped at the tail end of 2025. However, one of the biggest manufacturers has arrived with a new family of drivers that is ready to change the landscape as we know it - TaylorMade and the Qi4D family.

The equipment nerds out there like myself will be at least partially familiar with the new release given the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were seen testing the latest models in the fall on the DP World Tour, but now they've been unveiled to us mere mortals, where can I buy them and for how much? We'll tell you all you need to know about arguably the most exciting release of 2026 below.

What Drivers Are In The TaylorMade Qi4D Range?

TaylorMade typically releases three main drivers per year, one to cater for higher handicappers, one for a broader range of skillsets and one low spin driver for the faster swingers. With the Qi4D family in 2026, the strategy is no different.

Beginning with the most forgiving driver, the Qi4D Max is "as good as anything in the high MOI driver space" according to our driver tester Joe Ferguson. TaylorMade have delivered a vastly superior feel and acoustic package compared to the Qi35 Max of 2025, making it an appealing option to players who seek stability and forgiveness above all else with their driver. It's worth noting there is another version of the Qi4D Max, the Max Lite, which is 30g lighter in total build weight to help slower swinging golfers achieve more distance.

Image 1 of 2 The Qi4D Max (Image credit: Future) The Qi4D Max Lite (Image credit: Future)

The core Qi4D driver is one that is targeted at a much broader range of players. It features a slightly more pear-shaped, tour-inspired profile than the Qi35 core driver with a softer topline creating better aerodynamics for increased performance - we predict this will be the most popular driver in the range.

The core model of the Qi4D (Image credit: Future)

Finally, the Qi4D LS is the lowest spinning model in the range built for high speed golfers or those who generate excessive spin. Now featuring only two adjustable weights rather than one, it now moves further through the air as you swing and delivers faster, longer drives off the tee as a result.

The brand have also introduced the Qi4D LME, which stands for 'Launch Monitor Enabled'. With reflective fitting markers embedded into the carbon face, golfers can gain accurate data from GC Quad launch monitors on every shot and every swing for the most customized driver fitting you'll potentially ever have - however it does cost $50 more than the rest of the range.

The Qi4D LS (Image credit: Future)

How Much Do The TaylorMade Qi4D Drivers Cost?

Given most brands follow the three-headed approach when it comes to releasing drivers by catering one to high handicappers, one to a broader range and one to low handicap, high speed players, the price can often fluctuate - in particular, the lowest spinning driver can sometimes come in a little more expensive than the rest. For example, at this moment in time the Qi35 LS costs $50 more than the regular Qi35 and Qi35 Max on the TaylorMade website.

However, there are no discrepancies with the price of the Qi4D family, with each driver costing $650 each or £549.

Where Can I Buy The TaylorMade Qi4D Drivers?

The Qi4D range is available to buy directly from TaylorMade, Amazon or any other major golf retailer - PGA TOUR Superstore, Carl's Golfland and Rock Bottom Golf are just a few of the major online stores where you can go and get your hands on the latest TaylorMade drivers.

For our UK readers, we will also push you in the direction of TaylorMade UK as well as the likes of Clubhouse Golf, Scottsdale Golf and American Golf.

Is The TaylorMade Qi35 On Sale?

Savvy shoppers often make calculated decision to wait until release to secure the 2025 releases at a discounted rate, with many going on sale as soon as the new models are released. 2026 is no different for TaylorMade, with significant savings available on the Qi35 driver range.