Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Bushnell Pro X3+ Golf Rangefinder: Read Our Full Head To Head Verdict

If you know anything about distance measuring devices, you'll be familiar with the brand Bushnell. They're the brains behind some of the best golf rangefinders money can buy and were the first to introduce a laser rangefinder to the game of golf way back in 1995.

To this day they remain the most popular brand within this section of the golf industry and are responsible for 98.1% of rangefinders used on the PGA Tour.

Their Pro X3+ laser is the most premium of their offerings and arguably the market-leader out of all the brands. Their Tour V6 is one of, if not the most popular rangefinder within the amateur game, with the Tour V6 shift model there for those who want the slope feature as part of their device - but which rangefinder is best suited for your game?

In this head to head we'll be breaking down the pros and cons of both the Pro X3+ and the Tour V6 Shift to help you decide which one is the smarter purchase to add to your golfing set up - the premier model on the market or the high-performance device more friendly on your wallet.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Design

The Tour V6 Shift looks thoroughly modern in both look and design, with the white and orange colorway particularly catching my eye. It felt both sturdy and well balanced in my hand during testing, something I prefer from a rangefinder instead of the ultra-small options we've seen appear in recent years. It’s also weather resistant to IPX6, adding some additional durability and protection against the elements when compared to the previous Tour V5 Shift model. Specifically IPX6 means it can withstand plenty of water and tough conditions.

The build of the Pro X3+ is a similar story and one I enjoyed using as well. I do like the fact that the device feels quite bulky, because you need it to feel stable in your hands, and it definitely shouts ‘premium’, as does the carrying case. The slick black colorway is another premium-looking aspect. We tested it over multiple days of wet weather and it proved to be a great device to use in the rain and fully waterproof.

Display

A crisp, clear display is of crucial importance to a good rangefinder, especially if you tend to play in the evenings when the sun is beginning to set or you're playing in adverse weather. The Tour V6 Shift delivers just that and is notably brighter than some of the competitors on the market. It's easy to lock onto your target in dimmer light no matter how far you are away on the hole. It does come with a focus toggle but in practice we didn’t have to use it, since the focus felt like it was automatic anyway.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given the Tour V6 Shift is the cheaper of the two rangefinders, you can then imagine how brilliant the display on the Pro X3+ is. It's crystal clear - as good as we've ever tested in all honestly. You receive a lot of feedback through this rangefinder (of which I'll touch on later) so it was crucial for Bushnell to give us a display clear enough that we could digest all this information easily by viewing it clearly - they've delivered this perfectly.

Ease of use

Both of these rangefinders lock onto the flagstick in an instant and there isn't really anything to differentiate the two. You'll also get reassuring vibration feedback once you've successfully shot your intended target in addition to a flashing red ring for extra peace of mind.

The only hole I can pick in either device is with the Pro X3+ and it's wind gauge feature, which can become a bit of a hassle to set up. You need to pair it with the Bushnell Golf app, enter the rangefinders settings, enter a pairing code then complete the calibration procedure by turning the device around a few times. It was a bit of a pain to setup, however this frustration quickly disappeared and was replaced by my fascination of using this unique feature, which I enjoyed!

(Image credit: Future)

Features

If you are wondering what the difference is between the standard Tour V6 and the Tour V6 Shift, it's because the latter has a slope feature. To summarize, you can switch between slope adjusted distances and regular yardages that don't factor in any change of elevation with a simple touch of a button. The slope feature can easily be turned off via a button on the side of the device, given the fact it is illegal to use it in competition play.

The Tour V6 Shift also has the same handy magnetic mount built into the side of the device as the Pro X3+, meaning it can remain on the frame of your golf cart as you zoom around the course for easy access.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

In terms of features, the Pro X3+ is up there with the best golf rangefinders on the market, with Slope and Dual Display and JOLT Technology all combining to make this laser rangefinder one serious piece of kit. As mentioned earlier, the wind feature sets this apart from most other options on the market and gives the user as much information as they could ever ask for. I also appreciated that the wind strength and direction isn’t factored into the adjusted distance number provided on screen, because wind will affect every golfer differently depending on how high or low they hit the ball - instead, you choose to see the wind speed in miles or kilometers per hour.

In terms of accuracy, by factoring in distance, slope, temperature and elevation, as well as now with wind speed and direction, you could certainly make a case for this being the most accurate rangefinder on the market and the best golf rangefinder with Slope.

Overall appeal

What is interesting about the Tour V6 Shift is that upon it's release, it was considered more of a premium rangefinder in terms of price. However, upon the arrival of the Bushnell Pro X3 and now the X3+, along with other high end models from rival manufacturers, it now sits in that midfield between the best budget rangefinders and the premier devices. This only means you get more value for money and the V6 Shift is hard to beat for the combination of ease-of-use, quality of its display, accuracy and features. Together it adds up to a rangefinder that represents good value for money given it's outstanding performance. In fact we actually selected this model as our top pick in our best rangefinders buying guide because of that added value.

However the Pro X3+ is everything you could ask for from a distance measuring device, and more. You'll have to pay a pretty penny to get this, but the consumer will know this already. If you want an all-singing, all-dancing rangefinder, we don't think you'll find a better made, more well-rounded and reliable device out there. If you do decide to take the leap and pay the top dollar, you'll be receiving a pretty flawless package. I do recommend reading our best budget rangefinders guide though if you want a more budget friendly model.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift if…

- You want a reliable, accurate rangefinder that can tackle bad weather

- You want excellent performance at a very good price

- You don't want to spend over $500 on a distance measuring device

Choose the Bushnell Pro X3+ if...

- You want all the bells and whistles coupled with unbeatable accuracy

- You play a lot in the wind

- You play year round in different conditions

For more golf tech buying advice, check out our other buying guides on the best golf watches, best golf launch monitors, or best golf simulator.