I Use This Budget-Friendly Rangefinder During Every Round And It Has An Outstanding Discount On Black Friday

With shopping season finally here for most retailers it can be extremely overwhelming looking at all the best Black Friday golf deals on equipment, but if you are in the market for a budget-friendly laser then I've got a top pick for you.

The Voice Caddie Laser Fit rangefinder usually comes with an RRP around the two hundred dollar mark but for Black Friday you can get 20% off taking it to $170. This makes the value even greater given how good this model is. In fact this Amazon deal is actually the cheapest I have ever seen this model as well.

But how do I know this model is good? Well as the title of this post says, this is the model I actually use on pretty much every single golf shot right now, excluding on the green obviously, that would be madness. But I have had it as part of my setup for a while now and I can attest to how good the performance is, as did my colleague Dan Parker who tested it last year.

The first thing you will notice when the laser is in your hand, as shown by the images below, is just how small it is. It fits easily whilst the build quality is of a similar level to lasers which cost a lot more. Obviously given its size it is lightweight, weighing just 4oz, and from my experience there is enough sturdiness here to ensure it has longevity. I will say the lack of complete waterproofing is a drawback so if you play in a lot of rain, I would recommend models like the Garmin Z82 or Precision Pro Titan Elite.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future)

The Laser Fit also delivers functionality too. It is incredibly easy to use, picking up pins and targets quickly, whilst the bright graphics and display are clear and concise. Speaking of which the dual display will show up in either black or red depending on the light conditions which is something you rarely see on lasers at the value end of the price spectrum. Slope mode - which can easily be turned on and off when in competition - was also very accurate and a useful feature to have available.

But wait there is more. A real feature which distinguishes the Fit is the ability to triangulate distance between the ball and the pin. This feature allows you to first zap the ball, then zap the pin to give you a precise yardage even when you're not directly next to the golf ball. I find this very useful when playing cart path only rounds, so I don't need to walk over to my ball, measure, and then walk back. Nor would I need to take my entire bag of clubs over as I don't know what club to hit. Instead I just zap twice and pick my club accordingly. This is also a rare piece of functionality that only a few rangefinders of any price can boast.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally the device comes with a rechargeable battery, charged via a USB-C cable that's included in the box, and comes with a pretty standard, basic black case. To conclude the Laser Fit will be staying as part of my setup because it has so many features and I find it so easy to use, whilst the size works for me and it looks great too. Even at a full RRP it offers undeniable value and when you consider it has 20% off right now, I cannot recommend this deal enough.

For more golf deal buying advice, I recommend checking out our best Black Friday rangefinder deals hub page, or read our comprehensive buying guide on the best budget rangefinders as well.