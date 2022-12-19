Best Golf Swing Analyzers 2022

Best Golf Swing Analyzers

When it comes to the golf swing, many can get drawn in to looking for perfection. Obviously, when you watch the professionals on the television, we often marvel at the power, speed and flexibility they generate, with it often being the case of 'how do I do that?'

Of course, it is unlikely that you will ever be able to replicate their swings, especially as every one is different. However, what the individual can do is maximize the performance from their own swing and, thanks to the wonders of technology, it's almost easier than ever to ingrain a swing or movement, with an array of the best golf swing analyzer products on the market.

First and foremost, we would definitely recommend seeing your local professional if you are either taking up the game of golf, or if you are looking to overhaul and make a drastic change. Crucially though, following said lesson, it comes down to practicing your new swing and making sure it is fixed into your game.

Here is where a swing analyzer comes in, as not only does it allow you to see your changes, but also aids you in a number of specific areas to give you the best amount of feedback as possible.

Below, we have taken a look at the best products currently available, with these items also being potentially paired with the best golf training aids (opens in new tab), as well as the best golf launch monitors (opens in new tab).



(Image credit: Future)

DeWiz Training Aid Specifications What does it aid?: Swing & Long Game Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Innovative device that connects feel and real + Real time feedback on your hand position initiates rapid change + Variety of training modes Reasons to avoid - Takes time to get used to how it works - Challenge feature could be better

Trusted by five major champions, including Bryson DeChambeau, Vijay Singh and Annika Sorenstam, Dewiz are one of the most reliable swing analyzers in golf. Coming in at £545, it costs a similar amount to a personal launch monitor, so it’s ideal for golfers that are more interested in what their body is doing versus what the ball is doing and it should lead to more effective swing changes for the golfer looking to improve.

The watch you recieve is a sleek and stylish device that will look great paired with any outfit. It combines with a unique and easy to use application, which lets you see, view and record all of your swing data in one easy to read system. Pairing the Dewiz to the app was an easy process and the wristband is comfortable to wear and stays in position securely. The app has three modes - Discovery, Practice and Learn and Challenge. From our testing, we found the Dewiz to be a highly effective tool that gives players real-time feedback on whether they are implementing changes in movement, perhaps prescribed by their coach. It may be one of the best training aids (opens in new tab) on the market.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Blast Golf Swing Analyzer Specifications What does it aid?: Ball Striking Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Measures a huge amount of metrics + Instant feedback via an app + Encourages meaningful, focussed practice sessions + Can be used indoors or outdoors Reasons to avoid - Sensor attaches to clubs rather awkwardly - Beginners will struggle to comprehend the data

Practice anywhere, any time, on any part of your golf game with the Blast Golf swing trainer. This is a clever device for driven golfers looking to improve all elements of their swing and ball striking. While a few things need to be ironed out from a user experience point of view, the Blast Golf Swing Analyser has the potential to transform the way you practice allowing you to work on your angle of approach, impact speed and angle all using it's easy to use application and club sensors.

Firstly, attach the sensors to your golf clubs and get ready to start swinging. As you play you'll see a wide breadth of data accumulating in the Blast Golf app. And some of it is seriously impressive, but I found it initially quite an overwhelming experience. The speed of the feedback, the accuracy of the data and the way it feeds it back is incredibly intuitive, putting it up there with some of the best portable launch monitors (opens in new tab). When you're swinging, a simple red, amber and green banner lets you know when you’re in the right part of a specific metric. It’s a fantastic way to practice with some intent on the range, as opposed to aimlessly hitting balls.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch Specifications What does it aid?: Timing Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bright, responsive touch screen + Plenty of strategy-enhancing features + Versatile for off-course wear Reasons to avoid - Green undulations weren't always accurate - Automatic shot tracking wasn't obvious

Voice Caddy's reputation in the golf technology industry proceeds itself and this is by far one of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) around. The T9 redefines what a smart golf watch can do. With slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, it has all the information you need to optimize your club selection and strategy, presented in a slick, stylish and user-friendly package.

But what's more is that it also delivers a very cool feature called a Tempo Trainer - something that not every GPS watch can deliver. The watch uses specially designed sensors to track the consistency of your movements in your swing. Use it to practice indoors or outdoors and it'll give you some excellent feedback on how fast you're swinging the club in each rotation.

(Image credit: BioMech Putt Sensor )

BioMech Putt Sensor Specifications What does it aid?: Putting Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fairly easy to set up and use + Provides a comprehensive analysis of the putting stroke + Is lightweight and easy to store in golf bag Reasons to avoid - Requires a monthly or annual subscription in addition to initial cost

While it may not be the most discreet analyzer on this list, the BioMech Putt sensor and app, are without a doubt one of the best trainers for those looking to iron out any yips in their putting game. And if you're serious about working on your putting, the BioMech Putt sensor and app can give you instant feedback on every aspect of your stroke, letting you know where you need to make adjustments to be more consistent.

Coming at a fraction of the cost of what one of the big putting trainers might cost you, the BioMech sensor fits to the shaft of your flat stick nicely. It weighs just 18g so you wont feel it in your swing. And the power of this sensor is clear to see, measuring everything from the tempo of your stroke to the loft of your club face at impact. It also gives you a total score out of 100 for each putt, which was a handy tool I liked that helped me become more consistent, hitting that putt again and again.

(Image credit: Zepp)

Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyzer Specifications What does it aid?: Golf Swing Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Used by some of the biggest names in golf + Measures and helps with an array of factors, such as tempo, clubhead speed and plane + Helpful for both coaches and amateurs Reasons to avoid - Slightly pricy

Used by some of golf's biggest names, the Zepp 2 Swing Analyzer is a very cool piece of kit that allows players to see the exact path of their swing and track everything from their tempo to their club face angle on impact. It's a great tool to have if you're struggling with consistency, and works by attaching a lime-green sensor to your golf glove. Connect that sensor up to Zepp's app, and start swinging. It will give you instant and reliable data on things like your club plane, hand plane, swing tempo, club speed and most interesting of all, show you a 3D image of the path of your golf swing.

(Image credit: ExPutt)

ExPutt RG Putting Simulator Specifications What does it aid?: Putting improvements Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Practice your putting indoors + Simulates reel breaking greens + Insightful analysis on your putting stroke Reasons to avoid - High price point

Having a practice green in your living room is perhaps every golfers dream. While a standard putting mat (opens in new tab) can help you hone in on the consistency of his swing, they don't always allow you to see the analytics and data behind your club swing. And if you do want to see in depth analysis on your swing, well the ExPutt simulator is the right product for you. It comes with a putting mat and a camera that track each shot you play - all you need is a television, a ball and your flat stick.

The equipment will deliver reliable and useful data that you can use to tweak your swing. It'll tell you all about your swing speed and club head angle but also lets you play fun and competitive putting games against your friends. It'll also help you practice on different kinds of green undulation, with golfers able to practice hitting the right angle on a breaking putt on the mat.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin TruSwing Specifications What does it aid?: Analyse swing mechanics Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Delivers accurate data on swing mechanics + Easy to use + Links up with Garmin Connect + Delivers 3D animations Reasons to avoid - Some may not like the way it attaches to your club

Garmin (opens in new tab) are one of the best companies when it comes to producing excellent and reliable golf technology, and the TruSwing continues that trend. This is a very cool and unique swing analyzer that links up with your Garmin Connect golf app. If you already use their products then perhaps this is the right tool for you if you want to improve on your ball striking and how you play each shot. The TruSwing attaches to your club and collects data on your swing metrics. It presents that to you in an easy to read interface on the Garmin Connect app that will also show you 3D animations of how you're swinging the club. That in turn allows you to make discreet changes to your swing that will help you strike the ball fuller and longer.

How we test swing analyzers?

At Golf Monthly we have a comprehensive testing procedure (opens in new tab) around swing analyzers. As you would expect, this involves using different models out on the course and at home, over a number of rounds and training sessions to give us an idea on how particular models operate and the kinds of data they deliver.

As the entire team are regular golfers, swing analyzers get compared to one another side by side to test for things like accuracy, waterproofing, durability and other features. That way we can give honest and insightful feedback to you. The final thing we wanted to mention in this section is no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our testing team reviews golf equipment and makes its own opinion on how good or bad the product is.

What to consider when buying a swing analyzer?

Swing analyzers can be very technical products. They can also be very expensive, so if you're thinking about buying a new golf swing analyzer, you'll need to ensure you're getting the right one for you. Here are a few handy tips to bear in mind when buying a new swing analyzer.

1. What you're looking to test

This is a straightforward point, but there's no point in buying a Garmin TruSwing if you want to hone in on your putting game. Granted, the TruSwing might be able to help in some way, but it won't give you as reliable putting data as the ExPutt simulator. For that reason, look to the attributes of each product and see which matches up best to the area of your game you want to improve.

2. What information do you want to obtain?

Before buying a new swing analyzer, it's wise to understand what areas of your swing you want to improve. That'll help you better understand the information and data you need to help you improve everything from your ball striking to your club speed. For example, if you find yourself slicing a lot, you may want to get a sensor that will show you the angle of your clubface on attack. Or if you're the type of golfer looking to strike through harder, then maybe swing analyzers that deliver club speed data are the way to go.

3. Clip on or screw in

If you're looking at buying a sensor for your longer clubs, you can either get sensors that clip onto the shaft of your club, clip onto your glove, or screw into the top of your grip. Each can be fiddly to use and it depends on your comfort preferences as a player of what kind of trainer you want to use. Screw in sensors tend to be the most preferred option, but clip on options can give slightly cooler data showing you 3D models of your club plane.

4. Budget

Like some of the best launch monitors (opens in new tab), swing analyzers do not come cheap. For that reason it's wise to asses your budget and what you want to use the sensor for. You may want to factor your experience level into that as well, and I'd advise against a beginner or low handicap golfer forking out a lot of money for a state of the art swing sensor.

5. Applications

Be also careful to check what other equipment you need to use your swing sensors. Many use applications that must be downloaded to a tablet or smartphone. Some may also require you to enter personal information in order to gain access to their software, while others may work on a subscription based service. To avoid disappointment, make sure to read the fine print before you buy your swing analyzer.

FAQs

What do golf swing analyzers do? Golf swing analyzers allow players to collect data on all aspects of their swing. They can then look at that data and use it to decipher how they can improve their game, by altering the way they strike the ball.

Are swing analyzers worth it? Typically, yes, but it can often depend on your experience level. Experienced players may benefit more from a session with a swing analyzer than a beginner, who may need more time to perfect their technique before looking at the numbers behind their game.