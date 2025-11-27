Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Just Got Cheaper On Black Friday, And I Don't Expect This Discount To Be Around For Long

When it comes to laser rangefinders, some golfers only want the absolute basics in an affordable, reliable package.

They can make a big difference to your game, but it's no secret that the top models can set you back a significant amount of money, with the best rangefinders costing up to $600.

Thankfully, there are multiple budget rangefinders available and one of the best Black Friday golf deals we have spotted is on the Inesis 900 Laser with 15% off. This is a model we have enjoyed for a long time now and has had the 'best budget' label in our buying guide above for that time as well, which is testament to how much value it offers at the price point.

Save 15% Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Decathlon UK There aren't many better value offers than this Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder, with it providing superb accuracy and clear optics that is wrapped up in a sturdy carry case. If you're looking for a no-nonsense gadget that does all the basics superbly, then look no further than this offer from Decathlon, where the rangefinder is under £110. Read our full Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder Review

Here are the main features of the 900 Rangefinder. Firstly, it has 6x magnification, which is only one less than the best Bushnell rangefinders, which are ranked as the market leaders.

Like Bushnell, Inesis have also included the essential slope functionality, which can be easily disabled for tournament play by pulling out a small yellow ring on the eyepiece.

What we particularly liked is that the Inesis Golf 900 still provided a yardage, even when the view is not completely clear. Simply scan the horizon behind your target and voila, your yardage will show up and be displayed.

Speaking of the yardages, we found them to be incredibly accurate and, when compared to the best models from GolfBuddy and Voice Caddie, the numbers were very similar, showing the full extent of the accuracy of the Inesis 900.

Obviously, being a slightly less expensive model, there are some slight drawbacks. The display, although clear, isn't as clear as the likes of Bushnell models.

What's more, the battery level isn't displayed within the laser but, according to Decathlon, it has the capacity for 5000 measurements, which should easily get you through the summer months on the golf course.

We are big fans of this rangefinder and, right now at Decathlon, you can find it for under £110, making it one of the best value offers we have seen this Black Friday.

Available via Decathlon's website, it's not the only site with offers on golf equipment, as Amazon will be providing plenty of deals throughout Black Friday and over the weekend.