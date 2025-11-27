Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Just Got Cheaper On Black Friday, And I Don't Expect This Discount To Be Around For Long
We love a great value offer over Black Friday and, when it comes to distance measuring devices, you'll struggle to find one better than the Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder
When it comes to laser rangefinders, some golfers only want the absolute basics in an affordable, reliable package.
They can make a big difference to your game, but it's no secret that the top models can set you back a significant amount of money, with the best rangefinders costing up to $600.
Thankfully, there are multiple budget rangefinders available and one of the best Black Friday golf deals we have spotted is on the Inesis 900 Laser with 15% off. This is a model we have enjoyed for a long time now and has had the 'best budget' label in our buying guide above for that time as well, which is testament to how much value it offers at the price point.
There aren't many better value offers than this Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder, with it providing superb accuracy and clear optics that is wrapped up in a sturdy carry case.
If you're looking for a no-nonsense gadget that does all the basics superbly, then look no further than this offer from Decathlon, where the rangefinder is under £110.
Read our full Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder Review
Here are the main features of the 900 Rangefinder. Firstly, it has 6x magnification, which is only one less than the best Bushnell rangefinders, which are ranked as the market leaders.
Like Bushnell, Inesis have also included the essential slope functionality, which can be easily disabled for tournament play by pulling out a small yellow ring on the eyepiece.
What we particularly liked is that the Inesis Golf 900 still provided a yardage, even when the view is not completely clear. Simply scan the horizon behind your target and voila, your yardage will show up and be displayed.
Speaking of the yardages, we found them to be incredibly accurate and, when compared to the best models from GolfBuddy and Voice Caddie, the numbers were very similar, showing the full extent of the accuracy of the Inesis 900.
Obviously, being a slightly less expensive model, there are some slight drawbacks. The display, although clear, isn't as clear as the likes of Bushnell models.
What's more, the battery level isn't displayed within the laser but, according to Decathlon, it has the capacity for 5000 measurements, which should easily get you through the summer months on the golf course.
We are big fans of this rangefinder and, right now at Decathlon, you can find it for under £110, making it one of the best value offers we have seen this Black Friday.
Available via Decathlon's website, it's not the only site with offers on golf equipment, as Amazon will be providing plenty of deals throughout Black Friday and over the weekend.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
