The New TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Might Be The Coolest Club Launched This Year
TaylorMade has given one of its most popular products a copper twist…
TaylorMade Golf is today bringing to market a new-look version of its extremely popular BRNR Mini-Driver. The BRNR Mini-Driver Copper will be available for purchase from today with an RRP of £379. As someone who has used every iteration of TaylorMade's Mini Driver franchise at some point, I was particularly keen to see the new look.
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Ftaylormade-brnr-mini-driver-2024" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Copper | $449.99 at Carl's Golfland
The new look BRNR Mini Driver is a really good option for those looking for a powerful alternative to a standard driver from the tee. The more compact head and shorter shaft encourage more control, and the new logo and copper crown strip look great!
Well, firstly, I should point out that the features and tech of the previous iteration remain exactly the same, this is simply a cosmetic change, and with the success of the original BRNR Mini Driver, being played by Tommy Fleetwood on tour among others, who can blame TaylorMade for sticking with a winning formula?
As you would imagine from the name, copper is very much the theme here. The previous copper accent colors have become more prevalent and have spilled over onto the crown, filling the top edge banner strip, and in our opinion, looks fantastic. Whilst the technology of the K-Sole hasn’t changed at all, the visual has. The BRNR logo has been replaced with a retro TaylorMade engraving which again looks very cool.
I really like the concept of these Mini Drivers and, so, it seems, do a few other manufacturers as Titleist and PXG prototype versions have been spotted out on tour in recent weeks.
TaylorMade has drawn inspiration from the late 90’s Burner drivers with the design here, and nowhere is it more visible than in one of the coolest headcovers on the market today! For those who were a fan of the original, you’ll be pleased to know that the inside-out headcover trick is still present on the new version albeit with a different pattern inside!
As with the original BRNR Mini Driver, a combination of carbon fiber, titanium, and steel provides the structure that gives some of the best acoustics from any of the best drivers in the game. The split weights allow golfers to switch between the standard setting (13g in the back) for more forgiveness, and the low spin setting (13g in the front) for a more penetrating ball flight. It will remain available in the two lofts of 11.5 and 13.5 for right-handers but just the 11.5 head for the lefties among you.
Any Mini Driver that TaylorMade releases generally sells out extremely quickly, and with the fun cosmetic changes of the BRNR Mini Driver Copper, we fully expect that to be the case here.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
