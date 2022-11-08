PXG 0211 2022 hybrid review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finding the right combination of clubs at the top end of the bag is a challenge for every golfer. A versatile hybrid that you can confidently use from the fairway, rough, off the tee and even around the green can be invaluable. One brand with a new offering in this department looking to attract your attention is PXG with its 0211 metalwoods.

The headline product in the range is the PXG 0211 2022 driver which offers hugely impressive all round performance at a very competitive price. In comparison, the hybrid doesn’t represent quite the same saving relative to the rest of the best golf hybrids on the market but is it still worth considering? We wanted to find out so I tested the 19˚ 3-hybrid on the golf course and using a Trackman launch monitor.

(Image credit: Future)

Make no mistake, this hybrid stands out for its clean yet modern aesthetics. Relative to other hybrids on the market - like the TaylorMade Stealth rescue - it is fairly long from toe-to-heel. I liked this confidence-inspiring look at address but crucially, it isn’t too bulky. That’s because from front to back it is quite shallow - for a comparison, think of the popular Adams hybrids from the past, such as the Adams Pro. This immediately makes it feel like a versatile option that has enough power behind the face to hit powerfully off the tee without being too big to use effectively from the rough.

The clean, attractive matte black finish on the crown was another big plus. The alignment aid stands out clearly without being too big.

What struck me during my launch monitor testing was how powerful it was. The 19˚ version I tested averaged 228 yards of carry. With a launch angle of 9.7 ˚, the flight was strong too. In truth, if I was putting this into my bag I’d be tempted to give up a few yards to go up in loft for a set up that would help me stop the ball into the greens a little easier.

Having said that, the powerful ball flight really shone during my on the course testing. On a wet and blustery autumn day, the ball seemed to fly through the wind unaffected. Both off the tee and off the fairway it provided me with accuracy and distance. The Arccos data graphic below shows a second shot into a par 5. Playing uphill, across the wind and from the rough, I was just trying to get myself back into position. That it got so close to the green was a huge bonus that helped set up a much-needed birdie.

(Image credit: Future)

Of the new PXG 0211 range, the driver will naturally attract the limelight but that’s not to say there isn’t impressive performance elsewhere. The hybrid in particular is a superb offering. From a range of lies, this delivered consistently powerful shots. For those in search of a truly versatile option for the top end of the bag, this is well worth considering.