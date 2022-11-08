PXG 0211 2022 Hybrid Review
In this PXG 0211 2022 hybrid review, Neil Tappin tests the performance both on the golf course and using a launch monitor to see what you can expect
A compact yet confidence-inspiring hybrid that combines aspirational aesthetics with a powerful performance. An excellent option for those in search of long game versatility.
Versatile, confidence-inspiring shape
Clean, modern aesthetics
Powerful ball flight
Doesn’t represent the same superb value as the driver
Finding the right combination of clubs at the top end of the bag is a challenge for every golfer. A versatile hybrid that you can confidently use from the fairway, rough, off the tee and even around the green can be invaluable. One brand with a new offering in this department looking to attract your attention is PXG with its 0211 metalwoods.
The headline product in the range is the PXG 0211 2022 driver which offers hugely impressive all round performance at a very competitive price. In comparison, the hybrid doesn’t represent quite the same saving relative to the rest of the best golf hybrids on the market but is it still worth considering? We wanted to find out so I tested the 19˚ 3-hybrid on the golf course and using a Trackman launch monitor.
Make no mistake, this hybrid stands out for its clean yet modern aesthetics. Relative to other hybrids on the market - like the TaylorMade Stealth rescue - it is fairly long from toe-to-heel. I liked this confidence-inspiring look at address but crucially, it isn’t too bulky. That’s because from front to back it is quite shallow - for a comparison, think of the popular Adams hybrids from the past, such as the Adams Pro. This immediately makes it feel like a versatile option that has enough power behind the face to hit powerfully off the tee without being too big to use effectively from the rough.
The clean, attractive matte black finish on the crown was another big plus. The alignment aid stands out clearly without being too big.
What struck me during my launch monitor testing was how powerful it was. The 19˚ version I tested averaged 228 yards of carry. With a launch angle of 9.7 ˚, the flight was strong too. In truth, if I was putting this into my bag I’d be tempted to give up a few yards to go up in loft for a set up that would help me stop the ball into the greens a little easier.
Having said that, the powerful ball flight really shone during my on the course testing. On a wet and blustery autumn day, the ball seemed to fly through the wind unaffected. Both off the tee and off the fairway it provided me with accuracy and distance. The Arccos data graphic below shows a second shot into a par 5. Playing uphill, across the wind and from the rough, I was just trying to get myself back into position. That it got so close to the green was a huge bonus that helped set up a much-needed birdie.
Of the new PXG 0211 range, the driver will naturally attract the limelight but that’s not to say there isn’t impressive performance elsewhere. The hybrid in particular is a superb offering. From a range of lies, this delivered consistently powerful shots. For those in search of a truly versatile option for the top end of the bag, this is well worth considering.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
