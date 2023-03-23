PXG 0311 P Gen6 Iron Review
Carly Frost tests the latest players' distance iron from PXG that claims to possess the thinnest forged face in golf
A barely-legal set of irons featuring an incredibly thin forged face that’s super fast. With multiple weight ports, the futuristic look will divide opinion but the performance is indisputable. It's long, accurate and delivers buttery soft feel - something many golfers look for in a players' distance iron.
-
+
Fast and forgiving
-
+
Soft, bouncy feel at impact
-
+
Precision weighting gets you dialled in
-
-
Not everyone will enjoy the busy look
If the future of golf club construction lies in the hands of robots then the new PXG 0311 P Gen6 iron, and the more forgiving sister 0311 XP model, could well be the pioneers. A sophisticated robotic polishing manufacturing process means that this new generation iron is made to the very tightest machine tolerances. Consistency is a critical factor when it comes to scoring and the difference between peppering the pin with approach shots or coming up a few yards short is huge. Knowing your yardages and trusting the club to deliver reliable, accurate numbers takes some of the doubt away.
During my first experience of the new 0311 P Gen6 iron, where I also tried the 0311 XF Gen6 driver, I was instantly struck by the complexity of the head with its multiple ports and interchangeable weights. It certainly looks futuristic. PXG’s expert fitter experimented with different weights in the head until I significantly increased both the length I was hitting my shots and tightened the dispersion, as verified by TrackMan 4 launch monitor data. An iron that’s both longer and straighter gets the big thumbs up from me.
Purists are unlikely to be drawn to the overtly ‘techy’ look to the head, however everyone will be taken aback by the playability that can be achieved from this players' distance iron. What’s impressive is how responsive the feel off the face is. PXG claims that these are the softest feeling irons it has ever made and the five times forged 8620 body design undoubtedly plays a bit part in that.
The PXG brand is known for its pursuit of golf club perfection and with a COR of 0.833 the 0311 P is right on the limits of COR testing and barely legal! The face has been made 15 percent thinner versus Gen5, made possible by the use of new high-strength HT1770 Maraging steel, the same material used on the 0311 Gen6 fairways and hybrids. This material is twice as strong as the widely-used 17-4 stainless steel, producing an impressive yield strength and allows the face to be made extremely thin. It is supported by the XCOR2 polymer material hidden inside the cavity, helping increase face deflection and mishit performance. This marries with another hidden technology, a milled power channel, which increases bending/deflection on the top portion of the face, increasing launch angle and ball speed simultaneously.
The power took me by surprise, I genuinely wasn’t expecting to make any significant distance gains, but the 0311 P flew like a rocket, fast off the face and was one club further than my existing irons. The 7-iron loft is 30°, around average for this type of iron, but I would suggest the performance was above average like the best PXG golf clubs.
PXG’s design team used the five gram weight saving from the ultra-thin face to implement the precision weighting. These irons are truly customisable, whatever height, flight or shape you want to produce you can really achieve the desired outcome with a fitter experimenting with the weights on offer (this is not something golfers should be doing!). There are tungsten weights in the heel and toe region that look a bit like the cogs on an old-fashioned watch and boost forgiveness, while a large central customisable weight in the back of the head allows fitters to be more intricate with their ball flight and swing weight adjustments.
I have no doubt that the 0311 P Gen6 will have mass-market appeal. At $219 a stick, these are premium clubs but they offer premium, customised performance to a level not many other brands offer. They're certainly in the conversation for the best golf irons of 2023.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
