We pick out some of our favourite Black Friday deals available with UK retailer, Scottsdale Golf
With Black Friday fast approaching, we’re on the lookout for the best early deals, and what better place to start than Scottsdale Golf.
At one of the UK’s biggest golf retailers, there are already a host of bargains to be had so you can beat the rush ahead of the shopping event of the year.
Alternatively, if you’re on the market for something specific, keep your eyes peeled as we will continue to update this page as the offers come rolling in.
For now, here are the best deals currently available at Scottsdale Golf.
Scottsdale Golf Black Friday Deals
TaylorMade SIM Max Driver
£439 £349
Available for right- and left-handers, the forgiving TaylorMade SIM Max driver can be yours in a variety of loft and shaft options.
Callaway Rogue X Irons
£869 £429
Get a set of the Callaway Rogue X steel-shafted irons for less than half price on Scottsdale Golf. Take advantage of this mega offer while it lasts!
Skechers GO GOLF Pivot Shoes
£89.99 £59.99
In the market for some new shoes? Here’s a fantastic deal on a pair of the most comfortable golf shoes you’ll find anywhere, and there are still plenty of sizes left.
Adidas Performance Polo Shirt
£34.99 £24.99
Available in four colours in sizes ranging from small to XXL, don’t miss out on adding a high-quality polo shirt to your golf wardrobe.
TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge
£159.99 £109.99
A wedge used by Tiger Woods, the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 is available for right- and left-handers in a host of loft and bounce options.
Cobra King Speedzone Fairway
£269 £159
Save £110 on one of the best fairway woods on the market. The Cobra King Speedzone fairway is available as a 3- or 5-wood.
TaylorMade 2017 P790 Irons (Custom)
£1,079 £799
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to custom fit the 2017 TaylorMade P790 irons to your specs. Only available for right-handers.
Oscar Jacobson Hawkes Tour Zip Sweater
£69.99 £44.99
Made from the finest materials, get more than 35 per cent off on this Oscar Jacobson sweater that comes in four colours and sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Honma T//World XP-1 Driver
£599 £269
Higher-handicap golfers or those who struggle with a slice will love this draw-bias driver. It’s available in two loft options at less than half price.
Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Watch
£159.99 £109
If you’re looking for an easy-to-use golf GPS watch that delivers pinpoint accuracy and won’t break the bank, then here’s an offer you might just be interested in.
ProQuip Aquasoft Windproof Pullover
£39.95 £19.99
Another early Black Friday saving in the region of 50 per cent, this sleeveless pullover is available in two colours – blue and navy – and in sizes small to XXL.
PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway
£450 £199.99
Take advantage of another huge discount and grab a brilliant fairway wood at a slashed price. It’s available in various lofts and shaft flexes for righties and lefties.
Titleist Pro V1 Practice Balls £29.99
Sick of paying full price for golf balls? These ‘practice’ balls have had limited use on driving ranges at pro events and majors and will cost a little less.
Cobra King Speedzone Irons
£819 £499
Packed with technology designed to maximise launch conditions, these clubs are available for less than £500 in 5-GW or 5-SW.
Adidas Must Haves Plain Polo Shirt
£34.99 £24.99
This polo shirt is perfect for the golfers with an understated style. It comes in three colours – black, grey and white – and sizes S-XXL.