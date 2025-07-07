This PXG Golf Ball Deal On Amazon Continues To Be One Of The Best On The Entire Website - Expect It To Sell Out During Prime Day
Start off Amazon Prime Day week with this fantastic premium golf ball offer - you best act quickly before it sells out...
Conor Keenan
The best premium golf balls have the label of premium for two reasons - firstly, they are the best golf balls on the market in terms of performance. The second point is that this level of performance is recognized by the price tag. It's rare you see top level golf balls online or in store for less than $50 for a box of one dozen. This means when we do see it, it's best to act on it fast.
Yes, stocking up golf balls may not ever feel very exciting, but it's a move you'll be thanking yourself for doing further down the line when your stock gets in low supply. Be it Amazon Prime Day golf deals or discounts around the Black Friday shopping events or post-Christmas sales, the first thing I look for golf-deal wise is golf ball related. This is when I stock up on my favorite golf ball for the months or even the year ahead, depending on the discount. It means a rather hefty fee at checkout that doesn't look overly appealing, but in the long term I know I am saving $100 or more by buying in bulk at one particular time and that I can then use that money saved to reinvest in other parts of my game.
Although Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially kicked off yet, and despite there being some excellent early deals already, I noticed that the PXG Xtreme and Xtreme Tour balls remain heavily discounted. This has been the case for a while now and I genuinely think it remains one of the best deals on the retailer. Why? Because when we tested the balls we loved them, and the price is very good.
A dozen of premium golf balls for only $35 is hard to say no to - especially when it's a golf ball that tested so well for us last year. It provided strong ball speed numbers, a nice but firmer feel and performed really strongly in blustery, windy conditions.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review
There are a number of reasons we enjoyed the performance of the Xtreme Tour. They feature a three-piece construction, including a polybutadiene core which is designed for high-speed performance, and a firm ionomer mantle layer looking to enhance ball speed and distance off the tee. A third layer of the soft urethane cover delivers in the short game department by adding plenty of spin and control for your shorter shots - it's also worth noting that these are some of the whitest golf balls we've ever tested, which feels like a weird thing to say but really did make them feel very premium. We loved the vivid finish just as much as the alignment aid on the side.
Overall, we enjoyed testing the Xtreme Tour balls and found the performance comparable to any of the more established names in the premium ball market. Now coming in at a good $15 under the price of the typical premium golf ball, regular players have a great opportunity to stock up on a top-level ball ahead of Prime Day and save yourself good money in the long run.
Additionally the X version is discounted too. The X is the higher spinning and launching version of the two golf balls. Much like the standard model, it produces a wonderfully strong flight even in windy conditions whilst still providing ample spin and control for shorter shots into and around the greens.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Golf Ball Review
Despite this being one of the more firmer feeling golf balls in that premium category, this was the only main negative during an otherwise extremely positive review. Thankfully, the firm feel is just that - it doesn't lead to any lack of spin or control for short game shots and proved itself as a very durable golf ball in the the lengthy short game sessions I subjected it to.
Both the standard Xtreme Tour golf ball and the Tour X delivered higher ball speeds than one of the best golf balls on the market - the TaylorMade TP5x. This was the main talking point after our testing and an encouraging sign for the market as a whole - it showed that less popular brands outside of the 'big three' when it comes to premium golf balls can still compete with the big boys despite the lower price point! This is a win for us golfers because the more competition, the better.
There will no doubt be more golf ball deals to come across Amazon Prime Day week, so be sure to keep an eye on our main hub for the best deals. If you need a little help deciding which ball is best suited to you game then we have an array of buying guides to potentially help you out - do check out our guides for the best value golf balls, the best golf balls for high handicappers and the best distance golf balls.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe's, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He's excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
