Best TaylorMade TP5 Deals

Used by two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, the TaylorMade TP5 is one of the most premium, and best golf balls in the world of golf.

The brand continues to update the popular model, and in 2021 there were some noticeable technological changes to the design.

It now boasts a new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern which is designed to optimise airflow and improve the aerodynamics as well as reduce drag. You guessed it, it should therefore stay in the air for longer.

The five-piece design also has a larger, more reactive core, wrapped in three more increasingly stiff layers, and then a urethane cover. The core is to ensure ball speed whilst the cover has been designed to be soft for greenside spin and control.

On testing, it was found to offer exactly that. Distance off the tee was never an issue, while approaching greens it was very workable with an iron in hand. Flighting shots high and low has rarely been easier.

Around the greens, it allowed us to be aggressive and with the putter it felt nice off the face too.

Given it sits at the premium end of the golf ball spectrum, the TP5 usually has an RRP of £47/$50 but there are deals to be had out there not just on the normal model pictured above, but also the Pix design.

The TP5x has much of the same technology in the TP5, but it is the firmer of the two models and it is also faster, longer and higher-launching in the right hands.

