Our guide to the best golf balls for seniors will help steer the more mature golfer in the direction of the best golf balls for his or her game

Best Golf Balls for Seniors

Some senior golfers break the mould, of course, but for most, swing speed gradually declines with the passing years. Many older golfers won’t be able to swing it as fast as they once did or hit it as far as they once could.

Regardless of ability or age, playing the best golf balls for your game is important. Thankfully most brands offer different models that have been specifically designed for different types of player, so what are the best golf balls for seniors and what is it about them that makes them a good choice for the older player?

Swing speed is a major factor in determining distance, but the ball’s design and construction has a bearing too. As swing speed declines, many senior golfers find that they benefit from a ball with a lower compression. This allows them to still compress it a decent amount and maintain more of their former distance.

Others may not be able to launch the ball as high as they once did, which can make it harder to stop the ball as quickly on the greens. Many brands offer a ball designed to launch higher, and therefore come down steeper to help on that front.

Vision often deteriorates with age too, and for some seniors, the modern breed of brighter-coloured balls from Volvik and, increasingly, many other brands can be a real godsend, especially in gloomier light.

Bearing all of this in mind, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf balls for seniors currently on the market.

Titleist Tour Soft golf ball

+ Impressive hang time even in windy conditions

+ Brighter finish makes this ball stand out more for added confidence

– Won’t quite match the short-game spin of the flagship Pro V1

One of the best Titleist golf balls in the current range, the key to performance in the latest Tour Soft is Titleist’s largest-ever core and an ultra-thin 4CE grafted cover. These combine to deliver added distance and more short-game spin than the previous Tour Soft model.

A new spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design promotes a more penetrating ball flight with added stability in the wind.

Tour Soft ranks among the very best non urethane-covered balls for feel, so you’re not giving too much away in the scoring zone compared to premium-priced balls.

Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review

Callaway Supersoft golf ball

+ Ideal all-round ball for those with average swing speeds

+ New hybrid cover boosts distance and durability without sacrificing feel

– Faster-swinging seniors won’t get the most out of the low-compression core

Callaway’s low-compression Supersoft ball has undergone several improvements for 2021 making it an even better choice for seniors whose swings aren’t as fast they once were.

A Soft Compression Core that enhances energy transfer for more ball speed makes it ideal for those who can’t compress the ball like they used to. It also delivers the perfect high-launch, low-spin combo in the longer clubs.

The new hybrid cover, featuring what Callaway has christened a Paraloid Impact Modifier, promises improved distance and durability without sacrificing anything on the feel front.

Callaway’s famous HEX Aerodynamics cover pattern reduces drag and increases lift to help you launch the ball better.

Available in six colours! White and yellow plus matte orange, green, pink and red.

Mizuno RB566 golf ball

+ Extra hang time keeps the ball in the air for longer

+ Ideal choice for mid to low swing speeds in warm conditions

– The cover is highly durable but not the softest

Mizuno’s soft-compression RB566 ball promises superb distance and a prolonged ball flight thanks to a large, high-energy core and a unique cover featuring no fewer than 566 dimples.

The large, soft-compression core generates a straighter, more stable ball flight. The 566 micro-dimple design helps delay the rate of the ball’s descent to maximise distance.

Available in white, yellow or orange.

The sister RB566V model may help some seniors launch it a little higher.

Srixon Soft Feel golf ball

+ The longest Srixon Soft Feel ball to date

+ Thin cover improves greenside feel and spin.

– May feel a little too soft off the face for some

One of the best golf balls for seniors, this is the 12th generation of Srixon’s Soft Feel model, a ball which should help slower-swinging senior golfers maximise distance without compromising feel.

It features Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core, which has a soft centre that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge. Srixon says that it is also resilient, snapping back into shape more quickly after impact for added ball speed, while reducing long-game sidespin for increased accuracy.

The 338 Speed Dimple Pattern gets the ball cutting through the wind better by reducing drag at launch and increasing lift during descent.

Wilson Duo Soft+ golf ball

+ Ultra-low 36 compression is perfect for more modest swing speeds

+ New core design promotes added distance

– Surlyn cover may feel too hard to some around the greens

The VelocitiCOR is the powerhouse behind the performance of the Duo Soft+ ball, which Wilson claims to be the softest and longest premium two-piece ball on the market.

Its low-spin credentials may also soften hook and slice spin a little for straighter shots. The Duo Soft+ ball is also engineered to launch higher off irons for a steeper descent and added stopping power on full shots into greens.

TaylorMade Soft Response golf ball

+ Strong, true flight even in windy conditions

+ Shallower U-shaped dimples decrease drag and increase lift

– Not quite as much spin control as the sister Tour Response model

The TaylorMade Soft Response is one of two Response models sitting beneath the brand’s premium TP5 product, along with the Tour Response ball.

Soft Response has been designed with moderate swing speeds in mind, offering all-round performance with a softer feel, courtesy of a soft but durable ionomer cover.

The ZnO Flex 35-compression core helps maximise energy transfer at impact, with the Extended Flight Dimple pattern promoting decreased drag and increased lift. This allows the ball to stay in the air for longer at lower spin rates. Available in white, yellow or pink.

To have an in-depth look at the current TaylorMade ball range, have a read of our best TaylorMade golf balls guide.

TaylorMade Soft Response Ball Review

Vice Drive golf ball

+ One of the lowest-priced balls on the market

+ Extremely cut-resistant cover for durability

– Not suitable for faster-than-average senior swing speeds

The extremely cost-efficient Vice Drive ball uses a soft Energy Speed Core that helps those with low to medium swing speeds generate added distance.

They’re durable too thanks to a highly cut-resistant Surlyn cover. The latest Drive model also serves up higher wedge spin rates for greater control close to the green.

For those of you unfamiliar with Vice, have a read of our best Vice Golf balls guide to understand the current range better.

Volvik Vivid golf ball

+ Designed for a high-launch, low-spin driver flight

+ Vibrant colour options can improve visibility

– Matte finish may not be to everyone’s taste



Volvik’s Nano Bi high-energy, resilient core paves the way to the low-spin, high-launch recipe that leads to more distance off the tee at low to mid swing speeds.

The brand says that the matte finish reduces glare and can therefore help to reduce unwanted distractions and improve concentration.

Available in a whole rainbow of vibrant colours developed to improve visibility in flight and on the ground, so you will hopefully follow your ball better and find it more easily.

Best Golf Balls for Seniors From 2020

Callaway Supersoft golf ball

+ Ideal all-round ball for average swing speeds

+ Ball’s construction and cover are engineered for straighter shots

– Faster-swinging seniors won’t get the most out of the ultra low-compression core

The extremely low-compression core makes the Callaway Supersoft a great choice for seniors not only looking for faster ball speeds but also greater accuracy. This is because it is designed to generate low spin on full shots for a longer, straighter flight.

The updated HEX Aerodynamics on the cover reduce drag and enhance lift for more carry and distance with a higher flight. Many seniors would welcome this with open arms!

The larger Callaway Supersoft Magna version is said to improve forgiveness via a higher centre of gravity and MOI, which could help slower-swinging seniors make better contact and launch it higher.

To take a closer look at the current range of Callaway balls, have a read of our best Callaway golf balls guide.

Callaway Supersoft Magna Ball Review

Bridgestone e6 golf ball

+ Low-compression core is designed for high ball speeds

+ New model is now easier to compress at moderate swing speeds

– Not the softest feel on delicate greenside shots

The Bridgestone e6 is another golf ball that is engineered to provide the best of both worlds to those with moderate swings speeds – the extra distance they crave but with plenty of feel.

It achieves this via a reformulated two-piece construction that makes the ball easier to compress. This will help those with more modest swing speeds reap maximum benefit.

They are available in white or optic yellow, and we think the e6 is such a good model that we also included it in our guide on the best golf balls for high handicappers, and we believe it to be one of the best mid price golf balls out there too.

